NOT an Airport: Dana Loesch Had the PERFECT Response to Tucker Carlson Taking His Ball and Going Home

Tucker Carlson will no longer support the Republican Party.

And nobody is at all surprised considering he's done nothing but b*tch and moan about the Republican Party for a long, long time now. Wait, that's not fair. He also made time to complain about the Jews and support Qatar ...

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He's perfect for the Democratic Party.

Watch:

Tucker Carlson:



I would not support the Republican Party. There's no chance I would support the Republican Party. How could I support a political party that is not loyal to the United States?



I voted Republican my entire life. I have been a consistent defender for 35 years of… pic.twitter.com/5Uta3y8H9K — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 22, 2026

Post continues:

... of the Republican Party, but there is no defending this. I'm out.

Well, bye.

Dana Loesch had a similar sentiment:

This isn’t an airport.

You don’t need to announce a departure when you weren’t here in the first place. https://t.co/iWrJ49VkoS — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 22, 2026

Oh, and then Marjorie Taylor Greene (you guys remember her, right?) tried to jump on Tucker's anti-GOP bandwagon for a little attention:

Tucker is not the only one who is done supporting the Republican Party.



There is A LOT of us that are absolutely fed up and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country.



That does not mean we are turning into Democrats either.



But we are DONE with the America… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 22, 2026

Post continues (sorry):

But we are DONE with the America LAST Republican Party.

Pretty cringe, right?

Loesch was on this one as well:

You got mad when Trump told you that you’d get your backside handed to you in a Senate race you couldn’t win so you decided to concoct a new identity and trash POTUS.

Please 💅🏼 https://t.co/TBqZK1lZxh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 22, 2026

Small-minded, whiny antisemites.

Republicans won't miss them.

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