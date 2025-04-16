Guy Benson Highlights Firebombed PA Governor’s Mansion to Expose Anti-Semitic Push for Glo...
Democrats Dragged Joe Biden Out of Mothballs So He Could Lie About Social Security

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 16, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Yesterday, we told you the Democrats pulled Joe Biden out of the mothballs to give remarks at the 2025 Conference of Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled in Chicago. Joe Biden admitted he never grew up around Black people during his speech (wut?) but he also had comments on Social Security.

WATCH:

Sure, Jan.

He also talked about treating people with dignity.

Remember the time he called half the country garbage because of who we voted for?

Good times.

He also thought it was funny that 'people' who are over 100 are getting checks:

Wow. Just wow.

The fraud is a joke to him.

He also lied and said that checks might not go out on time, or at all, for the first time in the history of Social Security.

BREAKING: Judge Boasberg Finds Probable Cause That the Trump Administration is in Contempt of Court
Aaron Walker
Aaron Walker
His lies were so egregious that Fox News broke into his comments to fact-check him:

We're not quite sure what the Democrats were hoping to accomplish by bringing Joe Biden out to scream into a microphone.

But whatever their goals were, he surely did the opposite; he reminded everyone why we rejected Biden, Kamala Harris, and why the Democrats have a 21% approval rating.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN SOCIAL SECURITY

