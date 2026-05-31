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Ro Khanna Pivots From LA Mayoral Race and Democrat Incumbents to Trump and California Wildfires

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:20 PM on May 31, 2026
Meme screenshot

On Sunday, California Democrat Ro Khanna weighed in on the Los Angeles mayoral race during an MSNOW interview. When asked how voters in the Golden State feel about Democrat incumbents, Khanna naturally pivoted to President Donald Trump and the California wildfires. He blames Trump for allegedly not doing enough to bail out Democrat politicians like LA Mayor Karen Bass, whose apathy and incompetence were directly responsible for the mass destruction of homes, property, and livelihoods. Typical, it’s always ‘Trump, Trump, Trump!’

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Here he is yapping with fellow Democrat Eugene ‘Ch-ch-ch-chia’ Daniels on MS NOW. (READ)

He’s a snake, so that’s a normal reaction.

Posters are tired of Khanna’s disingenuous ‘moderate’ schtick. They say he's anything but moderate.

He’s as fresh and funny as Stephen Colbert's 700th Trump monologue.

Commenters point out that Khanna is blaming Trump for the aftermath and delayed recovery from widespread fires caused by Democrats while he wasn’t even in office.

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‘But Trump’ is all they have.

Posters say Democrats shouldn’t stop at blaming Trump for the California wildfires when there are many bigger events he’s responsible for. Lots of them from before he was even born.

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We knew it!

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

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2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES

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