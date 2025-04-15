Biden’s Post-Presidency Bombshell: Admits He ‘Never Grew Up Around Black People’ in Shocking Speech

Joe Biden is back and the Democrats are probably wishing he would have stayed in hiding. Oof.

🚨 Joe Biden is spending his first speech since leaving office saying he didn’t have to grow up around black people



“I remember watching a bus go by… it was full of colored kids… I had never seen those.”



The face of the Democrat party 🤣🤡 pic.twitter.com/4keCWCep8O — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 15, 2025

The Democrats are literally scraping the bottom of the barrel at this point. If this racist dude is all you have left, maybe it's time to pack it up.

Whyyyyyyy have they pulled this racist out of his nursing home closet? https://t.co/sc0ycN2uwd — BeachBae (@VaCaNCusa) April 16, 2025

Desperate times call for desperate measures, apparently.

And it's Holy Week at that!

Also Joe Biden: "I got raised in a Black church." https://t.co/FvbYzrPaYc — Amychelle (@Pro_Life_Mama) April 15, 2025

I was reliably told he was raised in the black church...and the Jewish community...and the Puerto Rican community. 🤔 https://t.co/U79JfCFuYF pic.twitter.com/k3cJSwh1by — Tiffanie Tx (@tiffanie_tx) April 15, 2025

Don't forget he also went to mass and the Jewish synagogue.

Why would they pull this old fool out and remind everyone how dementia ridden he is and was? https://t.co/HTICnmcAtI — John Locke (@Marblehead_1776) April 15, 2025

Fake Dr. Jill Biden is probably still trying to prove Joe can do a second term.

Oh, very much so.

He’s always been a disgusting racist https://t.co/oKDwFThH1G — Soapstar (@Soapstar2) April 16, 2025

You can't teach an old dog new tricks.

There are few people in this world who are more despicable than #FJoeBiden. He is the smallest, most petty, most mean-spirited and most corrupt person to occupy the WH during my lifetime. #SpawnOfSatan. Thank you, God, we dodged a bullet with that one. https://t.co/CDiH2OWGiq — TeaP🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸 (@AboveTheDirt) April 16, 2025

He's always been awful and getting old didn't make him a better man.

But yet he tries to tell them whether they are black or not. https://t.co/05TSxnwYcC pic.twitter.com/cf1d1NGz6V — Shannon Ford 🇺🇸 (@shannonfordUSA) April 16, 2025

In his mind, they need his guidance. That is how sick Joe Biden truly is.

That loud groan that swept across the land today was the sound of democrats wishing Joe would stop talking. https://t.co/LY4mL4iUWo — B3ryant (@B3ryant) April 16, 2025

Can you blame them?

How is this man only 4 years older than Trump?



Can anyone explain that?????!!!!! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 15, 2025

So Corn Pop was white? And who were those kids that played with his leg hair? Didn't he also spend more time in a black church than its preacher? Im so confused. Did I just dream all of that? — John Peterson (@coranthulle) April 15, 2025

As he ages, he is having a hard time keeping his lies straight.

Colored kids... Imagine if Trump said that and the reaction from the libs and MSM that would soon follow?! 😂 — 9thEvolution (@9thEvolution) April 15, 2025

They would threaten to impeach Trump if he would not step down. It would be a non-stop loop all day and night long. It must be nice to be a Democrat and get special treatment from Corporate Media.