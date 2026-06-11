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Gavin Newsom's 'Donald Trump's Dream' Video Melts All Remaining Projection Detectors

Doug P. | 3:59 PM on June 11, 2026
Twitchy

Because of Gavin Newsom and many other Democrats spending the last few years accusing Trump of what they have either been doing or would like to do, there aren't many projection detectors left in the country that haven't been overloaded and fried. 

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The latest from Newsom is another ridiculous take, and here it is:

The Democrats had such horrible presidential candidates the last time around that Trump won by a wide margin fair and square. So if anybody needs to intimidate voters at this point, it's Newsom and his party. 

Give it a rest, Gavin.

Many projection detectors have been destroyed, but some are still operational, though perhaps not for long if Newsom keeps posting stuff like that: 

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Projection is Newsom's business, and business is GOOD.

Nobody does projection quite like the guy who hopes to be the Democrat nominee in 2028. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (looking at you, Gavin). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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