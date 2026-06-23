Activists HIDING in Robes --> Number of Nationwide Court Injunctions Per Pres by the NUMBERS Is DAMNING

Another day, another activist lefty judge trampling on Trump's efforts to do what the majority of Americans voted for him to do. If it seems like this is happening a LOT to you, you're not alone.

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Nor are you a conspiracy theorist, white nationalist, Nazi, or anything else people on the Left call us when we question a judge's motives (or elections, but that's another story).

When you look at it by the numbers ... yeah, this is bad.

DAMNING even.

Nationwide Court injunctions:



4 years of Carter: 2

8 years of Reagan: 12

4 years of H Bush: 6

8 year of Clinton: 12

8 years of W Bush: 6

8 years of Obama: 12

4 years of Biden: 14



44 years of previous Presidents there were 64.



5.5 years of Trump: 101



Activists hiding in Robes. — C3 (@C_3C_3) June 22, 2026

101 injunctions in 5.5 years of Trump. More than his predecessors combined.

Almost as if judges are legislating from the bench ...

The thing that pisses me off is those 101 aren't about the thing itself, they're about Trump. Pathetic. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) June 23, 2026

Not sure they’re hiding. — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) June 23, 2026

Good point.

Activists, compounded by a useless Senate that won’t deal with it. pic.twitter.com/AmbUtC3Q7c — VigilantVet 🇺🇸 (@FlagWavingVet1) June 23, 2026

*cough cough*

Forcing your liberal friends to read this post 👀 pic.twitter.com/fx7jhxqriR — TheJerseyGirl (@ChristineX2024) June 23, 2026

It wouldn't matter, they'd blame Trump for making these judges rule against his awful policies or something. They would use this as another talking point as to why Trump is wrong for America.

That is who they are.

Reality is inconvenient.

Democrats will see this and actually think it’s evidence of Trump being a crook.



He’s far from perfect, but the arsonist can’t blame the homeowner for the fire. — Paul S (@pstudeba8) June 23, 2026

The most disturbing thing is that most of these activist judges actively trashing our Constitution and dividing our nation, were not born in America. — GiveMeLiberty (@ru23052) June 22, 2026

Sort of like Judge Sparkle whose only been here seven years ...

Yes, Sparkle is her name.

We got nothin'.

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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