Democrats Dragged Joe Biden Out of Mothballs So He Could Lie About Social Security

Yesterday, we told you the Democrats pulled Joe Biden out of the mothballs to give remarks at the 2025 Conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled in Chicago. Joe Biden admitted he never grew up around Black people during his speech (wut?) but he also had comments on Social Security.

WATCH:

With their approvals tanking, Democrats decide to roll out Joe Biden to accuse the Trump admin of robbing Social Security to pay billionaires:



“They want to wreck it so they can rob it!" pic.twitter.com/Xn7SdltzSN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 15, 2025

Sure, Jan.

He also talked about treating people with dignity.

JUST IN: President Joe Biden has emerged from the basement for the first time since leaving the White House in January and is yelling about Social Security.



“Making sure the more than 60 million Americans who are living with disabilities are treated with dignity. It’s who we… pic.twitter.com/iNtk9sQ4zf — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) April 15, 2025

Remember the time he called half the country garbage because of who we voted for?

Good times.

He also thought it was funny that 'people' who are over 100 are getting checks:

JUST NOW - BIDEN: "By the way, those 300-year-old folk getting that Social Security, I wanna meet 'em. H*ll of a thing, man!"



That's. The. Point. Joey.pic.twitter.com/ybN8BIf7TQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 15, 2025

Wow. Just wow.

The fraud is a joke to him.

He also lied and said that checks might not go out on time, or at all, for the first time in the history of Social Security.

Former Pres. Joe Biden warned Tuesday of the damage the Trump administration has caused to Social Security benefits, saying that for the first time since the Social Security Administration was created, some people may not receive their checks.



Read more: https://t.co/ZwnEacRqr4 pic.twitter.com/C6fMSgCn70 — ABC News (@ABC) April 15, 2025

His lies were so egregious that Fox News broke into his comments to fact-check him:

WATCH: Fox News cuts away from Joe Biden’s speech for a fact check on his Social Security claims from @BretBaier:



“President Biden in Chicago talking about Social Security there, saying the administration has ‘dismantled’ Social Security. They have fired and gotten rid of a… pic.twitter.com/SWcbksxEwC — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) April 15, 2025

We're not quite sure what the Democrats were hoping to accomplish by bringing Joe Biden out to scream into a microphone.

But whatever their goals were, he surely did the opposite; he reminded everyone why we rejected Biden, Kamala Harris, and why the Democrats have a 21% approval rating.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



