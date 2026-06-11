Gavin Newsom's 'Donald Trump's Dream' Video Melts All Remaining Projection Detectors

Because of Gavin Newsom and many other Democrats spending the last few years accusing Trump of what they have either been doing or would like to do, there aren't many projection detectors left in the country that haven't been overloaded and fried.

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The latest from Newsom is another ridiculous take, and here it is:

The Democrats had such horrible presidential candidates the last time around that Trump won by a wide margin fair and square. So if anybody needs to intimidate voters at this point, it's Newsom and his party.

Give it a rest, Gavin.

Reminder that Gavin Newsom had people arrested for leaving their homes during his lockdown orders. pic.twitter.com/h84UWz5Swi https://t.co/mj2FBPhYUE — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 11, 2026

Many projection detectors have been destroyed, but some are still operational, though perhaps not for long if Newsom keeps posting stuff like that:

Gavin Newsome defines "projection" for us. https://t.co/OedxAtCD61 — Tard Slapper (@TardSlapper) June 11, 2026

Classic projection.



Accuse your enemy of what you're doing. — Johnny Hawes ✝️•🇺🇸 (@johnnyh996) June 11, 2026

Projection is Newsom's business, and business is GOOD.

Gavin Newsom‘s dream for the rest of our country pic.twitter.com/AywyUnEACn https://t.co/xJp3wIfEZw — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 11, 2026

Projection much?

You favor sending strangers into people's homes and having them "help" fill out mail-in ballots and then carry them in (presuming they voted "correctly"). Hardly a secret ballot, eh? — Chuck DeVore (@ChuckDeVore) June 11, 2026

Nobody does projection quite like the guy who hopes to be the Democrat nominee in 2028.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Gavin).

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