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Obama Fanboy Axelrod Deletes Outrage Post After Falling for Fake Trump Gold Coin Meme

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on July 24, 2026
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file

David Axelrod posted an OUTRAGE post about a new Trump gold coin.

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Not long after, he did a dirty delete. That's weird!

One of the reasons might be his boss Obama actually had a gold coin. Apparently, that didn't make David irate. 

Oh, also, the coin was not real. It was satire. Obama's coin WAS real though.

Some folks were disappointed the coin actually was not real. Womp-womp.

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They are not sending their best. 

That's also a possibility.

Unfortunately for David, the Democrats have way bigger problems than just coins now. 

That would have been great for Obama.

Don't give that con artist any ideas. He's already done enough harm to American society. 

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