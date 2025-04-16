Constituent Once Held Hostage by Iran Calls Out Cory Booker for Caring More...
BWAHAHA! Here's What El Salvador's VP Told Dem Senator Has to Happen So...
'I'm Outraged': Rachel Morin's Grieving Mother SLAMS Chris Van Hollen's El Salvador Trip
The Social Security X Account CALLS OUT Joe Biden's Fear-Mongering Lies In Fact-Filled...
Democrats Dragged Joe Biden Out of Mothballs So He Could Lie About Social...
Guy Benson Highlights Firebombed PA Governor’s Mansion to Expose Anti-Semitic Push for Glo...
We've Got New Info on That So-Called 'Maryland Man'
CNN's Report That Failed to Find Examples of Left-Wing Extremism and Violence Is...
BREAKING: Judge Boasberg Finds Probable Cause That the Trump Administration is in Contempt...
COPE and SEETHE: LA Times Sports Columnist Cries Foul Ball Over Dodgers' Visit...
Tom Homan Brings the Hammer Down on Dems Fighting to Bring Back Deported...
No One Is Above the Law, Right? Delicious Karma Smacks Tish James Right...
VIP
'Incredible'! If This Doesn't Put the Dems' 'Priorities' Into Maddening Perspective NOTHIN...
Trump WH's Move After Judge Reinstated AP's Access Did NOT Go the Way...

The Left's 'Trump Voters Now Regret It' Narrative Just Got Buried 6 Feet Under (and on CNN No Less)

Doug P. | 3:48 PM on April 16, 2025
Sarah D.

Over the last several weeks you've probably heard it quite often: "Trump supporters are already regretting their vote! This is HUGE!"

The only thing "huge" about that talking point is the level of gaslighting with these kinds of things:

Advertisement

That's one narrative that has been one of the bigger lies being pushed by the Left.

Even CNN's numbers guy couldn't help but shoot down the "Trump supporters are regretting their vote" BS. Watch:

That was always one of the more glaring lies coming from Dems but hopefully they were watching that CNN segment and will give it up and move on to a whole new set of propagandist narratives. 

Not exactly breaking news, but better late than never, CNN!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BWAHAHA! Here's What El Salvador's VP Told Dem Senator Has to Happen So He Can Visit Deported Illegal
Doug P.
The Social Security X Account CALLS OUT Joe Biden's Fear-Mongering Lies In Fact-Filled Thread
Amy Curtis
'I'm Outraged': Rachel Morin's Grieving Mother SLAMS Chris Van Hollen's El Salvador Trip
Grateful Calvin
BREAKING: Judge Boasberg Finds Probable Cause That the Trump Administration is in Contempt of Court
Aaron Walker
Constituent Once Held Hostage by Iran Calls Out Cory Booker for Caring More About Illegals Than Americans
Amy Curtis
CNN's Report That Failed to Find Examples of Left-Wing Extremism and Violence Is Aging BADLY
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BWAHAHA! Here's What El Salvador's VP Told Dem Senator Has to Happen So He Can Visit Deported Illegal Doug P.
Advertisement