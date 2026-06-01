DHS Reality Checks and Wrecks Hakeem Jeffries Over an ICE Detention Center and Immigration Laws

Over the last several days, an ICE detention center in New Jersey has been the target of Democrats and the leftist agitators they count on to assist them. There is of course a funded and organized machine behind the chaos at the detention center, and Democrats like Hakeem Jeffries are totally fine with that.

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Remember "no one is above the law"? Neither do these Democrats:

Just completed a congressional oversight visit with members of the New Jersey delegation.



Delaney Hall should be shut down.



This is not America. pic.twitter.com/xMKkrVkyjs — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 31, 2026

Reality check time!

The Department of Homeland Security had some self-awareness reminders for the House Minority Leader while also letting him know a detention center isn't supposed to be the Four Seasons:

A reminder for @RepJeffries:



1) DHS doesn’t make the laws, Congress does. We don’t pick and choose which laws to enforce—and neither should you as a “lawmaker.”



2) It is a crime to enter the United States illegally. EVERYONE being held inside Delaney Hall broke the law.… https://t.co/yScdQuAsMO — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 31, 2026

The full post:

1) DHS doesn’t make the laws, Congress does. We don’t pick and choose which laws to enforce—and neither should you as a “lawmaker.” 2) It is a crime to enter the United States illegally. EVERYONE being held inside Delaney Hall broke the law. U.S. Code, Title 8, Section 1325. This is a detention center — we do not provide luxury accommodations. What we do provide are basic necessities like beds, clean water, comprehensive healthcare, and 3 meals a day until they go HOME.





Hope that helps, Rep. Jeffries.

*****

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws, and we're seeing that yet again at the New Jersey detention center.

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