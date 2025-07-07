Karen Bass DEMANDS ICE Leave During Massive Raid in MacArthur Park (Spoiler: They Didn't Leave)

If we were Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, we'd be too ashamed of our failures to ever show our face in public.

But since she has no shame, today, Bass came out of hiding to visit LA's MacArthur Park (noted hive of scum and villainy). Was she there to talk about doing ANYTHING productive for her city?

Of course not. She visited the park because ICE agents were there in force to conduct a MASSIVE raid.

BREAKING: We are with hundreds of federal agents and military as a massive federal immigration enforcement operation is underway in the MacArthur Park area of the sanctuary city of Los Angeles, an area with heavy MS-13 influence. Mayor Bass has demanded raids stop, Feds respond… pic.twitter.com/g4osPOL6mr — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 7, 2025

Libs of TikTok shared a video of Bass's arrival at the park, and her hilariously impotent demand that they immediately stop and leave.

LA Mayor Karen Bass showed up to protest ICE:



“They need to leave and they need to leave right now! This is unacceptable!”



Why is she protecting foreign t*rrorists??! pic.twitter.com/yNPs5sQ7Nw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 7, 2025

Spoiler Alert: ICE didn't leave, and there's nothing she can do about it.

Except possibly incite more violence against federal agents, which is tragically playing out in reality.

Protesters now showing up in large numbers. Report over radio of a federal vehicle having a tire slashed and some objects being thrown at vehicles. pic.twitter.com/VmpBQV9MGg — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 7, 2025

Thankfully, it didn't get worse than that ... this time. But this happens directly as a result of violent rhetoric from Bass and other Democrats.

As for the location of the raid, for those who only know MacArthur Park from the song, suffice it to say that it's not the same place that Richard Harris sang about in 1968.

People criticizing this have no idea what MacArthur Park is. It isn’t just a park; it is a drug market and a one-stop-shop for illegal aliens to purchase fake IDs and fraudulent documents. Perfect place for an ICE raid.



(I’m from LA and it has been like this for years) https://t.co/KXWr9ZEaIA — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 7, 2025

Jennifer Van Laar is not only from there, but she still lives there. She knows exactly what MacArthur Park is these days.

GOOD. MacArthur park is a hub of drug addiction, rape, and more, operated by MS-13.



Why does Karen Bass want the raids to stop? https://t.co/EGgd1ztTli — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) July 7, 2025

Good! MacArthur Park has always been a cesspool. https://t.co/9vktnBjMt0 — Jennifer Oliver O'Connell (@asthegirlturns) July 7, 2025

Oh, but we're sure that the media will try to frame this as innocent, native Angelenos just out flying kites and having picnics ... or something.

As Melugin reported, ICE agents did take some time to meet and speak with Bass during the raid, but no one actually paid any attention to her 'demands.'

Bass can demand all she wants. She has no power over this. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) July 7, 2025

Not even a little bit.

Mayor Karen is always crying. Get out of the way. — Orange Man Vlad (@RightisRightPA) July 7, 2025

Deport her with them. — Jackie (@jackie1321_67) July 7, 2025

HA!

We don't think that would be strictly legal, but you know, mix-ups DO happen sometimes.

"Mayor Bass has demanded raids stop,"



Did he stomp his feet and try holding his breath until he turned blue as well? Because he has zero authority in this area. https://t.co/J33pgnjbeI — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) July 7, 2025

LOL. We kind of love the 'misgendering' of Bass in that post.

Mayor Bass wants them to stop *check notes* doing raids against MS-13 gang members? https://t.co/u126njhEU4 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 7, 2025

We cannot confirm at this time if Chris Van Hollen has chartered a flight to Los Angeles to have margaritas with them.

If the federal government can make MacArthur Park and the surrounding area safe and free of gang influence, it will be tax dollars well spent. https://t.co/JwFPEzWjK9 — Susan Shelley (@Susan_Shelley) July 7, 2025

It's also good to know that the military was on hand to protect the ICE agents against any Democrat-inspired violence.

U.S. military personnel are on the ground to ensure the safety of federal agents.



We will protect federal law enforcement and assist by establishing a security perimeter. https://t.co/R3oTE2fKy8 — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) July 7, 2025

That's weird. Bass and Gavin Newsom have been screeching that the National Guard has 'nothing to do' in Los Angeles.

But it looks to us like they've been keeping quite busy indeed.

Before anyone asks, this is, in fact, exactly what I voted for. https://t.co/fS9pr07YxN — RBe (@RBPundit) July 7, 2025

Yep.

⚡☀️For far too long we've abandoned our once great cities to the foreign horde defiling them. Los Angeles like many others used to be a place of light, beauty, and music. So shall it be again! Reclaim the cities! ACCELERATE!☀️⚡ https://t.co/OXtlpQFQg5 pic.twitter.com/denOzwXVtx — Audacity Punished (@PAudacity0420) July 7, 2025

Right on! What Boromir said!

LA is going to be worth visiting in a few months. They’ll see a boom of tourism. pic.twitter.com/f0oTJAdkeC — RussSon (@Russell_Son_10) July 7, 2025

Hey, it could happen.

And that is one ironic part of this raid and Bass's pointless posturing today.

She and Newsom may whine in public about these raids, but secretly, we know they are grateful to Tom Homan and ICE.

Los Angeles has the Olympics in a few years, after all (even though the city doesn't deserve them). And we know that neither of those two is remotely competent enough to make the city presentable for a worldwide stage as large as that.

Instead of demanding that ICE leave, Karen Bass should be on her knees thanking them for doing her job for her.