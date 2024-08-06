Mainstream Media Scrambled to Craft Walz as the 'Folksy' Man Next Door

LET THEM EAT CAKE! Our Economy's Tanking, but Doug Emhoff Wants You to...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on August 06, 2024
AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File

There are two possible explanations for this: either the corporate media is colluding to craft an image for Tim Walz or they all are in desperate need of a thesaurus. 

Oh, he's so folksy and just like your neighbor (if your neighbor is a borderline commie).

The list is dizzying.

The description even made it across the pond.

It would be hilarious if the stakes were not so serious.

Oh, so folksy!

Oh, just like the olden days when the settlers first came to America looking for the right to mutilate their kids. It's just like the Founding Fathers intended.

No doubt.

They are all in one accord.

Like a good politician, he will do whatever he needs to do to get elected.

They are all falling in line like good little soldiers.

That does it! He must be the most folksy man alive.

While people died and businesses burned to the ground.

A wolf in sheep's clothing.

It would make a good drinking game, but that much alcohol could kill someone, so don't try this at home.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS MAINSTREAM MEDIA DAVID HARSANYI 2024 ELECTION TIM WALZ

