Tim Walz Says He Didn’t Call ICE the ‘Gestapo’ but Byron Donalds and Western Lensman Have the Receipts

Jeffries Demands Accountability for the 'Manhandling' of Alex Padilla During His Planned...
BREAKING: Ninth Circuit Gives Trump Back Control of the California National Guard …...
Pro-Illegal Alien Radicals Block Vehicles and Cause Mayhem at Newark ICE Facility (WATCH)
Bespectacled Eric Swalwell Promises the Death of Democracy If Americans Skip 'No Kings'...
Plush Push: Hakeem Jeffries Brings His Elmo Doll to Congress to Argue for...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Calls Nick Sortor a 'Fascist' and 'QAnon'
PBS Reports From the 'Almost Festival-Like' Protests in Los Angeles
BREAKING: Judge Rules Trump Cannot Use the National Guard to Stop Riots in...
Sensitive But Masculine Pete Buttigieg Says Alex Padilla Video 'Made His Stomach Turn'
'Not What We All Just Watched': Jonathan Turley SHREDS Sen. Alex Padilla and...
Los Angeles Times' Take on Alex Padilla Stunt Is Unbelievable, but Expected
LAWSPLAINING: Uh-oh. Judge Breyer Is Probably Going to Rule That Trump Cannot Call...
Chuck Schumer Sickened by Manhandling of Sen. Alex Padilla by Trump's 'Shock Troops'
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:05 AM on June 13, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was on Capitol Hill on Thursday with other Democrat governors defending sanctuary cities. During questioning, Walz was confronted with referring to ICE as President Donald Trump’s ‘modern-day Gestapo’ at a graduation last month. Walz then lied and said he claimed Trump was ‘using them’ as his modern-day Gestapo. Um, that’s not what he said.

Western Lensman has the receipts. (WATCH)

We wish they would. It more convincingly shows that Democrats are lying.

Florida Republican Byron Donalds launched into Walz, but he refused to apologize for directly calling ICE the ‘Gestapo.’ (WATCH)

Yes, he knew what he was doing, and now ICE agents are being targeted by the Democrat Party’s dangerous foot soldiers in cities across America.

It’s amazing how Democrats act like they can say these incendiary things in front of cameras and then think it won’t be thrown in their faces later.

‘The Internet? What’s that?!’

One poster thinks Walz leads the pack of bad Democrat governors.

They’re all awful.

Tags: BYRON DONALDS DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE MINNESOTA SANCTUARY CITIES TIM WALZ

