Tim Walz Says He Didn’t Call ICE the ‘Gestapo’ but Byron Donalds and Western Lensman Have the Receipts

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was on Capitol Hill on Thursday with other Democrat governors defending sanctuary cities. During questioning, Walz was confronted with referring to ICE as President Donald Trump’s ‘modern-day Gestapo’ at a graduation last month. Walz then lied and said he claimed Trump was ‘using them’ as his modern-day Gestapo. Um, that’s not what he said.

Western Lensman has the receipts. (WATCH)

Today, Tim Walz tried to walk back his comments comparing ICE to the Gestapo, by stating:



“I said President Trump was *using them* as his modern day Gestapo."



Problem is, he didn’t say that. pic.twitter.com/iVH9Ei0VTz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 12, 2025

We wish they would. It more convincingly shows that Democrats are lying.

Florida Republican Byron Donalds launched into Walz, but he refused to apologize for directly calling ICE the ‘Gestapo.’ (WATCH)

🚨 Congressman @ByronDonalds presses Tim Walz on his comments referring to ICE agents as Trump’s modern-day Gestapo.



Walz REFUSED to apologize for the statement.



WOW! pic.twitter.com/l54siewyFq — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 12, 2025

Yes, he knew what he was doing, and now ICE agents are being targeted by the Democrat Party’s dangerous foot soldiers in cities across America.

It’s amazing how Democrats act like they can say these incendiary things in front of cameras and then think it won’t be thrown in their faces later.

They always deny what they have said in the past, they need to learn in today's world when you have a public statement, it's there forever.



