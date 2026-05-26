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Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: Hasan Piker Just Exposed the CCP-Linked Tycoon Financing Lefty Nonprofits

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on May 26, 2026
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

So, a couple of things. After this stream today, Hasan Piker has confirmed a couple of things:

1. He's not smart enough to get where he is on his own. He is most definitely a nepo-baby who needed Uncle Cenk's contacts and Daddy's money (possibly Mommy's money). He just revealed some very stupid information very publicly.

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2. Secondly, don't ever tell this dude a secret because if he feels even a little bit of heat, he will sell you out. 

Far-left political influencer Hasan Piker identified American Marxist tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham as a major financier behind a network of pro-communist U.S. nonprofits engaged in "political advocacy" and "a lot of political movements," marking the first public acknowledgment from a figure inside the far-left network that organizations in the Singham network are operating with an explicitly political agenda.

The comments are significant because congressional investigators and watchdog groups have long argued that nonprofits connected to Singham are functioning as overt political operations while enjoying tax-exempt charitable status. Critics argue such activity may violate nonprofit tax laws, which place strict limits on the amount of political activity charities can conduct.

As Fox News Digital reported exclusively on Saturday, Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued an administrative subpoena to Piker and far-left CodePink co-founder Susan Medea Benjamin for possibly violating sanctions against doing business with the Communist Party of Cuba when they traveled to the island nation in March for an ideologically-charged transnational convergence of communists in an international "convoy."

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He should maybe take that 'right to remain silent' more seriously. At least we know how he affords Cartier and Gucci.

Yes. Also, does he own another suit?

Don't count on nepo-babies to be real ones.

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Moral of the story: don't trust Hasan Piker. 

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COMMUNISM CUBA FBI FOX NEWS MARXISM

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