Walz: There’s No Guarantee to Free Speech With Disinformation or Hate Speech

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had a nice media honeymoon Tuesday after Vice President Kamala Harris picked him to be her running mate. As we reported, several media outlets — verbatim — told us about Walz's "folksy demeanor." The fellows over at the Lincoln Project called him "America's dad." He's just a regular guy who wants his state to be a refuge for minors to get gender-affirming surgery and considers socialism just being neighborly. (Harris' pick won praise from the Democratic Socialists of America.)

As with Harris, though, there's a wealth of video and newspaper clippings around Walz that expose him as further left than Harris, GovTrack's (now scrubbed) "most left-leaning senator."

In this editor's opinion, one of the most shameful incidents in American history was social media and the mainstream media's treatment of the Hunter Biden laptop story. You couldn't link to it; you couldn't share it. NPR proudly put out a statement that they didn't cover "distractions" and would have no reports on it. The New York Post was locked out of its Twitter account for six weeks. The only coverage it got in the mainstream media was about that letter from 51 former intelligence officers saying it had all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation — the letter being the idea of the Biden campaign's Antony Blinken.

Then we very briefly had a Disinformation Governance Board chaired by a woman who thought Americans deserved better than a "fairy tale about a laptop repair shop."

So consider this video of Walz fair warning that he believes "disinformation" and hate speech are limited under the First Amendment.

Governor Tim Walz: NO RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH if the government decides it is misinformation or hateful



This man is a dangerous commie pic.twitter.com/hE8xGcRx87 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 7, 2024

Which radical, censoring, nanny-state Dems HATE. https://t.co/7b0VRL0V4X — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 7, 2024

“There’s no guarantee to free speech”? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 7, 2024

If these two get into office, they will immediately target X. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 7, 2024

X, where you'll see videos like this one that the mainstream cable news networks will never show you or ask about.

I posted the video of the guy getting arrested in the UK for some Facebook posts the other day and now it seems Tim wants to bring that… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 7, 2024

… and now it seems Tim wants to bring that here. Not on my watch, Marxist.

Yeah, we're not the United Kingdom yet. We have the Constitution.

Only the government is allowed to use misinformation, right Tim? — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) August 7, 2024

Misinformation experts have a certain leaning which can impact which speech is deemed valid or not.



Risky path to go down.. pic.twitter.com/hrEGRICBNW — The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) August 7, 2024

Welp there you have it. Full communist takeover of Kamala Harris steals the election. X will be history. — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 7, 2024

Tim Walz is the closest thing to being a communist than any other VP in the history of America. — General™️ (@TheGeneral_0) August 7, 2024

Let me guess, he or others like him get to decide which speech is misinformation or hateful. #TamponTim — Species_X (@species_x) August 7, 2024

They'll put the Disinformation Governance Board back together.

Only weak people with weak ideas fear free speech. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) August 7, 2024

I can’t believe we’re going to have to defeat communism again. — James McDaniel (@JamesMcDaniel) August 7, 2024

We Americans like our freedom of speech — that's why the federal government wants so badly to have the power to censor social media.

This is just wrong and stupid and dangerous.

