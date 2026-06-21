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DAAAMN, Son: UK Survivor Helps SHRED Mehdi Hasan in BRUTAL Back and Forth Over UK Muslim Groomer Gangs

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on June 21, 2026
Meme

Like most of us, Mike Davis is very unimpressed with Keir Starmer and the UK leadership in general for allowing the country to be run over by Islamic extremists, especially after the Goomer Gang Report dropped earlier this week.

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Hundreds of thousands of girls, kidnapped, trafficked, tortured, raped ... 

Davis did not hold back:

Meanwhile, Mehdi Hasan has been all over X shrieking and cursing and claiming the REAL victims are Muslims because of Islamophobia or something.

Sorry, but we have seen dirt with a higher IQ than this toad.

Oh, and blaming Elon Musk? What?

He's a real charmer, eh?

And then Mehdi decided to go after Davis... 

... which was really dumb, of course.

Really REALLY dumb.

Ouch.

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Just RELENTLESS.

And speaking of relentless, Davis wasn't the only one shutting Mehdi down. Survivors came out of the woodwork as well: 

We can't help but notice how this all turned into some sort of 'won't someone think of the poor Muslims' argument very quickly.

And no.

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ANTISEMITISM CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAM KEIR STARMER

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Humza Yousaf Wastes NO Time Turning Edinburgh 'Attack' Into 'Muslims Are the Real Victims' – Gets BODIED Sam J.
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