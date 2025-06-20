Here Come the Karens! LA’s Mayor Has a Fit Over JD Vance's Trolling of Senator What’s-His-Name

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is doing her best Greta Thunberg impression by screeching ‘How dare you!’ at Vice President JD Vance. Her over-the-top 'outrage' stems from Vance calling Senator Alex Padilla ‘José’ earlier on Friday.

🚨 JUST IN: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass throws an absolute FIT after JD Vance calls Alex Padilla “Jose” 🤣



If only she was this angry about illegals BURNING DOWN her city.



Bass should be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/67SMyy3qU3 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 21, 2025

Her name is Karen! — E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) June 21, 2025

Karen Bass lives up to her first name. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 21, 2025

Even Karens across the globe want to disown this one. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 21, 2025

🚨 OMG 🤣🤣



JD Vance: “I was hoping [Senator] Jose Padilla would be here to ask a question…I guess he decided to not show up because it wasn’t the theater.”



The left is LOSING it over this right now.



pic.twitter.com/IrEzuw2Cqj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 20, 2025

When asked about the name mixup, his press secretary said he had confused Senator Padilla with terrorist José Padilla. Ouch!

NEW: @VPPressSec responds to @JDVance mistakenly referring to the recently detained and handcuffed Sen. Alex Padilla as Jose Padilla....☠️🤣 pic.twitter.com/J9eHedINMq — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) June 21, 2025

Vance possibly confused Alex Padilla with Al-Qeada operative Jose Padilla. Considering the way Democrats are acting these days, is it any wonder why JD would confuse the Senator with a terrorist? pic.twitter.com/NndKh9nYts — Speed Bump (@Jquags1) June 21, 2025

Jose Padilla went to jail, Alex Padilla should have. Easy to confuse the first names. Honest mistake. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) June 21, 2025

We see how Vance confused the two.

Commenters are laughing at Bass and the other Democrats who are losing their minds over this, especially considering the names they’ve called President Donald Trump over the last decade.

Interesting to hear Karen Bass treat the name "Jose" like the worst insult ever imagined 😏 pic.twitter.com/gwbd3XylHA — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) June 21, 2025

I think it's hilarious that this woman is throwing a fit over this. JD Vance calling some nobody the wrong name, on purpose or not. But was awfully silent when Joe Biden called one of his high ranking officers, "That Black guy". — Brambles (@Brambles11) June 21, 2025

Correct, Vance has better things to worry about.

The Democrats keep trying to make this guy a thing, but no one cares. We’ll probably forget his name by the end of this article.

TBH I thought his name was Jose too — Jimmy (@jimomics) June 21, 2025

Nobody knows who the hell this clown is 🤣



His 15 minutes is up. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 21, 2025

Hopefully, this is the last we hear about Senator Alice Tortilla.