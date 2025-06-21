Star Tribune: Vance Boelter Allegedly Told FBI He Was Instructed by Tim Walz to Kill Amy Klobuchar

Note: The following Twitchy story features reactions to reporting from the Star Tribune that is based on anonymous sources. We advise our readers that all ‘sources say’ reporting should be treated as dubious until confirmed with named sources and genuine proof.

As if this story couldn’t get any weirder, the Star Tribune is now reporting that suspected killer Vance Boelter has told the FBI that he was instructed by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to murder Senator Amy Klobuchar. Why? So Walz could take her seat.

If this information is true, it stands to reason that the FBI is already questioning Walz.

The alleged revelation has many posters not believing what they’re reading.

Per earlier Star Tribune reporting, a manifesto was allegedly recovered from Boelter’s vehicle.

This unconfirmed ‘hit man’ angle has many demanding more info be released immediately.

Assuming the manifesto exists, not releasing it has many saying it’s being hidden because it’s bad for Walz.

Some think the Democrat Party will break ties with him.

If anything, the media will try to make Walz the victim. Boelter is facing charges for the shooting deaths of a Democrat State Representative and her husband. Another State Rep and his wife were also shot but survived and are still recovering.