Numbers Game: Dems Are Losing Their Senses Over the 2030 Census and It’s Easy to See Why

The Democrat Party is trying to keep its thumb on the scale to win future elections. The party wants to keep illegal aliens in America so it can boost census numbers for blue areas of the country. The current census counts illegal aliens as well as Americans. That number affects the apportionment of seats in Congress, which in turn affects the number of Electoral College votes a state gets. So, with the border shut off, illegal aliens being mass deported, and a fight brewing to only count American citizens to determine apportionment, the Democrat Party is in panic mode.

BREAKING: Democrats are petrified of a 2030 census disaster where they lose a dozen or more Electoral College votes and blue House seats. pic.twitter.com/AgxqCxByWq — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 20, 2025

Go figure, it has always been about maintaining power, always. — Suzie (@cardart4) June 20, 2025

Yes, the only thing the Democrat Party is interested in.

Posters say this census freak-out by the Dems explains why the party is fighting like crazy to protect all illegal aliens.

This is 1000000000% why they are embracing the 20% issue of being pro illegal immigrant a sane world, a politician would run away from such a radioactive position, but these complete clowns are getting arrested on purpose to try to “win hearts and minds.” It HAS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with compassion or whatnot — Garrettx🇺🇸 (@GXvictory) June 20, 2025

Again, the real reason dems are fighting so hard for illegal aliens is because without them, THEY LOSE EVERYTHING.

Elections flip red all over the country, especially in CA and other liberal havens.

Electoral armageddeon is coming for the left, and they are TERRIFIED. — Mazirian (@Mazirian) June 20, 2025

Especially with the mass exodus from their states during COVID, they really are cooked.



Add the fact that they're quickly running out of money, and it's not looking good for them. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) June 20, 2025

They should be — population shifts to red states like Texas and Florida could significantly reshape the political map in 2030. — Kumar Kesineni (@kesinenikumar) June 20, 2025

The Democrats have realized that if things keep going the way they are, their party may never hold the White House ever again. That's on top of the seats in Congress that they would lose as well.

Let’s pause for a moment so commenters can react to Democrat Representative Yvette Clarke and her huge eyeglasses in the above pic. Have at it!

I’m surprised Bootsy Collins has an opinion. Damn. pic.twitter.com/IrQNXAwXyR — John Galt X (@jf168401) June 20, 2025

Why do people think those big ugly glasses make them look smart or cool? Clown show — Belliflose (@flossie_miles) June 20, 2025

This picture can not be real. Nobody would wear glasses like that. — Allan Anderson (@AllanAn85423812) June 20, 2025

It’s real, and she does.

Ok, back to the census. Posters say it’s obvious that the Democrat Party is using illegal aliens as pawns to maintain power.

The Democrats insist on being on the wrong side of every single 80/20 issue — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) June 20, 2025

It was the purpose of flooding the border with illegals. Democrats know they're losing American voters — Nick Jay (@Nick_Jay_D) June 20, 2025

And in the meantime put them ahead of the legal citizens — Cooper. T Trump2024fjb (@coopertar51) June 20, 2025

They’re using these people, expecting them to live as a sub-class of citizen so they can stay in power. This is the modern-day equivalent of slavery. They really are this stupid. And evil. — Mommysmad (@mummysmad17) June 20, 2025

We need to press harder, double the deportations — Kelpie (@Flying_Kelpie) June 20, 2025

Yes, every deported illegal alien means less power for Democrats. Remove them all, and it’ll force the Dems to listen to and prioritize Americans again instead of stacking the electoral deck in their favor with illegal aliens. They're not going to like that one bit.