Ten ANTIFA Members Arrested and Charged With Attempted Murder in Ambush of ICE Agents in Alvarado, Texas

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:57 AM on July 08, 2025
Twitter

The Department of Justice announced a massive arrest of left-wing activists on Monday. Ten Antifa members are being charged in an ambush of ICE agents in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4. Alvarado is just south of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. 

Here’s video announcing the arrests and charges. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party, in its quest to stop the deportation of all illegal aliens, has demonized ICE. Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota went so far as to call the agency the Gestapo.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo has more details. Government documents show the suspects to be members of Antifa.

...electromagnetic blocking devices and more.

In their rush to escape the shooting, in which a police officer was shot in the neck, the shooters discarded or dropped some firearms near the scene. A search at one of the suspects' homes recovered nine additional firearms and more body armor vests.

At the home of another militant suspect, federal investigators also found a stash of Antifa anarchist propaganda texts about how to carry out violent insurrections.

The 10 members of the Antifa cell have been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder of a federal officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. An 11th militant was charged separately for hiding evidence.

These are some of the most serious felony federal charges against any alleged Antifa associates in American history so far.

Wow, they sound well-funded.

Pictures and names of the arrested have been released. Some in the group identify as transgender.

...survived. The group was armed with multiple rifles, pistols, body armor, escape vehicles, radios, and other devices indicating a planned conspiracy.  Multiple members of the cell are confirmed trans.

They've been charged federally with attempted murder and also face local charges of terrorism in Johnson County, Texas.

Photo scoop by @AntifaWatch2.   

Top row from left to right:Elizabeth Soto, of Fort Worth 

Maricela Rueda, of Fort Worth

Ines Soto, of Fort Worth Savanna Batten, of Fort Worth

Seth Sikes, of Kennedale 

Bottom row from left to right:Bradford Morris (trans name "Meagan Morris"), of Dallas

Cameron Arnold (trans name "Autumn Hill"), of Dallas

Joy Gibson, of Dallas 

Zachary Evetts, of Waxahachie

Nathan Baumann, of College Station \

Daniel Rolando Sanchez (not pictured below)

Per authorities, all hail from Texas.

Commenters are shocked and say an example must be made of all suspects.

Long prison sentences will send a strong message that this will not be tolerated. Democrats have been engaged in anti-ICE rhetoric; they must condemn these attacks immediately and stop pushing resistance against federal agents who are enforcing our nation’s immigration laws.

