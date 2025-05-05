Place Your Bets on How Long It'll Take Hamas to Turn Donated...
HELLO, RATIO! 'Urbanist' X Account Gets WRECKED for Sneering at Suburbs As the 'American Dream'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on May 05, 2025
ImgFlip

There's a segment of the Left that looks down its nose at the suburbs. These people often never leave their urban apartments and have no idea what happens outside of city limits.

But for many Americans, a house with a yard in a quiet suburb is, in fact, the American dream.

So when an 'urbanist' X account tried shaming those who want a quiet life away from the big city, it did NOT go well for them.

Like, at all.

Yes, it is.

Nothing wrong with it.

And it's a bad pic, by design.

That looks awful.

Amen.

The pic was a deliberate choice.

Nah, that won't happen.

And there it is: they hate cars.

More specifically, they hate the freedom cars afford us.

Yes, it is.

Yes, it does.

THIS.

Most Americans would call this their dream.

Tags: AMERICAN CHINA DREAMERS HOUSE

