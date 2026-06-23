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NOT an Airport: Dana Loesch Had the PERFECT Response to Tucker Carlson Taking His Ball and Going Home

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:05 PM on June 23, 2026
Meme

Tucker Carlson will no longer support the Republican Party.

And nobody is at all surprised considering he's done nothing but b*tch and moan about the Republican Party for a long, long time now. Wait, that's not fair. He also made time to complain about the Jews and support Qatar ...

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He's perfect for the Democratic Party.

Watch:

Post continues:

... of the Republican Party, but there is no defending this.

I'm out.

Well, bye.

Dana Loesch had a similar sentiment:

Oh, and then Marjorie Taylor Greene (you guys remember her, right?) tried to jump on Tucker's anti-GOP bandwagon for a little attention:

Post continues (sorry):

But we are DONE with the America LAST Republican Party.

Pretty cringe, right? 

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Loesch was on this one as well:

Small-minded, whiny antisemites. 

Republicans won't miss them.

============================================================

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Tags:

ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY QATAR REPUBLICAN PARTY TUCKER CARLSON

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YIKES! LEAKED Audio of James Talarico Admitting He HATES Christianity Should END His TX Campaign (LISTEN) Sam J.
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