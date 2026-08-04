Drama Queen Gavin Newsom Declares Congress Dead, Democracy Over If Dems Don't Win

California Gov. Gavin Newsom unofficially kicked off his 2028 campaign a couple of years ago, joining the First Partner on a "Red State" tour of Alabama, Florida, and other states. They brought along their children so they could learn about racism, sexism, and bullying firsthand. At the end of 2023, Newsom held a televised debate with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won the night with a blowup of San Francisco's "poop map."

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Recent polls have Newsom trailing 2024 loser Kamala Harris, and he has competition from Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Newsom has been posting "No Kings"-level discourse, and on Tuesday, responding to a clip posted by serial fabulist Aaron Rupar, declared Congress dead, adding that if Democrats don't win in November — even if it takes inviting communists into the big tent — democracy in America is over.

Congress is dead.



MAGA has a king.



Republicans killed the Constitution.



If we don’t win in November, democracy in America is over. https://t.co/yhJAJg1M4x — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 4, 2026

Congress isn't dead — John Cornyn's tenure there is, having lost the Republican primary to Ken Paxton. We're not certain specifically how Republicans killed the Constitution, what with Newsom's new DSA buddies being the ones who want to abolish the Senate, the presidency, the Electoral College, and the Supreme Court.

This guy is such a drama queen.

Agreed! You must take your high speed train to Washington DC, post haste!! — Andrew Humphreys ✝️🇺🇸 (@AndyWHumphreys) August 4, 2026

Amazing how fast John Cornyn went from "dangerous Republican" to "credible authority" because he said something Democrats liked. Convenient standards.



If I told you months ago that John Cornyn disagreed with the POTUS, your entire grassroots would be celebrating.



TDS is insane. — Exit the Left (@_ExitTheLeft) August 4, 2026

I am calling on all my fellow Democrats to stay home in November and show this system that if doesn't play right, it doesn't deserve our vote! — C.Jay Engel 🌲 (@contramordor) August 4, 2026

Gavin Newsom, always talking about Trump, never about California. pic.twitter.com/kFAZaR1fDq — Fist Punch (@FistPunch) August 4, 2026

That's what you said in 2020 and 2024.

Got an update? — JJVinegar (@JesseJVinegar) August 4, 2026

This Congress was elected by the American people.



Donald Trump was elected President by the American people.



Kamala Harris is the only candidate who was chosen to run for President by a political party and not American voters. — Heartland Grump - The Rightest Voice on the Right (@heartland_grump) August 4, 2026

Ohhhh how I wish Trump had 10% of the power Dems think he does. If not for the Senate filibuster we could have the SAVE America Act and huge tax/spending/regulatory cuts. — Anthony Galli (@AnthonyGalli) August 4, 2026

So dramatic. — Jeff Vaughn (@JeffVaughn) August 4, 2026

If you don’t win, democracy is over? Well that sounds very democratic douche bag. — Truth Teller (@NMTNMS) August 4, 2026

Republicans killed the constitution? What kind of garbage are you attempting to make up now? You communists are the ones who have clearly stated that you want to get rid of the constitution all together, along with the senate and the presidency — Curiously Curious (@serena4d) August 4, 2026

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Who’s writing your material.



You should fire them.



They are making you sound stupid.



America is a constitutional republic, not a democracy. I hope your soon-to-be-socialist party never wins a general election again. — Magatha (@MarianC55767) August 4, 2026

Who’s writing your material.



You should fire them.



They are making you sound stupid.



America is a constitutional republic, not a democracy. I hope your soon-to-be-socialist party never wins a general election again. — Magatha (@MarianC55767) August 4, 2026

You’ve been saying nonsense like this for over a decade now — ExL (@ExLetum) August 4, 2026

Newsom should be much more concerned about the amount of fraud in his state. Maybe lay down a mile of the high-speed rail just to say he did something with the $100 billion +.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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