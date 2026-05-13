Karen Bass Worried She’s Being ‘Demonized’ in Spencer Pratt’s Violent and Hateful Ads

This is rich. Democrat mayor of Los Angeles Karen Bass says that when you demonize people, you do provoke people who are unstable. Sort of like when you call Charlie Kirk and President Donald Trump fascists and Nazis and then act surprised when someone assassinates one and at least three others try to assassinate the other one. Bass is concerned that the AI-generated campaign ads of her opponent, Spencer Pratt, have taken such a "violent" turn. In the "Prattman" ad, a Joker-faced Bass is hit with a tomato … and that looks like blood.

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LA Mayor Karen Bass (D) is now complaining about being "demonized" in viral AI ads made by Republican Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt, calling them "violent" and "hateful."pic.twitter.com/YKPRHzZlM1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 13, 2026

Oh so NOWWWWW Democrats are worried about political violence…



I see.



So when Charlie Kirk is assassinated, they don’t care.



When Trump is nearly assassinated 3 times, they don’t care.



But an AI video depicting Democrats as villains… that’s a bridge too far?



Screw you. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) May 13, 2026

"Time was, a mayor could let people's houses burn down while she was at a swim up bar and NOBODY gave her a hard time about it." 🤡 — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) May 13, 2026

Hateful?



Those ads are hilarious! 😆 — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) May 13, 2026

Lady, your policies turned LA into a violent, crime infested, tent city dumpster fire.



Maybe stop destroying the city and voters wouldn’t need AI to roast you 😂 — Reason Rising⚖️ (@ReasonRises) May 13, 2026

Absolutely love watching Democrats pucker when they have to drink from the same cup they serve.



Insufferable hypocrites. — Sunshine Diamond Eyes (@sundiamondshine) May 13, 2026

Spencer hasn’t made any violent or hateful ads! And he didn’t even make the ad in this video. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) May 13, 2026

So she is upset that people are calling her out? — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) May 13, 2026

I call letting people's homes burn to the ground so you can build low income housing violent and hateful. — Truth Junkie 🇺🇲 (@Truth_Junkie2) May 13, 2026

Communist rhetoric. It’s the same line. You can read it in the book. She’ll say he’s racist next. — MJ (@Mama104) May 13, 2026

Surprised she didn't throw racist in there. That's the traditional democrat fallback you know. — Todd Crantz (@ToddCrantz) May 13, 2026

The definition of a bully is someone who dishes it out but can't take it. — Patriot Queen (@QnPatriot) May 13, 2026

Time to play the “victim” since her taxpayer-funded teeth for meth-heads initiative isn’t getting the traction she thought it would… — JackWard173 (@JWard173) May 13, 2026

Victim card already? That was fast — Revolver906 (@Revolver906) May 13, 2026

Translation: The ads are working. — Just A Girl (@ElegantExigence) May 13, 2026

Pratt is suddenly worried that "hateful" rhetoric is going to inspire violence.

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