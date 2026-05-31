Ro Khanna Pivots From LA Mayoral Race and Democrat Incumbents to Trump and California Wildfires

On Sunday, California Democrat Ro Khanna weighed in on the Los Angeles mayoral race during an MSNOW interview. When asked how voters in the Golden State feel about Democrat incumbents, Khanna naturally pivoted to President Donald Trump and the California wildfires. He blames Trump for allegedly not doing enough to bail out Democrat politicians like LA Mayor Karen Bass, whose apathy and incompetence were directly responsible for the mass destruction of homes, property, and livelihoods. Typical, it’s always ‘Trump, Trump, Trump!’

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Here he is yapping with fellow Democrat Eugene ‘Ch-ch-ch-chia’ Daniels on MS NOW. (READ)

Ro Khanna is asked about the LA Mayor’s race between Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt — and what it shows about how Californians are feeling towards Democrat incumbents.



Khanna: There is hurt and anger about the fires. I blame Trump. pic.twitter.com/EcsbKmLIGa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 31, 2026

I really dislike Ro Khanna. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 31, 2026

He’s a snake, so that’s a normal reaction.

Posters are tired of Khanna’s disingenuous ‘moderate’ schtick. They say he's anything but moderate.

Truly one of the worst politicians in Congress — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) May 31, 2026

Supporting one of the worst mayors in the country — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 31, 2026

He’s worse than just another scumbag Dem because he played the reasonable moderate for so long — Deb Lee 🌟 (@KhiriKhan) May 31, 2026

Ro Khanna should have been a comedian instead of a politician. — Thoma§™️ (@tmlamia1) May 31, 2026

His comedy routine is worn the f out — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 31, 2026

He’s as fresh and funny as Stephen Colbert's 700th Trump monologue.

Commenters point out that Khanna is blaming Trump for the aftermath and delayed recovery from widespread fires caused by Democrats while he wasn’t even in office.

Fires were on January 7th 2025

Trump started his second term on January 20th 2025



Conniving POS, professional lier

🤬 — NM (@LAPatriotUnited) May 31, 2026

“I blame Trump” is the battle card for Democrats! It’s only 3 words that most of the liberal lunatics can commit to memory! They won’t take responsibility for their ineffectiveness and underperformance!



These community problems can easily be fixed by voting Republican! — PSYOPS 🇺🇸 (@PsyopsCyanide) May 31, 2026

Democrats never give or have a solution to anything. All they have is Trump's fault. Trump's fault is their entire agenda. — Billy TwoKnives (@BTwoknives93029) May 31, 2026

‘But Trump’ is all they have.

Posters say Democrats shouldn’t stop at blaming Trump for the California wildfires when there are many bigger events he’s responsible for. Lots of them from before he was even born.

He blames Trump for the LA fires.



I understand his feelings.



I blame Trump for the rise of China and the second world war.



The guy is really a big problem. — Tonyum Pentathol (@ToniumPentathol) May 31, 2026

The fall of the Roman Empire was Trump’s fault so I totally get where he’s coming from. — Avila Beach🇺🇸 (@AvilaBeach) May 31, 2026

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Don’t forget about The Plague in the Middle Ages, only uneducated hillbillies don’t know that was Trump’s fault, too. — Wes Coers (@wes_coers) May 31, 2026

Yes- and I’m pretty sure Trump is the reason women get menstrual cramps…. — lily (@lily95075891) May 31, 2026

It's hot today and i didn't get much sleep last night.



F'ing Trump. — Ima (@mahloozer) May 31, 2026

Trump is also responsible for the dinosaur genocide, the ice age and slavery — Protected Patriot (@ProtectedPat) May 31, 2026

We knew it!

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

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