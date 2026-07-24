So Much for the First Amendment: Conservatives React to OUTRAGEOUS Shiloh Hendrix Verdict



Yesterday in Rochester, MN, America took a giant leap backwards—and closer to becoming the United Kingdom—when a jury found Shiloh Hendrix guilty on one count of disorderly conduct for using a racial slur in a playground in 2025.

Advertisement

(Warning for NSFW language in the clip below.)

BREAKING: Shiloh Hendrix found guilty by a MN jury for "using the n-word" pic.twitter.com/CDdhhWvbuF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 24, 2026

As Twitchy readers may recall, Hendrix allegedly used the slur against an 8-year-old child after she caught him reaching into and taking something from her handbag. As the clip above shows, Hendrix then used the word against a black man who was filming the incident. Black Lives Matter immediately demanded that she be charged with a crime and Minnesota obliged (because, of course, it did).

Bafflingly, the jury found her not guilty of the charge against the child (probably because there isn't video evidence of that), but guilty of disorderly conduct for repeating the word to the adult.

Hendrix's attorney, Brian Karalus, called the verdict 'pathetic.'

Brian Karalus, defense attorney for Shiloh Hendrix, shares just some of his thoughts on the case. https://t.co/bT3o1HgQv8 pic.twitter.com/srh7N8l6gB — Tom Hennessy (@Tomhennessey69) July 24, 2026

Karalus also has promised to appeal the conviction.

“It was like I was fighting the prosecutor and the judge,” Karalus said late in the evening outside of the courthouse. “It was like I'm taking on two parties at the same time: the judge and the prosecutor. It was very bizarre.” During the trial, Karalus argued that Hendrix’s choice of using the n-word was a bad one, but there’s a difference between something being morally wrong and something being illegal. “The nature of this case, the fact that the government has decided to prosecute… speech, that makes this anything but a typical disorderly conduct case,” he said in his closing statement. “The state of Minnesota has decided to prosecute Ms. Hendrix for language,” he said.

Reaction from conservatives and free speech advocates on X was justifiably outraged.

I can’t believe this.



This is America… you CANNOT be criminally charged for saying the N-word, even if a jury doesn’t like it.



The only reason this happened is because Shiloh Hendrix is White, we ALL KNOW that they would have NEVER DARED charge a Black woman for this.



Never. pic.twitter.com/ErXIJu8Cen — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 24, 2026

It seems obvious that the case was also politically motivated. As we have seen during ICE operations and antisemitic, pro-Palestine demonstrations in Minnesota, black law enforcement officers and Jewish citizens are subject to offensive racial slurs almost every day. To date, no 'disorderly conduct' charges have been filed against any of those 'protesters.'

The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh went ballistic about the conviction.

Flagrant violation of the First Amendment. Totally outrageous. And all of the most retarded people in the country will celebrate this verdict while still pretending that they support "free speech." https://t.co/lTOH9r546x — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 24, 2026

He wasn't done with just that post.

The Shiloh Hendrix case isn't even a close call or a grey area. She was charged and convicted of a crime for saying a word. If that's not a violation of the First Amendment, nothing is. This is one of the most straight forward free speech issues we've seen in a long time. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 24, 2026

Advertisement

Walsh then commented on the ridiculous nature of the two verdicts.

So wait a second. We were told that Shiloh Hendrix had berated a child. That was allegedly the reason the Somali guy started filming and hassling her. But the jury acquitted her of disorderly conduct against the child and convicted her of disorderly conduct against the guy with… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 24, 2026

... with the camera. Which means she actually didn't say anything to the kid. She was being harassed by the guy with the camera for no reason. And now she's been convicted of a crime simply for telling the guy to leave her alone. This is total madness.

We will probably never know whether she said the offensive word to the child or not. But it almost doesn't matter. She was found guilty for saying a word that was not an incitement to violence or anything else that might fall outside of First Amendment protections.

And she certainly was not threatening the man filming her, as the charges alleged she was doing to the child.

*sigh*



Let’s get this out of the way… I hate the n-word. It’s a word I refuse to use. I know its history. I believe I know its origin. Out of respect for my ancestors who were called that word as a legitimate threat, I don’t use it, nor do I want to be around people who use… https://t.co/7NqGTEzeEG — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) July 24, 2026

... that word casually.



With that said…



Shiloh Hendrix shouldn’t be facing any sort of legal repercussions for using that word. It’s covered under the first amendment. Her use of the word didn’t fall under any of the loopholes where the first amendment doesn’t apply. I’d be the first person to say she did nothing legally wrong that day.



Hell, I’m called that word every day by the CHUD-lickers and the “White is Right” crowd. I raise an eyebrow and move on, which is the only response anyone should give.



Either we have a first amendment, or we don’t. There is no middle ground.

Advertisement

It's clear that Minnesota does not believe in the First Amendment.

But we knew that back in the 2024 presidential campaign when Governor Tim Walz actually came out publicly against it.

In Minnesota you’ll be charged with and convicted of a crime for using bad words, but if you do $20,000 worth of damage to Tesla’s you’ll be given a promotion and raise https://t.co/O5BlS8vstq — CiceroMN (@cicero_mn) July 24, 2026

Shiloh Hendrix’s ruling today has made it very clear that justice and the rule of law are no longer equally applied.



Shiloh’s accuser had previously been arrested for assault and rape of a minor, yet had all charges dropped.



Shiloh was found guilty of saying a word. — Department Of Deportations (@DoDeportations) July 24, 2026

Keir Starmer would be so proud of the two-tiered justice system in Minnesota.

The man who was filming Shiloh Hendrix is Sharmake Omar... he was charged with raping a 16 year old girl after she ran away from her foster home.



He even TOOK HER SHOES so that she wouldn't run away.



...charges were dismissed "in the interest of justice"



We live in hell. pic.twitter.com/zaLgIs9PDZ — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) July 24, 2026

What was that man even DOING filming in a playground filled with children?

We almost don't want to know the answer.

Even if you got Shiloh off on appeal, it wouldn’t matter.



The process is the punishment. They won’t care what higher courts rule.



They’ll put another White person through this process in a heartbeat. Because they are conquerors. https://t.co/VIppIzE9wQ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 24, 2026

Advertisement

As we noted, Hendrix's attorney is preparing an appeal, which he will likely win.

But as the post above points out, that's not the point of the conviction.

Shiloh Hendrix is being publicly lynched to set an example



Even if the ruling is overturned the damage is done and the message is sent



Her life is ruined, she will never be safe in public again, and if any other white Americans gets uppity they will be taught their place https://t.co/MaMMzUco3y — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) July 24, 2026

I guess freedom of speech is no longer a thing. https://t.co/uSirJauhTa — Shiny Happy Person (@HRH_SHP) July 24, 2026

And, to the surprise of no one, the ACLU was nowhere to be found throughout Hendrix's entire trial.

If her appeal is not successful, Hendrix faces a $1,000 fine and a 90-day suspended jail sentence, pending completion of 200 hours of community service and a year of probation.

But we only need to look across the Atlantic to know that America faces a far worse consequence if attacks on the First Amendment such as this are allowed to succeed.





============================================

Related:

Tim Sheehy Delivers Powerful, Impassioned Speech About Who America Is Fighting In Iran

Pointing the Way: Sophie Cunningham Inspires More Young Girls to Stand Up for Women's Rights

Grillin' With Gill: Rep. Brandon Gill DEMOLISHES Woke ABA President Over DEI Policies

NOT YOU! Pete Buttigieg Asks, 'Then What?' After Trump ... and He's Not Gonna Like the Answers

Advertisement

'DSA So White': More Trouble Brews Among the Communists As NY Pol Labels the DSA 'White Supremacy'

Editor’s Note: Here at Twitchy, we’ve been dealing with real government suppression of free speech for YEARS. Despite the threats and consequences, we refuse to go silent and remain committed to delivering the truth.

Help us fight back against government censorship by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.