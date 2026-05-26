Saying the Quiet Part Out Loud: Hasan Piker Just Exposed the CCP-Linked Tycoon Financing Lefty Nonprofits

So, a couple of things. After this stream today, Hasan Piker has confirmed a couple of things:

1. He's not smart enough to get where he is on his own. He is most definitely a nepo-baby who needed Uncle Cenk's contacts and Daddy's money (possibly Mommy's money). He just revealed some very stupid information very publicly.

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2. Secondly, don't ever tell this dude a secret because if he feels even a little bit of heat, he will sell you out.

On Twitch just now, Marxist Hasan Piker makes an important admission: he says American Marxist pro-China tycoon Neville Roy Singham has funded a "political movement" in the US.



That's a significant characterization. PIker went to Cuba as part of a convoy organized by… pic.twitter.com/kPoOOfYQmC — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) May 25, 2026

SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD: Far-left streamer Hasan Piker names Neville Roy Singham as the 'funding vehicle' behind 'political operations' that operate under nonprofit labels.



The admission comes as Treasury Department investigates Piker and multiple congressional committees… — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) May 26, 2026

Far-left political influencer Hasan Piker identified American Marxist tech tycoon Neville Roy Singham as a major financier behind a network of pro-communist U.S. nonprofits engaged in "political advocacy" and "a lot of political movements," marking the first public acknowledgment from a figure inside the far-left network that organizations in the Singham network are operating with an explicitly political agenda. The comments are significant because congressional investigators and watchdog groups have long argued that nonprofits connected to Singham are functioning as overt political operations while enjoying tax-exempt charitable status. Critics argue such activity may violate nonprofit tax laws, which place strict limits on the amount of political activity charities can conduct. As Fox News Digital reported exclusively on Saturday, Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued an administrative subpoena to Piker and far-left CodePink co-founder Susan Medea Benjamin for possibly violating sanctions against doing business with the Communist Party of Cuba when they traveled to the island nation in March for an ideologically-charged transnational convergence of communists in an international "convoy."

He should maybe take that 'right to remain silent' more seriously. At least we know how he affords Cartier and Gucci.

So he just went on stream and snitched on everyone he knows? https://t.co/wpUQO9V6mg — Daniel (@growing_daniel) May 26, 2026

Yes. Also, does he own another suit?

Hasan seems like the type to flip immediately and spend years claiming he didn’t make a deal with the feds — ArmedEsquire (@ArmedEsquire) May 26, 2026

He’s a rich kid pretending lol pic.twitter.com/dW6rj2NMrz — DB Danger Trading Cards (@NoHustleSports) May 26, 2026

Just like every narcissist that got caught with breaking the law, the "If I go down, I'll bring you down with me," mentality kicks in. — RealOctavilue™ 🏴‍☠️⚓️ #145 #ℂ𝕍𝕃 (@realoctavilue) May 26, 2026

Don't count on nepo-babies to be real ones.

I am once again telling you: we aren't going crazy as a society. We're being driven crazy as a society. On purpose. By people with agendas and a lot of money. https://t.co/yqbRO3U11r — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) May 26, 2026

Dude hasn't even been charged, let alone arrested, let alone spent 1 second in jail, and already he is snitching on his CCP handlers. https://t.co/5oMKyCmFiC — Howard ✡. 🟦🇮🇱🎗🧡 (@HowardA_AtLaw) May 26, 2026

Hasan Piker singled out the Shanghai-based Neville Singham as the "funding vehicle" for political agitation here in the United States.



This is a huge admission from one of America's biggest podcasters.



And it directly corroborates BPI's research on foreign influence in the… https://t.co/znst1uVQRh pic.twitter.com/NPy1VhVuBR — Sam Lyman (@SamLyman33) May 26, 2026

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Moral of the story: don't trust Hasan Piker.

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