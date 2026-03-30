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Gov. Newsom's Wife Explaining Why They Took the Kids on Gavin's Red State Tour Is 2028 GOP Ad-Worthy

Doug P. | 9:37 AM on March 30, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There is absolutely no doubt that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is planning to run for the Dem Party's nomination in 2028. Whenever it's officially time for Newsom to hit the campaign trail he will no doubt go to swing states and redder areas of the country and pretend not to be the leftist that he is. 

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During the upcoming campaign, clips like this one from @mazemoore featuring Jennifer Newsom need to find their way into Republican ads (they might even find their way into Newsom's Dem primary opponents ads). Watch:

Joe Biden said that millions of Republicans were garbage Nazis and Hillary Clinton called them deplorables, so this doesn't come as any surprise that California's "first partner" is dripping with contempt for the red state peasantry. 

A "zoo" where all the animals are racist, sexist bullies. 

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Run, Kamala! Run!  

As usual, lefties like this tend to be everything they accuse the other side of being, and then some. 

Watching Newsom and his wife try to be "one of you" while campaigning in red and swing states should be embarrassing. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

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