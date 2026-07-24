Obama Fanboy Axelrod Deletes Outrage Post After Falling for Fake Trump Gold Coin Meme

David Axelrod posted an OUTRAGE post about a new Trump gold coin.

So @davidaxelrod just deleted this post. Would you like to know why? pic.twitter.com/aIYcd639C3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2026

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Not long after, he did a dirty delete. That's weird!

The federal US Mint produced an actual Barack Obama first term bronze medal coin which was available for purchase of $45 to $160 pic.twitter.com/dWLCcgInWS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 24, 2026

One of the reasons might be his boss Obama actually had a gold coin. Apparently, that didn't make David irate.

This coin does not exist. It is a satirical meme only.

Axelrod presumably fell for the joke.

The U.S. Mint has produced official commemorative $1 coins featuring Trump's likeness as part of America's 250th anniversary celebrations (America 250 series).https://t.co/cSIRaZ7g06 — Elvis Trump (@Elvis_Trump) July 24, 2026

Oh, also, the coin was not real. It was satire. Obama's coin WAS real though.

Just realized that this is a libtard and that I will, in fact, not be able to buy the coin of my dreams. https://t.co/cxxMlynbSr — Kingless Kingdom (@Ameriking83) July 24, 2026

Some folks were disappointed the coin actually was not real. Womp-womp.

Barack Hussein Obama’s (@BarackObama) “brain trust” is made up of the biggest idiots in politics, like David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod).



This is why the elected Democrats are so dumb. https://t.co/7OhiLJelvB — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) July 24, 2026

They are not sending their best.

Oh I thought it was because he doesn’t know the difference between “off” and “of.” — ProudAFBrat 🇺🇸 (@rep08191) July 24, 2026

That's also a possibility.

The irony of Axelrod calling out election integrity given the shady strategies he executed during BHO’s campaigns. What a POS. — SR (@Radecki2) July 24, 2026

Easy. It wasn’t the flex he thought it would be. He should have followed through and solved the D’s fundraising problems. 🤣 — Bfrank Sierra (@BfrankSierra) July 24, 2026

Unfortunately for David, the Democrats have way bigger problems than just coins now.

It's a shame we didn't get the "Don't Drone Me Bro" dime! — Amazing Amy (@amymakesamess) July 24, 2026

That would have been great for Obama.

I heard BO tried to pay the contractors who built his library with these things. — dcnh (@dcnh42) July 24, 2026

Don't give that con artist any ideas. He's already done enough harm to American society.

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