Ten ANTIFA Members Arrested and Charged With Attempted Murder in Ambush of ICE Agents in Alvarado, Texas

The Department of Justice announced a massive arrest of left-wing activists on Monday. Ten Antifa members are being charged in an ambush of ICE agents in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4. Alvarado is just south of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex.

Advertisement

Here’s video announcing the arrests and charges. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: TEN individuals have just been arrested and charged with ATTEMPTED M*RDER for a planned ambush of ICE agents in Alvarado, TX



Bury these degenerates UNDER the jail. pic.twitter.com/9wwuFO5CHN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 8, 2025

This has gotten absolutely out of hand. Make an example out of them 💯 — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) July 8, 2025

Thank the evil Dems for the incitement of it. I loathe them all 😡😡 — Deb T. (@Sports4Me) July 8, 2025

The democrat party has been fomenting this violence for a long time. — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) July 8, 2025

The Democrat Party, in its quest to stop the deportation of all illegal aliens, has demonized ICE. Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota went so far as to call the agency the Gestapo.

Independent journalist Andy Ngo has more details. Government documents show the suspects to be members of Antifa.

The Antifa militants allegedly involved in the Fourth of July terrorist attack shooting at the ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas came extremely armed. They had multiple AR rifles, pistols, ammunition, radios, body armor, leftist anarchist political propaganda material,… pic.twitter.com/OzBHgL0uaD — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 8, 2025

(post continues)

...electromagnetic blocking devices and more. In their rush to escape the shooting, in which a police officer was shot in the neck, the shooters discarded or dropped some firearms near the scene. A search at one of the suspects' homes recovered nine additional firearms and more body armor vests. At the home of another militant suspect, federal investigators also found a stash of Antifa anarchist propaganda texts about how to carry out violent insurrections. The 10 members of the Antifa cell have been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder of a federal officer and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. An 11th militant was charged separately for hiding evidence. These are some of the most serious felony federal charges against any alleged Antifa associates in American history so far.

Wow, they sound well-funded.

Pictures and names of the arrested have been released. Some in the group identify as transgender.

These are the 10 alleged members of a north Texas Antifa terror cell accused of carrying out the attempted murder of federal officers at a shooting terrorist attack on an ICE facility on the Fourth of July in Alvarado, Texas.



One local police officer was shot in the neck, and… pic.twitter.com/fRtYldx661 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 8, 2025

(post continues)

...survived. The group was armed with multiple rifles, pistols, body armor, escape vehicles, radios, and other devices indicating a planned conspiracy. Multiple members of the cell are confirmed trans. They've been charged federally with attempted murder and also face local charges of terrorism in Johnson County, Texas. Photo scoop by @AntifaWatch2. Top row from left to right:Elizabeth Soto, of Fort Worth Maricela Rueda, of Fort Worth Ines Soto, of Fort Worth Savanna Batten, of Fort Worth Seth Sikes, of Kennedale Bottom row from left to right:Bradford Morris (trans name "Meagan Morris"), of Dallas Cameron Arnold (trans name "Autumn Hill"), of Dallas Joy Gibson, of Dallas Zachary Evetts, of Waxahachie Nathan Baumann, of College Station \ Daniel Rolando Sanchez (not pictured below)

Per authorities, all hail from Texas.

Commenters are shocked and say an example must be made of all suspects.

Holy Lord! These 10 individuals need to be made an example. We cannot allow such violent treachery to go lightly punished. This is outrageous and I blame the Democrats who have been pushing their hateful rhetoric. — Chris L (@Chitownclear) July 8, 2025

Advertisement

Make an example of these terrorists — Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) July 8, 2025

If we don't make an example out of them, this stuff will just keep happening. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 8, 2025

Long prison sentences will send a strong message that this will not be tolerated. Democrats have been engaged in anti-ICE rhetoric; they must condemn these attacks immediately and stop pushing resistance against federal agents who are enforcing our nation’s immigration laws.