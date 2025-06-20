Dem Maxwell Frost Says ICE is ‘Human Trafficking’ Illegal Aliens Back to Their...
Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of...
Bill Melugin Explains What Was Really Going on at Dodger Stadium (and Deflates...
'DICKTIM' Alert! Alex Padilla's WEEPY Post About 'Ending Up in Handcuffs' Does NOT...
VIP
THAT'LL Show 'Em! Nothing Says Hollywood Stands with Gaza Like Their Trans Kids...
'Enjoy the Ratio'! WaPo Shredded for Dishonest Spin About 'Anti-Immigrant Trend In the...
Scott Adams's Zinger at Former Obama LACKEY Babbling About Trump Being Authoritarian Is...
Cringi Hendrix: Rep. Hank Johnson's Anti-Trump Song Is a Doozy ('No Kings' Now...
Julie Kelly Brutally Breaks Down Court Ruling That's a 'Big and EMBARRASSING' Defeat...
No Kings 2.0 July 4th Flyer So HILARIOUS for All the Wrong Reasons...
'Conservative' PINING for the Days Republicans Lost Over and OVER Again Does NOT...
VIP
'That's Gotta Be Embarrassing'! Gavin Newsom's Spin After Appeals Court Ruled for Trump...
Wait, He's Not KIDDING?! LOL! Mark Cuban's BIG REVEAL About Kamala Harris and...
Catherine Herridge Drops BOMBSHELL Showing Media KNEW China Interfered in 2020 Election (S...

Numbers Game: Dems Are Losing Their Senses Over the 2030 Census and It’s Easy to See Why

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:41 PM on June 20, 2025
AP Photo/Michelle R. Smith

The Democrat Party is trying to keep its thumb on the scale to win future elections. The party wants to keep illegal aliens in America so it can boost census numbers for blue areas of the country. The current census counts illegal aliens as well as Americans. That number affects the apportionment of seats in Congress, which in turn affects the number of Electoral College votes a state gets. So, with the border shut off, illegal aliens being mass deported, and a fight brewing to only count American citizens to determine apportionment, the Democrat Party is in panic mode.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Yes, the only thing the Democrat Party is interested in.

Posters say this census freak-out by the Dems explains why the party is fighting like crazy to protect all illegal aliens.

This is 1000000000% why they are embracing the 20% issue of being pro illegal immigrant a sane world, a politician would run away from such a radioactive position, but these complete clowns are getting arrested on purpose to try to “win hearts and minds.” It HAS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with compassion or whatnot

— Garrettx🇺🇸 (@GXvictory) June 20, 2025

Recommended

Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of 20 ACTUAL Laws In Iran
Sam J.
Advertisement

The Democrats have realized that if things keep going the way they are, their party may never hold the White House ever again. That's on top of the seats in Congress that they would lose as well.

Let’s pause for a moment so commenters can react to Democrat Representative Yvette Clarke and her huge eyeglasses in the above pic. Have at it!

It’s real, and she does.

Ok, back to the census. Posters say it’s obvious that the Democrat Party is using illegal aliens as pawns to maintain power.

Advertisement

Yes, every deported illegal alien means less power for Democrats. Remove them all, and it’ll force the Dems to listen to and prioritize Americans again instead of stacking the electoral deck in their favor with illegal aliens. They're not going to like that one bit.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of 20 ACTUAL Laws In Iran
Sam J.
Bill Melugin Explains What Was Really Going on at Dodger Stadium (and Deflates ANOTHER BS Narrative)
Doug P.
Dem Maxwell Frost Says ICE is ‘Human Trafficking’ Illegal Aliens Back to Their Native Countries - WUT?
Warren Squire
Scott Adams's Zinger at Former Obama LACKEY Babbling About Trump Being Authoritarian Is *CHEF'S KISS*
Sam J.
No Kings 2.0 July 4th Flyer So HILARIOUS for All the Wrong Reasons We're Not Sure If It's Even REAL (Pic)
Sam J.
'DICKTIM' Alert! Alex Padilla's WEEPY Post About 'Ending Up in Handcuffs' Does NOT Go the Way He Wants
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of 20 ACTUAL Laws In Iran Sam J.
Advertisement