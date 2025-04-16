The Left's 'Trump Voters Now Regret It' Narrative Just Got Buried 6 Feet Under (and on CNN No Less)

Over the last several weeks you've probably heard it quite often: "Trump supporters are already regretting their vote! This is HUGE!"

The only thing "huge" about that talking point is the level of gaslighting with these kinds of things:

Trump supporters are ALREADY regretting their votes! pic.twitter.com/8CB0mxEGKM — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) December 15, 2024

🤣 "I bet you there are a lot of people that voted for Trump... that wish that Kamala Harris is in the White House."



Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Y4nGQzb5Ha — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 4, 2025

That's one narrative that has been one of the bigger lies being pushed by the Left.

Even CNN's numbers guy couldn't help but shoot down the "Trump supporters are regretting their vote" BS. Watch:

Regretful Trump voters? More of a media creation than anything else. Just 2% of 2024 Trump voters say they'd vote for a different candidate now. (Numbers for Harris are similar).



Appears to be fewer Trump regretters than in 2017 or 2021.



GOP continues to lead Dems on party ID. pic.twitter.com/JngZoCdGdf — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) April 16, 2025

That was always one of the more glaring lies coming from Dems but hopefully they were watching that CNN segment and will give it up and move on to a whole new set of propagandist narratives.

We didn't need a poll to tell us Trump voters don't regret their vote, but thanks, CNN.pic.twitter.com/rKWsbqqTt1 — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) April 16, 2025

Not exactly breaking news, but better late than never, CNN!