VIP
Marc Elias Tries (and Fails) to Rewrite Mail-In Ballot Voting History
How Keith Ellison Reacts to Journo Asking Him About Minnesota Fraud PROVES He...
DAAAMN, Son: UK Survivor Helps SHRED Mehdi Hasan in BRUTAL Back and Forth...
Humza Yousaf Wastes NO Time Turning Edinburgh 'Attack' Into 'Muslims Are the Real...
Jessica Tarlov's 'He COULD Be a Weird, Gay Vegan BUT' Save for James...
Police Release Photo of Karmelo Anthony’s Multi-Tool ‘Like With the Little Scissors’
Panefully Stupid: KTVU Reports Car Break-Ins Decline, Glass Repair Shops Hardest Hit
TRAs in Scotland Upset That Men Who Think They're Women Will Be Incarcerated...
Tulsi Gabbard Adds ANOTHER Element to Her Fauci Document Drop (Media Shaming INCOMING)
First Transgender State Legislator Sentenced to 33 Years for Child Porn, Claimed Retardati...
Sen. Chris Murphy Notes That No President Except Trump Has Ever Stolen Air...
VIP
After Beheading, Elmo Makes It Clear That He's Rooting for Team USA in...
The Atlantic's Matt Viser Went to Journalism School to Learn New Things, Like...
The Atlantic Looks at Pete Hegseth's Efforts to Diminish the Role of Blacks...

YIKES: Did Jasmine Crockett Just Tell Democrats to POUND SAND? Because It Sounds Like She Did (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on June 21, 2026
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett didn't bother to hide her frustration when pressed about her absence from the campaign trail alongside the party’s Senate candidate.

In a testy exchange, the congresswoman repeatedly insisted she has no plans to run for the seat herself while making it clear she’s still smarting over being passed over for the nomination. The moment has quickly drawn attention for what it reveals about internal Democratic tensions in Texas ahead of the midterm cycle.

Advertisement

Post continues:

... Then she gets to her real issue:

“There is one person that is guaranteed not to become the next senator in the state of Texas, and that's Jasmine Felicia Crockett."

She's bitter. Very, very bitter.

And not just at Republicans, but at Democrats. In fact, she may indeed be far more bitter with her fellow Dems for not nominating her.

Oof.

She's also probably pissed that the party backed a gay vegan over her. And of course, her middle name makes this all too easy.

Recommended

DAAAMN, Son: UK Survivor Helps SHRED Mehdi Hasan in BRUTAL Back and Forth Over UK Muslim Groomer Gangs
Sam J.
Advertisement

The jokes write themselves, you know?

============================================================

Related:

Marc Elias Tries (and Fails) to Rewrite Mail-In Ballot Voting History

How Keith Ellison Reacts to Journo Asking Him About Minnesota Fraud PROVES He Should Be in Jail (WATCH)

DAAAMN, Son: UK Survivor Helps SHRED Mehdi Hasan in BRUTAL Back and Forth Over UK Muslim Groomer Gangs

Humza Yousaf Wastes NO Time Turning Edinburgh 'Attack' Into 'Muslims Are the Real Victims' – Gets BODIED

Jessica Tarlov's 'He COULD Be a Weird, Gay Vegan BUT' Save for James Talarico? OOF-LOL! Not Helping, Girl

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JASMINE CROCKETT SENATE JAMES TALARICO

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DAAAMN, Son: UK Survivor Helps SHRED Mehdi Hasan in BRUTAL Back and Forth Over UK Muslim Groomer Gangs
Sam J.
Humza Yousaf Wastes NO Time Turning Edinburgh 'Attack' Into 'Muslims Are the Real Victims' – Gets BODIED
Sam J.
How Keith Ellison Reacts to Journo Asking Him About Minnesota Fraud PROVES He Should Be in Jail (WATCH)
Sam J.
Jessica Tarlov's 'He COULD Be a Weird, Gay Vegan BUT' Save for James Talarico? OOF-LOL! Not Helping, Girl
Sam J.
First Transgender State Legislator Sentenced to 33 Years for Child Porn, Claimed Retardation
Brett T.
Police Release Photo of Karmelo Anthony’s Multi-Tool ‘Like With the Little Scissors’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

DAAAMN, Son: UK Survivor Helps SHRED Mehdi Hasan in BRUTAL Back and Forth Over UK Muslim Groomer Gangs Sam J.
Advertisement