HELLO, RATIO! 'Urbanist' X Account Gets WRECKED for Sneering at Suburbs As the 'American Dream'

There's a segment of the Left that looks down its nose at the suburbs. These people often never leave their urban apartments and have no idea what happens outside of city limits.

But for many Americans, a house with a yard in a quiet suburb is, in fact, the American dream.

So when an 'urbanist' X account tried shaming those who want a quiet life away from the big city, it did NOT go well for them.

This shouldn’t be the American dream. pic.twitter.com/E6LXU22yei — City Aesthetics ⛩ (@cityaestheticss) May 3, 2025

Like, at all.

Go back to just straight shilling China. This might not be the ideal, but it IS better than China. 👍🏻 https://t.co/OtwVCsrO9R — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) May 4, 2025

Yes, it is.

Ugh - tired of this trope. Nothing wrong with this. Clean, hopefully safe, probably decent amenities in the houses. Not everyone can afford a freakin’ masterpiece but still deserve a place to call their own if they want. Get over yourself. — Lawmom (@Lawmom) May 4, 2025

Nothing wrong with it.

And it's a bad pic, by design.

Right, this should be the American Dream pic.twitter.com/o19NdTZu0n — Jonofarcadia (@jonofarcadia) May 4, 2025

That looks awful.

You do know that YOU shouldn't get to decide what's my, or anyone else's American Dream, don't you?



MY CHOICE is the true American Dream.

That's what people like you will never get... — Maynard Handley 🟦 (@handleym99) May 4, 2025

Amen.

That's just a depressing picture. I could take a picture of my cute little neighborhood tree-lined street that is like a chocolate candy filled with awesome. — Shoestring Lab (@Shoestring_Lab) May 4, 2025

The pic was a deliberate choice.

How about showing a picture of this exact place on a sunny summer day? — Pete (@Pete_Martuneac) May 4, 2025

Nah, that won't happen.

Is that going to make it less car centric? — City Aesthetics ⛩ (@cityaestheticss) May 4, 2025

And there it is: they hate cars.

More specifically, they hate the freedom cars afford us.

Privileged as f**k thing to say if you grew up in a place like this: https://t.co/y6iENAaoiX pic.twitter.com/SVeGTX4nvl — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) May 5, 2025

Yes, it is.

If you grew up in a rented trailer, I'd say that owning one of these homes is pretty d**n good. The snobbery here is off the charts. https://t.co/EqjUW3i6TO — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 4, 2025

Yes, it does.

“The real American dream is to live where and how you want.” https://t.co/Fybca08w9X pic.twitter.com/0fwwm5tNTA — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) May 4, 2025

THIS.

Owning a single-family home in a safe neighborhood with a garage (likely w/ multiple cars) & a yard is absolutely the American Dream. And it should be!



Also, take another photo of that same street on a sunny summer day instead of a dreary winter one. I guarantee it looks better. https://t.co/Qm3CvFUdKf — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) May 4, 2025

Most Americans would call this their dream.

