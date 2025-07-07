Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino Has a Message for Karen Bass: 'Better Get...
Karen Bass DEMANDS ICE Leave During Massive Raid in MacArthur Park (Spoiler: They Didn't Leave)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:10 PM on July 07, 2025
Meme

If we were Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, we'd be too ashamed of our failures to ever show our face in public. 

But since she has no shame, today, Bass came out of hiding to visit LA's MacArthur Park (noted hive of scum and villainy). Was she there to talk about doing ANYTHING productive for her city? 

Of course not. She visited the park because ICE agents were there in force to conduct a MASSIVE raid. 

Libs of TikTok shared a video of Bass's arrival at the park, and her hilariously impotent demand that they immediately stop and leave.

Spoiler Alert: ICE didn't leave, and there's nothing she can do about it. 

Except possibly incite more violence against federal agents, which is tragically playing out in reality

Thankfully, it didn't get worse than that ... this time. But this happens directly as a result of violent rhetoric from Bass and other Democrats. 

As for the location of the raid, for those who only know MacArthur Park from the song, suffice it to say that it's not the same place that Richard Harris sang about in 1968

Jennifer Van Laar is not only from there, but she still lives there. She knows exactly what MacArthur Park is these days. 

Oh, but we're sure that the media will try to frame this as innocent, native Angelenos just out flying kites and having picnics ... or something.

As Melugin reported, ICE agents did take some time to meet and speak with Bass during the raid, but no one actually paid any attention to her 'demands.'

Not even a little bit. 

HA! 

We don't think that would be strictly legal, but you know, mix-ups DO happen sometimes. 

LOL. We kind of love the 'misgendering' of Bass in that post. 

We cannot confirm at this time if Chris Van Hollen has chartered a flight to Los Angeles to have margaritas with them. 

It's also good to know that the military was on hand to protect the ICE agents against any Democrat-inspired violence. 

That's weird. Bass and Gavin Newsom have been screeching that the National Guard has 'nothing to do' in Los Angeles. 

But it looks to us like they've been keeping quite busy indeed. 

Yep. 

Right on! What Boromir said! 

Hey, it could happen. 

And that is one ironic part of this raid and Bass's pointless posturing today. 

She and Newsom may whine in public about these raids, but secretly, we know they are grateful to Tom Homan and ICE. 

Los Angeles has the Olympics in a few years, after all (even though the city doesn't deserve them). And we know that neither of those two is remotely competent enough to make the city presentable for a worldwide stage as large as that.

Instead of demanding that ICE leave, Karen Bass should be on her knees thanking them for doing her job for her.

