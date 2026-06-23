Mehdi Hasan Thought It Was Smart to Pick a Fight With Brandon Gill Over Racism and LOL, Was He Ever WRONG

Brandon Gill is done playing defense on immigration.

And we kinda sorta totally LOVE IT.

In a brutally blunt post, the Texas congressman called out the Left’s favorite shutdown tactic: slapping the 'racist' label on anyone who dares question mass immigration from cultures openly hostile to Western values. Instead of defending why importing millions from incompatible societies is supposedly good for America, critics just hope the slur will make conservatives shut up.

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Gill made it clear he’s not backing down.

Calling you a racist has always been a tool the left uses to shut down debate. They can't tell us why importing millions of people from cultures incompatible with our own is a good thing for America. They just call you a racist and hope you'll shut up. Well, I never will. — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) June 22, 2026

Mehdi Hasan chimed in trying to pick a fight with Gill.

Yeah, that was dumb.

Says the guy who calls everyone a terrorist. https://t.co/fDlhB35Ddj — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 22, 2026

FYI, Gill's wife is the daughter of Indian immigrant Dinesh D'Souza.

But sure, Gill thinks everyone is a terrorist.

Gill ended it with this simple pic:

The exchange exposed the selective outrage: Hasan and his allies lecture about 'diversity' while ignoring real cultural friction and demographic transformation happening in places like Dallas. Gill’s response cut through the noise: America doesn’t have to import problems it can’t solve.

And knowing this doesn't make us racist or xenophobic or Islamophobic or any other phobic the Left wants to throw at us.

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