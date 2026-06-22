AWKWARD --> See if You Can Guess What Ruben Gallego and Eric Swalwell Were Saving Up For … TOGETHER

Eric Swalwell.

Now, that's a name we haven't heard or written about in a while. Seems after all the allegations, he just sort of disappeared ... until this came out about his BFF, Ruben Gallego.

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We imagine Gallego hoped we'd all forget that he was Swalwell's best friend.

Newsflash, we have not.

Especially when we see stuff like this:

SCOOP: Sen. Ruben Gallego repeatedly used campaign cash to fund luxury outings with his wife and to care for his children since launching his campaign for Senate in 2023, including attending the Super Bowl using a joint campaign account with Eric Swalwell.https://t.co/Osq33JrHr5 — Irie Sentner (@iriesentner) June 21, 2026

Hrm.

From Politico:

Sen. Ruben Gallego repeatedly used campaign cash to fund luxury outings with his wife and to care for his children since launching his campaign for Senate in 2023, according to a POLITICO review of campaign finance records and a person familiar with the senator’s spending.

Just like Swalwell.

But wait, there's more!

And Federal Election Commission records show that on one such occasion, Gallego used a joint campaign account with disgraced former Rep. Eric Swalwell to attend the 2023 Super Bowl in Arizona with his wife, Sydney. Federal lawmakers can legally use campaign committee funds for travel, food, events and even child care, as long as those funds are not for “personal use,” meaning they may not cover activities that would exist irrespective of the campaign, according to the FEC. Leadership PACs are not even beholden to that “personal use” rule, meaning lawmakers have broad latitude to use the money they raise as long as it has some fundraising function. Ruben Gallego has leaned into that leeway, with his three children, Sydney Gallego, her mother and their full-time au pair frequently joining the senator on donors’ dime, according to the person, who was granted anonymity to speak candidly about the situation. “He just spends his campaign account like it’s his personal slush fund,” said the person. “He’s using campaign cash to live a luxury lifestyle.”

Taking campaign money and using it to go to the Super Bowl? With Swalwell? What else were they saving up for together?

Also, keep in mind that Gallego served his very, very, very pregnant wife with divorce papers right before she gave birth because he had been cheating on her with the woman he's married to now.

What a charmer, right?

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