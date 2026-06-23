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Activists HIDING in Robes --> Number of Nationwide Court Injunctions Per Pres by the NUMBERS Is DAMNING

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:30 AM on June 23, 2026
Twitchy

Another day, another activist lefty judge trampling on Trump's efforts to do what the majority of Americans voted for him to do. If it seems like this is happening a LOT to you, you're not alone.

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Nor are you a conspiracy theorist, white nationalist, Nazi, or anything else people on the Left call us when we question a judge's motives (or elections, but that's another story).

When you look at it by the numbers ... yeah, this is bad.

DAMNING even.

101 injunctions in 5.5 years of Trump. More than his predecessors combined.

Almost as if judges are legislating from the bench ... 

Good point.

*cough cough*

It wouldn't matter, they'd blame Trump for making these judges rule against his awful policies or something. They would use this as another talking point as to why Trump is wrong for America.

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That is who they are.

Reality is inconvenient.

Sort of like Judge Sparkle whose only been here seven years ... 

Yes, Sparkle is her name.

We got nothin'.

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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