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So Much for the First Amendment: Conservatives React to OUTRAGEOUS Shiloh Hendrix Verdict

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 1:00 PM on July 24, 2026
Sarah D.


Yesterday in Rochester, MN, America took a giant leap backwards—and closer to becoming the United Kingdom—when a jury found Shiloh Hendrix guilty on one count of disorderly conduct for using a racial slur in a playground in 2025. 

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(Warning for NSFW language in the clip below.)

As Twitchy readers may recall, Hendrix allegedly used the slur against an 8-year-old child after she caught him reaching into and taking something from her handbag. As the clip above shows, Hendrix then used the word against a black man who was filming the incident. Black Lives Matter immediately demanded that she be charged with a crime and Minnesota obliged (because, of course, it did). 

Bafflingly, the jury found her not guilty of the charge against the child (probably because there isn't video evidence of that), but guilty of disorderly conduct for repeating the word to the adult. 

Hendrix's attorney, Brian Karalus, called the verdict 'pathetic.'

Karalus also has promised to appeal the conviction

“It was like I was fighting the prosecutor and the judge,” Karalus said late in the evening outside of the courthouse. “It was like I'm taking on two parties at the same time: the judge and the prosecutor. It was very bizarre.”

During the trial, Karalus argued that Hendrix’s choice of using the n-word was a bad one, but there’s a difference between something being morally wrong and something being illegal.

“The nature of this case, the fact that the government has decided to prosecute… speech, that makes this anything but a typical disorderly conduct case,” he said in his closing statement.

“The state of Minnesota has decided to prosecute Ms. Hendrix for language,” he said.

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Reaction from conservatives and free speech advocates on X was justifiably outraged. 

It seems obvious that the case was also politically motivated. As we have seen during ICE operations and antisemitic, pro-Palestine demonstrations in Minnesota, black law enforcement officers and Jewish citizens are subject to offensive racial slurs almost every day. To date, no 'disorderly conduct' charges have been filed against any of those 'protesters.' 

The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh went ballistic about the conviction. 

He wasn't done with just that post. 

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Walsh then commented on the ridiculous nature of the two verdicts. 

...  with the camera. Which means she actually didn't say anything to the kid. She was being harassed by the guy with the camera for no reason. And now she's been convicted of a crime simply for telling the guy to leave her alone. This is total madness.

We will probably never know whether she said the offensive word to the child or not. But it almost doesn't matter. She was found guilty for saying a word that was not an incitement to violence or anything else that might fall outside of First Amendment protections. 

And she certainly was not threatening the man filming her, as the charges alleged she was doing to the child.

... that word casually.  

With that said… 

Shiloh Hendrix shouldn’t be facing any sort of legal repercussions for using that word. It’s covered under the first amendment. Her use of the word didn’t fall under any of the loopholes where the first amendment doesn’t apply. I’d be the first person to say she did nothing legally wrong that day. 

Hell, I’m called that word every day by the CHUD-lickers and the “White is Right” crowd. I raise an eyebrow and move on, which is the only response anyone should give.  

Either we have a first amendment, or we don’t. There is no middle ground.

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It's clear that Minnesota does not believe in the First Amendment. 

But we knew that back in the 2024 presidential campaign when Governor Tim Walz actually came out publicly against it

Keir Starmer would be so proud of the two-tiered justice system in Minnesota. 

What was that man even DOING filming in a playground filled with children?

We almost don't want to know the answer.

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As we noted, Hendrix's attorney is preparing an appeal, which he will likely win. 

But as the post above points out, that's not the point of the conviction. 

And, to the surprise of no one, the ACLU was nowhere to be found throughout Hendrix's entire trial. 

If her appeal is not successful, Hendrix faces a $1,000 fine and a 90-day suspended jail sentence, pending completion of 200 hours of community service and a year of probation. 

But we only need to look across the Atlantic to know that America faces a far worse consequence if attacks on the First Amendment such as this are allowed to succeed. 

============================================

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