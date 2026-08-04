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Drama Queen Gavin Newsom Declares Congress Dead, Democracy Over If Dems Don't Win

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on August 04, 2026
Twitter

California Gov. Gavin Newsom unofficially kicked off his 2028 campaign a couple of years ago, joining the First Partner on a "Red State" tour of Alabama, Florida, and other states. They brought along their children so they could learn about racism, sexism, and bullying firsthand. At the end of 2023, Newsom held a televised debate with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who won the night with a blowup of San Francisco's "poop map."

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Recent polls have Newsom trailing 2024 loser Kamala Harris, and he has competition from Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Newsom has been posting "No Kings"-level discourse, and on Tuesday, responding to a clip posted by serial fabulist Aaron Rupar, declared Congress dead, adding that if Democrats don't win in November — even if it takes inviting communists into the big tent — democracy in America is over. 

Congress isn't dead — John Cornyn's tenure there is, having lost the Republican primary to Ken Paxton. We're not certain specifically how Republicans killed the Constitution, what with Newsom's new DSA buddies being the ones who want to abolish the Senate, the presidency, the Electoral College, and the Supreme Court.

This guy is such a drama queen.

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Newsom should be much more concerned about the amount of fraud in his state. Maybe lay down a mile of the high-speed rail just to say he did something with the $100 billion +.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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