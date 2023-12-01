Taking Conceal Carry To A Whole New Level: Guess Where Suspect Hides Handgun
Debate: Newsom Comes in at Number Two After DeSantis Dumps Poop Map

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  5:30 AM on December 01, 2023
Adapted from Gavin Newsom by Gage Skidmore (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)

Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom squared off Thursday in the Fox News 'Red State-Blue State' debate, hosted by Sean Hannity.

Who won? Well, that seems to be a matter of perception. Left-wingers and some on the GOP side who are heavily invested in the ongoing primary battle insist Newsom destroyed DeSantis, while a large number of conservative debate watchers claimed DeSantis wiped the floor with Newsom.

Speaking of wiping, one funny moment occurred in the debate when DeSantis deployed a disastrous deuce drop on the unsuspecting California governor.

The contrast between the positions of DeSantis and Newsom shows DeSantis to be a down-the-line conservative. His grasp of the issues, facts, and figures is his strong point, which is likely why many attacks against him focus on questions of loyalty, style, and physical appearance. The debate clarified that charges that DeSantis is somehow a 'RINO' amount to little more than primary-fueled rhetoric.

We expected a poo-flinging contest. We didn't expect it to be quite so literal. DeSantis scored on this exchange, highlighting what Newsom's failed leadership has done to California, while also giving us a good laugh.

'You have the freedom to defecate in public in California.' Ouch.

San Francisco having a poop app will never not be funny.

It's perfect.

How you like them apples, Gavin?

We don't care who you prefer in the GOP primary. This crap's funny.

We're not sure Mitch can claim credit for this … but we're gonna give it to him anyway. Well done, sir!

LOL.

Hashtag PoopMap. Twitter/X is still the funniest social media platform going.

This was the moment we knew Newsom had crapped the proverbial bed in this debate.

Following up with the fact that they cleaned up the streets for the commie's visit was the icing on the cake.

All of this. Primaries shouldn't prevent us from enjoying a good smackdown of a Democrat.

Yep, that is literally a sentence that someone typed out unironically. LOL.

Facts.

One thing was clear from the debate: It's so much more fun attacking Democrats, and DeSantis is pretty good at it.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

