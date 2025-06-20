Gavin Newsom and Dems Lose Their Minds After JD Vance Disses Senator Alex Padilla By Calling Him 'José'

Democrats, including Governor Gavin Newsom, are losing it after Vice President JD Vance dissed Senator Alex Padilla in California. You've probably already forgotten that Padilla made a spectacle of himself during a recent Kristi Noem presser. Vance was in Los Angeles on Friday to tour federal facilities, meet Marines, and speak on the ongoing ICE raids in Southern California. But things turned hilarious when Vance delivered a knockout blow to Padilla by cleverly highlighting how almost everyone still has no idea who he is.

Here’s Vance. (WATCH)

🚨 OMG 🤣🤣



JD Vance: “I was hoping [Senator] Jose Padilla would be here to ask a question…I guess he decided to not show up because it wasn’t the theater.”



The left is LOSING it over this right now.



pic.twitter.com/IrEzuw2Cqj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 20, 2025

Oh yeah MSNBC is having a panic attack right now — 💥East_Coast_Bull💥 (@DanDacosta8) June 20, 2025

They're gonna label him a racist for calling Alex Padilla, Jose. — Joshua Engelmann (@JoshuaEngelman3) June 20, 2025

Of course, the Democrats are great at taking jokes. They’d never immediately whip out the race card on something like this. Ok, sarcasm is now off.

They played the race card, and it was held by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

So calling him Jose is racist?😂😂 you guys need to grow up. — Ballitical 🗽 (@ballitical) June 20, 2025

They can’t handle jokes, but they sure love drama. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) June 20, 2025

Drama? Well, the Democrats are all theater kids after all.

Commenters say they wouldn’t be able to identify Padilla in a police lineup. He’s simply that inconsequential and forgettable.

To be fair, as a Californian myself, I didn't even know who Padilla was until this stunt. — Isaac (@IcedViews) June 20, 2025

Yeah. People still don’t know who the hell he is.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) June 20, 2025

That tells you something. No one knows who he is or would recognize him. — MAGA CANMAN 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ca30199057Chris) June 20, 2025

Alex, who?

Some posters have a theory as to why Padilla didn’t put on a show at Vance’s presser.

Because Padilla only tries to intimidate women. — Lynn Sitzes (@LynnSitzes9676) June 20, 2025

He didn’t show up because JD Vance is a male and Padilla doesn’t have the moxie. — Freydis (@freydis1066) June 20, 2025

Padilla only crashes press conferences held by women because he is a misogynist bully. — Martha Jenkins (@mistressyuna) June 20, 2025

We’re not going to argue against any of that.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

“Jose” is in therapy because of the manhandling he went through.



It was too much for his delicate psyche. — Rachel Hartman (@RachelHart1911) June 20, 2025

Scott Adams has quipped that the Democrats are Theater Kids and Dramacrats.



He's not wrong and it's all they have. — LegioInvictus (@LegioInvictus24) June 20, 2025

48!!! — Right Side Out 1776 (@rso1776) June 20, 2025

Vance roasted him with one line and now the left’s throwing tantrums again. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) June 20, 2025

Hah, the Padawan is learning the troll game well. — DocHoliday84 (@MicroDoc84) June 20, 2025

Between joining Bluesky and now this, JD is on fire with owning the libs — Zenn Carmichael (@ZenCarmichael) June 20, 2025

I would just like to remind José Padilla that no Juan is above the law. pic.twitter.com/rLMCL15Q1q — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) June 20, 2025

Yep, no Juan. But one particular Alex gets a pass. Even if nobody can tell who he is or point him out in a small crowd.