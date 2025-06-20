Star Tribune: Vance Boelter Allegedly Told FBI He Was Instructed by Tim Walz...
Gavin Newsom and Dems Lose Their Minds After JD Vance Disses Senator Alex...
Numbers Game: Dems Are Losing Their Senses Over the 2030 Census and It’s...
Dem Maxwell Frost Says ICE is ‘Human Trafficking’ Illegal Aliens Back to Their...
Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of...
Bill Melugin Explains What Was Really Going on at Dodger Stadium (and Deflates...
'DICKTIM' Alert! Alex Padilla's WEEPY Post About 'Ending Up in Handcuffs' Does NOT...
VIP
THAT'LL Show 'Em! Nothing Says Hollywood Stands with Gaza Like Their Trans Kids...
'Enjoy the Ratio'! WaPo Shredded for Dishonest Spin About 'Anti-Immigrant Trend In the...
Scott Adams's Zinger at Former Obama LACKEY Babbling About Trump Being Authoritarian Is...
Cringi Hendrix: Rep. Hank Johnson's Anti-Trump Song Is a Doozy ('No Kings' Now...
Julie Kelly Brutally Breaks Down Court Ruling That's a 'Big and EMBARRASSING' Defeat...
No Kings 2.0 July 4th Flyer So HILARIOUS for All the Wrong Reasons...
'Conservative' PINING for the Days Republicans Lost Over and OVER Again Does NOT...

Here Come the Karens! LA’s Mayor Has a Fit Over JD Vance's Trolling of Senator What’s-His-Name

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:59 PM on June 20, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is doing her best Greta Thunberg impression by screeching ‘How dare you!’ at Vice President JD Vance. Her over-the-top 'outrage' stems from Vance calling Senator Alex Padilla ‘José’ earlier on Friday.

Advertisement

Enjoy the theatrics. (WATCH)

Kicked out of Karens Club International!

Here's the video Bass is freaking out about. (WATCH)

Vance and his team are doing some epic trolling.

When asked about the name mixup, his press secretary said he had confused Senator Padilla with terrorist José Padilla. Ouch!

Recommended

Star Tribune: Vance Boelter Allegedly Told FBI He Was Instructed by Tim Walz to Kill Amy Klobuchar
Warren Squire
Advertisement

We see how Vance confused the two.

Commenters are laughing at Bass and the other Democrats who are losing their minds over this, especially considering the names they’ve called President Donald Trump over the last decade.

Correct, Vance has better things to worry about.

The Democrats keep trying to make this guy a thing, but no one cares. We’ll probably forget his name by the end of this article.

Hopefully, this is the last we hear about Senator Alice Tortilla.

Tags:

ALEX PADILLA DEMOCRAT PARTY JD VANCE KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Star Tribune: Vance Boelter Allegedly Told FBI He Was Instructed by Tim Walz to Kill Amy Klobuchar
Warren Squire
Hey PSYCHOS Defending Iran, You SERIOUSLY Need to Check Out This Thread of 20 ACTUAL Laws In Iran
Sam J.
Gavin Newsom and Dems Lose Their Minds After JD Vance Disses Senator Alex Padilla By Calling Him 'José'
Warren Squire
Numbers Game: Dems Are Losing Their Senses Over the 2030 Census and It’s Easy to See Why
Warren Squire
Catherine Herridge Drops BOMBSHELL Showing Media KNEW China Interfered in 2020 Election (Screenshots)
Sam J.
No Kings 2.0 July 4th Flyer So HILARIOUS for All the Wrong Reasons We're Not Sure If It's Even REAL (Pic)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Star Tribune: Vance Boelter Allegedly Told FBI He Was Instructed by Tim Walz to Kill Amy Klobuchar Warren Squire
Advertisement