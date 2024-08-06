Mainstream Media Scrambled to Craft Walz as the 'Folksy' Man Next Door

There are two possible explanations for this: either the corporate media is colluding to craft an image for Tim Walz or they all are in desperate need of a thesaurus.
Hey, did you know that Tim Walz has a "folksy demeanor?" pic.twitter.com/iThqf2gaVX— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 6, 2024
Oh, he's so folksy and just like your neighbor (if your neighbor is a borderline commie).
Politico pic.twitter.com/0W7auqxGS9— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 6, 2024
The list is dizzying.
BBC pic.twitter.com/1W4xvXy2b9— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 6, 2024
The description even made it across the pond.
It would be hilarious if the stakes were not so serious.
“Folksy” https://t.co/zdDh4OWWCx pic.twitter.com/n451x3WlcF— August West (@WharfRat1969) August 6, 2024
Oh, so folksy!
Does signing a bill that lets the state kidnap your kids to perform gender mutilation surgery if you as a parent don’t consent count as “folksy” these days?— Work Tester 𝕏 (@justa_j0ke) August 6, 2024
Oh, just like the olden days when the settlers first came to America looking for the right to mutilate their kids. It's just like the Founding Fathers intended.
Republicans are weird.— 🇺🇸🇮🇹 Coach Crash JM (@Coach_Crash) August 6, 2024
Democrats are folksy.
I’ll stick with weird if they’re normal.
No doubt.
https://t.co/y823TWIzLC pic.twitter.com/eFrwS9DHoZ— Jason Bedrick 🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) August 6, 2024
They are all in one accord.
The guy changed the state flag to make it look more like the Somalian flag. He is not folksy. He is a panderer.— Steven E Rea🔆 (@Stevenrea) August 6, 2024
Like a good politician, he will do whatever he needs to do to get elected.
The folksy Walz memo is out. https://t.co/Hu9V7W2z7C— 𝑐ℎ𝑖𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑜𝑖𝑠 (@chiIIum) August 6, 2024
They are all falling in line like good little soldiers.
He wears Carhartt don't ya know— LisaLou (@Lis_aLouu) August 6, 2024
That does it! He must be the most folksy man alive.
Can you really be a Communist though if you're "folksy" ?— Problematically Non-Compliant (@LithiumLinus) August 6, 2024
Funny, I seem to remember this as his demeanor. pic.twitter.com/XS8CSY4Nwb— Alex Clark (@AlexClark114) August 6, 2024
While people died and businesses burned to the ground.
Commies smile at you right up until they kill you.— SgtMack309 (@SgtMack309) August 6, 2024
A wolf in sheep's clothing.
“Walz has a folksy demeanor” is the new “JD Vance is weird.”— Jason Bedrick 🇺🇸🎗️🇮🇱 (@JasonBedrick) August 6, 2024
Watch for the Dem media to be repeating this incessantly this week. https://t.co/y823TWIzLC
It would make a good drinking game, but that much alcohol could kill someone, so don't try this at home.
