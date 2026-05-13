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Karen Bass Worried She’s Being ‘Demonized’ in Spencer Pratt’s Violent and Hateful Ads

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 13, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

This is rich. Democrat mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass says that when you demonize people, you do provoke people who are unstable. Sort of like when you call Charlie Kirk and President Donald Trump fascists and Nazis and then act surprised when someone assassinates one and at least three others try to assassinate the other one. Bass is concerned that the AI-generated campaign ads of her opponent, Spencer Pratt, have taken such a "violent" turn. In the "Prattman" ad, a Joker-faced Bass is hit with a tomato … and that looks like blood.

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Pratt is suddenly worried that "hateful" rhetoric is going to inspire violence.

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2026 ELECTIONS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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