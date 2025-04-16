The Social Security X Account CALLS OUT Joe Biden's Fear-Mongering Lies In Fact-Filled Thread

Earlier, we told you about Joe Biden lying -- straight up lying -- about what the Trump administration has done and plans to do with Social Security.

It was a cavalcade of not only lies, but fear-mongering, with the former president warning people might not get their Social Security checks.

Thankfully, the official Social Security X account is having none of it, and they dismantled Joe Biden's shameful falsehoods in an epic thread:

Former President Joe Biden is lying to Americans.



Here are the facts:



1️⃣President Trump has repeatedly promised to protect Social Security and ensure higher-take home pay for seniors by ending taxation on Social Security benefits. — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) April 15, 2025

They never listen to what President Trump says.

2️⃣The SSA has not permanently closed any field offices and 50% of the technology department has not been laid off. — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) April 15, 2025

Where are the media fact-checkers?

Never mind, they'd never tell the truth.

3️⃣SSA is taking commonsense steps to transform how we serve the public - last month, we spent $16.5 million to modernize telephone services nationwide. We’re developing cutting-edge, AI-powered tools to streamline simple tasks. — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) April 15, 2025

Streamlined government services?

The horror!

4️⃣A SSA Inspector General report released while Joe Biden was President found $72 billion in improper payments from fiscal years 2015 through 2022. — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) April 15, 2025

$72 billion under Joe Biden's watch.

He laughed about the centenarians getting money, by the way. It was a joke to him.

5️⃣Over 2 million illegal aliens were assigned SSNs in fiscal year 2024 alone. — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) April 15, 2025

All by design. So they could also collect benefits.

You know when people won't get checks? When Social Security goes bankrupt. That's when. And if DOGE, President Trump, and the GOP don't stop the fraud and fix the fiscal mess, it will go bankrupt. Sooner rather than later.

