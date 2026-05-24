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Visibly Shaken Commie Streamer Hasan Piker Calls FBI Foreign Ties Probe 'Not Great for Me'

justmindy
justmindy | 8:20 PM on May 24, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Hasan Piker seems to be taking this new FBI probe into people like him and Code Pink very poorly. He appeared to have the shakes during his latest program.

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He looked like he had no color in his face and was a bit fidgety. 

Stupid games and stupid prizes for a stupid man.

The people in the comments still angry about Hasan allegedly abusing his dog with a shock collar were glad to see him getting some retribution. 

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LA Mayoral Candidate Raman Looks Like a Wet Noodle After CNN Journo Pushes Back on Pratt A.I. Ad Claims
Warren Squire
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Couldn't have happened to a better person.

That would be the one.

He knew he was testing the law. He did it on purpose. He hates America and our laws.

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That family is full of losers. 

He can take his pick.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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AMAZON COMMUNISM CUBA FBI HAMAS

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LA Mayoral Candidate Raman Looks Like a Wet Noodle After CNN Journo Pushes Back on Pratt A.I. Ad Claims Warren Squire
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