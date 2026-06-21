YIKES: Did Jasmine Crockett Just Tell Democrats to POUND SAND? Because It Sounds Like She Did (Watch)

Rep. Jasmine Crockett didn't bother to hide her frustration when pressed about her absence from the campaign trail alongside the party’s Senate candidate.

In a testy exchange, the congresswoman repeatedly insisted she has no plans to run for the seat herself while making it clear she’s still smarting over being passed over for the nomination. The moment has quickly drawn attention for what it reveals about internal Democratic tensions in Texas ahead of the midterm cycle.

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Jasmine Crockett is mad that she keeps being asked about campaigning with Talarico:



"I am not currently running for US Senate and therefore you will not see me on the trail as if I am running for US Senate."



"But y'all are still so focused on me. Bro, like, I'm not running."… pic.twitter.com/oaEG8GQrJo — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 21, 2026

Post continues:

... Then she gets to her real issue: “There is one person that is guaranteed not to become the next senator in the state of Texas, and that's Jasmine Felicia Crockett." She's bitter. Very, very bitter.

And not just at Republicans, but at Democrats. In fact, she may indeed be far more bitter with her fellow Dems for not nominating her.

I’ve been trying to tell people that black people aren’t going to show up for Talarico. It’s the thing none of the press are talking about.



He alienated them, and unlike white liberal women, they won’t bother to hold their nose no matter what.



Watch. https://t.co/LihP4wZI2Q — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 20, 2026

Oof.

She knows black people will not vote for a pro trans gay vegan and doesn’t want any part of it. — No more mean tweets 📟 (@AndrewDeikel) June 21, 2026

She's also probably pissed that the party backed a gay vegan over her. And of course, her middle name makes this all too easy.

Omg! I did not know her middle name was Felicia! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Mz7xsHc75z — Observer (@WisdomOverIQ) June 21, 2026

The jokes write themselves, you know?

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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