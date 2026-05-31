VIP
'WOKE OVERLOAD': Rashida Tlaib Says Women Having Periods Equals Economic Violence and I...
Black Democrat SHREDS Jon Favreau for Defending Platner 'Cuz 'He's a White Man'...
His FACE! LOL! WATCH Democrat Andy Kim Duck, Dodge, and DIVE During CNN...
Dems Are Twisting Themselves Into DESPERATE Pretzels Defending Platner, HERE Are Some of...
VIP
What I Read About Platner's Wife AFTER She Defended Her Scumbag Husband Makes...
Just INSANELY Creepy: GUESS Which Democrat Thought Posting His Texts With a 13-YEAR-OLD...
HA! NO WAY? Forget Nazi Tat, Cheering Troops' Deaths & Sexting: THIS May...
STUNNER: Graham Platner STILL Maintains Creepy, Sexually Suggestive Profile on 'Predator's...
Think Graham Platner's Sexting Is Bad? Look at This Creepy Facebook Page, 'Cuz...
Former WaPo Editor Lois Romano Runs Cover for Graham Platner’s Lewd Sexts, Then...
VIP
Spencer Pratt Says He Ran for Office Out of Desperation and Necessity, Debating...
Ro Khanna Says Voting for the Laken Riley Act is Disqualifying for Any...
The Economist Offers Their Not-At-All Hot Take on Spencer Pratt
Sam Stein Thinks It’s Low Stakes to Vote for a Senator on Whether...

Sexting Scandal Just Got Worse: Platner Team Threatened Former Staffer Then Tried to Destroy Her

justmindy
justmindy | 2:40 PM on May 31, 2026
Imgflip

Yesterday, when the Graham Platner sexting scandal broke, the campaign blamed a disgruntled former campaign staffer with leaking the texts to the Wall Street Journal. Apparently, that's not true.

Advertisement

According to Genevieve McDonald, she shared the texts with the Wall Street Journal off the record several months ago. The Journal then independently verified the information with multiple sources. When the story was ready for publication, WSJ contacted her to warn her that she might face blowback.

That’s when the Platner campaign reached out and allegedly threatened her. After she refused to lie on their behalf, they reportedly made her the public scapegoat, leaking information to the press in an apparent effort to ruin her career.

Recommended

Dems Are Twisting Themselves Into DESPERATE Pretzels Defending Platner, HERE Are Some of the DUMBEST
Sam J.
Advertisement

That's not what is saying at all. She found Platner so odious she quit his campaign and refused compensation for an NDA. That should have been Platner's first clue she was going to go public with the real Platner. Still, she stayed off the record so the WSJ couldn't do anything with her allegations. The story was going to press because OTHER people verified it on the record. The Platner campaign said they were going to blame her by name. So, she went to the NYT to clear her name. She had every right to do so. 

At least then the drama isn't made public for free.

Advertisement

Terrible people all around. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS THE NEW YORK TIMES THE WALL STREET JOURNAL GRAHAM PLATNER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems Are Twisting Themselves Into DESPERATE Pretzels Defending Platner, HERE Are Some of the DUMBEST
Sam J.
Black Democrat SHREDS Jon Favreau for Defending Platner 'Cuz 'He's a White Man' and We Are Here FOR IT
Sam J.
His FACE! LOL! WATCH Democrat Andy Kim Duck, Dodge, and DIVE During CNN Interview About Graham Platner
Sam J.
Just INSANELY Creepy: GUESS Which Democrat Thought Posting His Texts With a 13-YEAR-OLD Was a Good Idea
Sam J.
'WOKE OVERLOAD': Rashida Tlaib Says Women Having Periods Equals Economic Violence and I Got NOTHIN'
Sam J.
Think Graham Platner's Sexting Is Bad? Look at This Creepy Facebook Page, 'Cuz You Ain't Seen Nothin' YET
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dems Are Twisting Themselves Into DESPERATE Pretzels Defending Platner, HERE Are Some of the DUMBEST Sam J.
Advertisement