Visibly Shaken Commie Streamer Hasan Piker Calls FBI Foreign Ties Probe 'Not Great for Me'

Hasan Piker seems to be taking this new FBI probe into people like him and Code Pink very poorly. He appeared to have the shakes during his latest program.

A visibly shaken Hasan Piker says it is "not great for me" that the feds are probing his foreign ties pic.twitter.com/Sm9CKfCDIg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 24, 2026

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He looked like he had no color in his face and was a bit fidgety.

Hahhahaha what a pathetic loser. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) May 24, 2026

Play stupid games….win stupid prizes — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) May 24, 2026

Stupid games and stupid prizes for a stupid man.

It was me. Tell Hasan, it was me pic.twitter.com/AAJydtRRHq — Loudmouth Reviewer (@LoudmouthR) May 24, 2026

Fun fact for the people who don't know who this guy is. He is the darling far leftist communist streamer for Twitch, which is owned by Amazon. He got caught in recent months abusing his dog by using a shock collar to make it lay in the same spot for 5+ hours at a time. pic.twitter.com/3ym7rhEifw — Heritage American (@bigbabolat) May 24, 2026

I love this for the guy (Hasan Piker) who cruelly shocked his dog, per the Hollywood Reporter 👇. pic.twitter.com/Q0khnFb5hE — x (@LAGatorGal) May 24, 2026

The people in the comments still angry about Hasan allegedly abusing his dog with a shock collar were glad to see him getting some retribution.

Maybe stop saying it’s okay to murder your political opponents. pic.twitter.com/w3rIyLrGsH — MileHighScot (@MileHighScot21) May 24, 2026

This spoiled rich kid has never worked a real day in his life. Now he’s going to lose a fortune of his funds on legal expenses.



Hasan Piker has applauded lawfare being used against MAGA and now it’s being used against him. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 24, 2026

Couldn't have happened to a better person.

Notice he started wearing a suit. Don’t be even slightly surprised if he announces a run for office alongside some kind of indictment against him. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 24, 2026

Hasan Piker, the antisemitic Jew hater who supports the Hamas terrorist organization and has advocated for the extermination of Jews in their homeland in Israel. pic.twitter.com/QBKqehjcC1 — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) May 24, 2026

That would be the one.

do not feel bad for this man... he's known this entire time what he was doing & even BEFORE he went to Cuba...



he needs charged for how he treats that poor dog too — Simone (@MPatrioness) May 24, 2026

He knew he was testing the law. He did it on purpose. He hates America and our laws.

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It's about time Piker be taken away.

He has been so vile amd has spread so much hatred.

Hope they do his uncle Cenk too, next.

No tears shed. — KARO 🕊🦝🦅🫶 (@ZaynabAlKitab) May 24, 2026

That family is full of losers.

I have zero sympathy for this commie traitor. He's been skating on thin ice long enough. Time to figure out where his loyalties lie. pic.twitter.com/j6eXVqoIn7 — MAGAmemeTeam (@thecrussian) May 24, 2026

If he hates America so much and loves Cuba and communism, just give him a one-way ticket. He can move to China, North Korea, Vietnam, or Cambodia. Problem solved. — lous 🇻🇦 (@real_AdRen69) May 24, 2026

He can take his pick.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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