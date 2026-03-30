Gov. Newsom's Wife Explaining Why They Took the Kids on Gavin's Red State Tour Is 2028 GOP Ad-Worthy

There is absolutely no doubt that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning to run for the Dem Party's nomination in 2028. Whenever it's officially time for Newsom to hit the campaign trail he will no doubt go to swing states and redder areas of the country and pretend not to be the leftist that he is.

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During the upcoming campaign, clips like this one from @mazemoore featuring Jennifer Newsom need to find their way into Republican ads (they might even find their way into Newsom's Dem primary opponents ads). Watch:

In 2023 Gavin Newsom did what he called a "Red State" tour and visited Alabama, Florida and a few other red states.



Newsom's wife said she brought her children to the red states so they could learn about racism, sexism, and bullying first hand. pic.twitter.com/CBx8gfUBc9 — MAZE (@mazemoore) March 29, 2026

Joe Biden said that millions of Republicans were garbage Nazis and Hillary Clinton called them deplorables, so this doesn't come as any surprise that California's "first partner" is dripping with contempt for the red state peasantry.

That’s how they think? Kind of sad — MHoffpauir (@MHoffpauir) March 30, 2026

Like a trip to the zoo. 🙄 — CTmommy (@ctmommy) March 30, 2026

A "zoo" where all the animals are racist, sexist bullies.

It's important to remember that most highly educated elitist Democrats are, in their heart of hearts, extremely bad people https://t.co/2Y2IZKkSpK — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 30, 2026

Man, this woman is going to be a liability for Newsom. https://t.co/tToSvAZujV — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 30, 2026

💀🫤 She is actually gonna be a hidden gem for Kamala in 2028. https://t.co/pZbYzPKVro — D (@dilemmv) March 30, 2026

Run, Kamala! Run!

California has more hate crimes per capita than either Alabama or Florida. https://t.co/zBYcvQDpT6 pic.twitter.com/AhwSkh0biV — Possum Reviews (@ReviewsPossum) March 30, 2026

Her and others of her ilk: Let's go see racists in red states!



Also her and others of her ilk: Black people are too stupid to get ID cards



I find the cognitive dissonance fascinating. Scary, but fascinating. https://t.co/8ANe5LpM1c — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 30, 2026

As usual, lefties like this tend to be everything they accuse the other side of being, and then some.

I truly hope the left runs newsome in 2028. He will lose 350 EC votes. https://t.co/1A2ctpmlIv — Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) March 30, 2026

Watching Newsom and his wife try to be "one of you" while campaigning in red and swing states should be embarrassing.

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Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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