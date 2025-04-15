Sportscaster’s Charming On-Air Flirt Gets Slammed by Twitter's Humorless Scolds
Let's Talk About Georgetown University’s Hamas Problem

Biden’s Post-Presidency Bombshell: Admits He ‘Never Grew Up Around Black People’ in Shocking Speech

justmindy
justmindy | 10:15 PM on April 15, 2025
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Joe Biden is back and the Democrats are probably wishing he would have stayed in hiding. Oof.

The Democrats are literally scraping the bottom of the barrel at this point. If this racist dude is all you have left, maybe it's time to pack it up.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, apparently.

And it's Holy Week at that!

Don't forget he also went to mass and the Jewish synagogue. 

Fake Dr. Jill Biden is probably still trying to prove Joe can do a second term.

Sportscaster’s Charming On-Air Flirt Gets Slammed by Twitter's Humorless Scolds
justmindy
Oh, very much so.

You can't teach an old dog new tricks. 

He's always been awful and getting old didn't make him a better man.

In his mind, they need his guidance. That is how sick Joe Biden truly is. 

Can you blame them?

As he ages, he is having a hard time keeping his lies straight. 

They would threaten to impeach Trump if he would not step down. It would be a non-stop loop all day and night long. It must be nice to be a Democrat and get special treatment from Corporate Media. 

