The Social Security X Account CALLS OUT Joe Biden's Fear-Mongering Lies In Fact-Filled Thread

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on April 16, 2025
meme

Earlier, we told you about Joe Biden lying -- straight up lying -- about what the Trump administration has done and plans to do with Social Security.

It was a cavalcade of not only lies, but fear-mongering, with the former president warning people might not get their Social Security checks.

Thankfully, the official Social Security X account is having none of it, and they dismantled Joe Biden's shameful falsehoods in an epic thread:

They never listen to what President Trump says.

Where are the media fact-checkers?

Never mind, they'd never tell the truth.

Streamlined government services?

The horror!

$72 billion under Joe Biden's watch.

He laughed about the centenarians getting money, by the way. It was a joke to him.

All by design. So they could also collect benefits.

You know when people won't get checks? When Social Security goes bankrupt. That's when. And if DOGE, President Trump, and the GOP don't stop the fraud and fix the fiscal mess, it will go bankrupt. Sooner rather than later.

