Debate: Newsom Comes in at Number Two After DeSantis Dumps Poop Map

Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom squared off Thursday in the Fox News 'Red State-Blue State' debate, hosted by Sean Hannity.

Who won? Well, that seems to be a matter of perception. Left-wingers and some on the GOP side who are heavily invested in the ongoing primary battle insist Newsom destroyed DeSantis, while a large number of conservative debate watchers claimed DeSantis wiped the floor with Newsom.

This is a map of San Francisco. There’s a lot of plots on that. You may be asking ‘what is that plotting?’



This is an app where they plot the human feces that are found on the streets of San Francisco.



That is what has happened in one of the previous greatest cities this… pic.twitter.com/otOz7dQxei — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 1, 2023

Speaking of wiping, one funny moment occurred in the debate when DeSantis deployed a disastrous deuce drop on the unsuspecting California governor.

Lmao, he pulled out the poop map. — Zakaria Kortam (@ZakariaKortam) December 1, 2023

The contrast between the positions of DeSantis and Newsom shows DeSantis to be a down-the-line conservative. His grasp of the issues, facts, and figures is his strong point, which is likely why many attacks against him focus on questions of loyalty, style, and physical appearance. The debate clarified that charges that DeSantis is somehow a 'RINO' amount to little more than primary-fueled rhetoric.

We expected a poo-flinging contest. We didn't expect it to be quite so literal. DeSantis scored on this exchange, highlighting what Newsom's failed leadership has done to California, while also giving us a good laugh.

All Newsom can do here is watch. https://t.co/wdWEFoaH0a — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 1, 2023

'You have the freedom to defecate in public in California.' Ouch.

Allies of Newsom/CA governance will make their next move to declare bringing up the defecation map is somehow undignified and unworthy of debate. But let us not lose sight of the fact that the problem is indeed that the city Newsom governed needs a poop app. That is undignified. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 1, 2023

“Republicans pounce on formerly great American city’s super-convenient poop-location app” — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 1, 2023

San Francisco having a poop app will never not be funny.

DeSantis used the poop map. He used the freaking poop map. pic.twitter.com/495u5aqQfm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 1, 2023

It's perfect.

How you like them apples, Gavin?

RDS Off the top rope with a feces map. — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) December 1, 2023

We don't care who you prefer in the GOP primary. This crap's funny.

We're not sure Mitch can claim credit for this … but we're gonna give it to him anyway. Well done, sir!

Greatest debate moment in US History.



Period. https://t.co/DMK3i69WE1 — Dustin Grage 🐊 (@GrageDustin) December 1, 2023

LOL.

There's actually two best moments in the debate. DeSantis informing the viewers that Newsom's father-in-law prefers Florida over California, and #PoopMap https://t.co/fw3cPJ9z7y — Kenneth Sikorski (@KennethSikorsk5) December 1, 2023

Hashtag PoopMap. Twitter/X is still the funniest social media platform going.

The “Newsom San Francisco Poop Map” was #GreasyGavin’s death blow. He couldn’t smirk his way out of that one with all the Chiclet teeth in the world. pic.twitter.com/38WIrP4Fcn — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) December 1, 2023

This was the moment we knew Newsom had crapped the proverbial bed in this debate.

DeSantis holds up a map to Newsom that people use to know where poop is on the streets of San Francisco and then points out that he cleaned it up for Xi Jinping pic.twitter.com/6Ha5qhZfmA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 1, 2023

Following up with the fact that they cleaned up the streets for the commie's visit was the icing on the cake.

Look, I'm all in on Trump this year, but that was a master class put on by Desantis. — 🇺🇸H. Spectre🇺🇸 (@NewConservati11) December 1, 2023

All of this. Primaries shouldn't prevent us from enjoying a good smackdown of a Democrat.

Smart move by DeSantis to come to the debate armed with a poop map https://t.co/8PcdwPFlGi — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) December 1, 2023

Yep, that is literally a sentence that someone typed out unironically. LOL.

The #poopmap moment will be a legendary debate moment for decades to come, lolol! pic.twitter.com/XpQuKx3NpL — ѕαу ωнєη 🐊 (@theethos828) December 1, 2023

Facts.

One thing was clear from the debate: It's so much more fun attacking Democrats, and DeSantis is pretty good at it.

***

