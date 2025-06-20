Numbers Game: Dems Are Losing Their Senses Over the 2030 Census and It’s...
Gavin Newsom and Dems Lose Their Minds After JD Vance Disses Senator Alex Padilla By Calling Him 'José'

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:39 PM on June 20, 2025
Townhall Media

Democrats, including Governor Gavin Newsom, are losing it after Vice President JD Vance dissed Senator Alex Padilla in California. You've probably already forgotten that Padilla made a spectacle of himself during a recent Kristi Noem presser. Vance was in Los Angeles on Friday to tour federal facilities, meet Marines, and speak on the ongoing ICE raids in Southern California. But things turned hilarious when Vance delivered a knockout blow to Padilla by cleverly highlighting how almost everyone still has no idea who he is.

Here’s Vance. (WATCH)

Of course, the Democrats are great at taking jokes. They’d never immediately whip out the race card on something like this. Ok, sarcasm is now off.

They played the race card, and it was held by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Drama? Well, the Democrats are all theater kids after all.

Commenters say they wouldn’t be able to identify Padilla in a police lineup. He’s simply that inconsequential and forgettable.

Alex, who?

Some posters have a theory as to why Padilla didn’t put on a show at Vance’s presser.

We’re not going to argue against any of that.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations. 

Yep, no Juan. But one particular Alex gets a pass. Even if nobody can tell who he is or point him out in a small crowd.

ALEX PADILLA CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM JD VANCE

