Walz: There’s No Guarantee to Free Speech With Disinformation or Hate Speech

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on August 07, 2024
Sarah D.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had a nice media honeymoon Tuesday after Vice President Kamala Harris picked him to be her running mate. As we reported, several media outlets — verbatim — told us about Walz's "folksy demeanor." The fellows over at the Lincoln Project called him "America's dad." He's just a regular guy who wants his state to be a refuge for minors to get gender-affirming surgery and considers socialism just being neighborly. (Harris' pick won praise from the Democratic Socialists of America.)

As with Harris, though, there's a wealth of video and newspaper clippings around Walz that expose him as further left than Harris, GovTrack's (now scrubbed) "most left-leaning senator.

In this editor's opinion, one of the most shameful incidents in American history was social media and the mainstream media's treatment of the Hunter Biden laptop story. You couldn't link to it; you couldn't share it. NPR proudly put out a statement that they didn't cover "distractions" and would have no reports on it. The New York Post was locked out of its Twitter account for six weeks. The only coverage it got in the mainstream media was about that letter from 51 former intelligence officers saying it had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation — the letter being the idea of the Biden campaign's Antony Blinken.

Then we very briefly had a Disinformation Governance Board chaired by a woman who thought Americans deserved better than a "fairy tale about a laptop repair shop." 

So consider this video of Walz fair warning that he believes "disinformation" and hate speech are limited under the First Amendment.

'When You've Lost CNN': Looks Like JD Vance Might Have ENDED Tim Walz's Honeymoon With the Media
Doug P.
It even made Bad Legal Takes:

That's what the man said.

X, where you'll see videos like this one that the mainstream cable news networks will never show you or ask about.

… and now it seems Tim wants to bring that here.

Not on my watch, Marxist.

Yeah, we're not the United Kingdom yet. We have the Constitution.

"Experts."

They'll put the Disinformation Governance Board back together.

We Americans like our freedom of speech — that's why the federal government wants so badly to have the power to censor social media.

This is just wrong and stupid and dangerous.

***

Tags: DISINFORMATION FIRST AMENDMENT FREE SPEECH HATE SPEECH TIM WALZ

