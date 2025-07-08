Tom Homan Has Had Enough of the Left's Rhetoric After an Officer was Shot at a Texas Ice Facility

Yesterday, Twitchy covered an active shooter incident at a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas—the second such incident in recent days. Local police and federal agents neutralized the threat in McAllen, and no one (aside from the unalived shooter) was injured.

Unfortunately, that was not the case on Friday night in Alvarado, where officers were fired upon by multiple gunmen near the ICE Prarieland detention facility. An officer was flown to a trauma center after being shot in the neck.

Texas — An Alvarado Police officer was shot in the neck after police were lured to the ICE facility by masked extremists in black who attacked cars and security cameras. Antifa and far-left extremists have been urging people to murder police & ICE agents. https://t.co/24u0ULUyMU — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 6, 2025

The officer was treated and released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. Eight arrests were made and each suspect was armed.

Just before 11 p.m., the Alvarado Police Department said it was called to the 1200 block of Sunflower Lane, outside the ICE Prairieland Detention Facility, on a report of a suspicious person. When officers arrived, they saw a person who appeared to be carrying a firearm, according to a news release. Alvarado police said that when one of the first responding officers tried to engage with the person, an unknown number of suspects opened fire. At least one bullet struck an officer in the neck, police said. The injured officer was flown from the scene to a Fort Worth hospital, was treated and later released, Alvarado police said. According to Alvarado police, several armed suspects were taken into custody after trying to flee the scene.

It is believed the actors intentially lured police to the scene with the intent to ambush them.

A federal law enforcement source told CBS News Saturday that local police arrested eight people. The official said some of those apprehended were wearing body armor. The source told CBS News that early reports indicate that more than a dozen masked individuals dressed in black arrived at the Prairieland ICE detention facility late Friday night and vandalized vehicles and security cameras in the parking lot. The individuals launched fireworks in an apparent effort to lure law enforcement, the source said.

Tom Holman blames the escalation of violence on the extreme rhetoric that's been so prevalent on the left, especially from elected Democrats.

He's had enough and he's letting them know.

Watch:

🚨 BREAKING: Tom Homan GOES OFF after a Texas officer was SH0T at by a left-wing lunatic outside an ICE facility.



He is furious and says MEMBERS OF CONGRESS are fanning the flames.



"We have senators, we have Congress people that compare ICE to the Nazis, to racists, and it just… pic.twitter.com/6jWLXj0QuX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 7, 2025

Part of Homan's comments:

"We have senators, we have Congress people that compare ICE to the Nazis, to racists, and it just continues!""The attacks on ICE are up nearly 700% now. We were talking 500% a couple weeks ago, so it continues.""The rhetoric against the men and women of ICE is skyrocketing, ESPECIALLY by members of Congress."

He's justifiably angry, escalating rhetoric has led to escalating violence. If something doesn't change it's only a matter of time before an ICE agent or LEO is killed.

They demonize ICE, then act shocked when violence follows. Disgraceful. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) July 7, 2025

Political rhetoric encouraging violence is inciting a mob to violence.

When you start arresting & charging politicians for this, it will stop. Until then, expect more ICE agents to be hurt or k*lled. — Dread Pirate Roberts (@DreadPirate67) July 7, 2025

The Democrats know exactly what they are doing when they dog whistle for violence against law enforcement — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) July 7, 2025

One thing's for sure. No matter how hard the increasingly violent left wants to push, ICE isn't backing down.