DAAAMN, Son: UK Survivor Helps SHRED Mehdi Hasan in BRUTAL Back and Forth Over UK Muslim Groomer Gangs

Like most of us, Mike Davis is very unimpressed with Keir Starmer and the UK leadership in general for allowing the country to be run over by Islamic extremists, especially after the Goomer Gang Report dropped earlier this week.

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Hundreds of thousands of girls, kidnapped, trafficked, tortured, raped ...

Davis did not hold back:

You were awfully quiet about 250,000 girls getting raped by Muslims.



F**k off, Keir. https://t.co/VO6EGgEjoY — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 20, 2026

Meanwhile, Mehdi Hasan has been all over X shrieking and cursing and claiming the REAL victims are Muslims because of Islamophobia or something.

Sorry, but we have seen dirt with a higher IQ than this toad.

Oh, and blaming Elon Musk? What?

The same week that @RupertLowe10 put out his bulls**t ‘rape gang report’ falsely claiming Muslims raped 250,000 white girls & same week @elonmusk amplified it on here, this happens. Is anyone surprised?



They’re inciting violence against Muslims and emboldening extremists. https://t.co/1dSzaQIBcO — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 20, 2026

He's a real charmer, eh?

And then Mehdi decided to go after Davis...

It’s a totally made up number but you know this and don’t care because you’re a notorious liar, racist and fascist.https://t.co/8JAh8o3hZh https://t.co/QGBJZzny86 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 21, 2026

... which was really dumb, of course.

Really REALLY dumb.

Defending Muslim child gang-rapists is precisely what I’d expect from you, Mehdi.



And that’s precisely why we can’t keep allowing Muslim migration into the West.



You don’t share our values. https://t.co/Ixghdm8AsA — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 21, 2026

Ouch.

Medhi (likely):



“Zero. Because Allah tells me it’s okay to blatantly lie when defending fellow Muslims.” https://t.co/8S5wISOvpN — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 21, 2026

Just RELENTLESS.

And speaking of relentless, Davis wasn't the only one shutting Mehdi down. Survivors came out of the woodwork as well:

The leader of the Green Party, Zack Polanski, has just reposted this.



Do you now understand the bullshit victims of the r*pe gangs have had to go through for decades every time we speak out?



It’s relentless. pic.twitter.com/fwVZ7BT0zY — S A M M Y Woodhouse (@officialsammyuk) June 20, 2026

We can't help but notice how this all turned into some sort of 'won't someone think of the poor Muslims' argument very quickly.

And no.

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