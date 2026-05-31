Sexting Scandal Just Got Worse: Platner Team Threatened Former Staffer Then Tried to Destroy Her

Yesterday, when the Graham Platner sexting scandal broke, the campaign blamed a disgruntled former campaign staffer with leaking the texts to the Wall Street Journal. Apparently, that's not true.

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So Morris Katz threatened (former campaign political director) Genevieve McDonald before she came forward. Jesus Christ man... pic.twitter.com/2lJeLbaOlc — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) May 31, 2026

According to Genevieve McDonald, she shared the texts with the Wall Street Journal off the record several months ago. The Journal then independently verified the information with multiple sources. When the story was ready for publication, WSJ contacted her to warn her that she might face blowback.

That’s when the Platner campaign reached out and allegedly threatened her. After she refused to lie on their behalf, they reportedly made her the public scapegoat, leaking information to the press in an apparent effort to ruin her career.

If this is accurate, sounds like Genevieve might own Fight Agency by the time this is over pic.twitter.com/ETxx5E0BXb — Caitlin Legacki (@caitleg) May 31, 2026

McDonald admitting that she betrayed the trust of her former clients and talked to the WSJ months ago, was told the WSJ was running with it, was asked by the campaign to retract or clarify her prior statements to WSJ, and instead ran to the NYT to go OTR out of spite. https://t.co/W7HEVJsgKx — austerity is theft (@wideofthepost) May 31, 2026

That's not what is saying at all. She found Platner so odious she quit his campaign and refused compensation for an NDA. That should have been Platner's first clue she was going to go public with the real Platner. Still, she stayed off the record so the WSJ couldn't do anything with her allegations. The story was going to press because OTHER people verified it on the record. The Platner campaign said they were going to blame her by name. So, she went to the NYT to clear her name. She had every right to do so.

Platner’s consultants are a disaster. Some of the worst crisis management I’ve ever seen in politics.



Fight Agency has gotten some plaudits for Fetterman (who they now mostly disown) and Zohran (who did not have real competition).



But this is horrendous blocking and tackling. https://t.co/Lf8M5Vm9rn — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) May 31, 2026

Amateur hour. This is a completely undisciplined campaign. Everyone knows you save your infighting and drama for the book you write. https://t.co/bBi2Q4WLWC — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 31, 2026

At least then the drama isn't made public for free.

Graham and Morris go together like peas and carrots https://t.co/KkDG2XjHjY — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 31, 2026

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So Platner’s campaign manager threatened to lie about Platner’s former campaign aide by accusing her of lying about something when he in fact knew that she was telling the truth. These are terrible people and at this point I want them to lose just to punish them. https://t.co/PuNRE8OJRi — poorly whorly (@poorlyreasoned) May 31, 2026

Oh, so to defend their candidate lying to his wife and the public, his highly paid consultants decided to lie about the staffer in the hopes of setting up an online lunch mob against her.



Just the kind of integrity we want in the Senate! https://t.co/0bejxDwfCE — David Crockett (@davidcrockett08) May 31, 2026

Terrible people all around.

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