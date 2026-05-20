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Champagne Communist Hasan Piker Actively Lies to Broke Fans That More Taxes Will Fix All Their Problems

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 PM on May 20, 2026
Twitchy

Another day, another stupid comment from Hasan Piker.

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Taxing Jeff Bezos more is not going to do one thing to help a dude making 45,000 dollars per year. 

The politics of envy never works. 

Somewhere out there, a charlatan in the mold of Hasan Piker is busy radicalizing frustrated, low-income workers—egging them on to riot and do his dirty work, all for his own entertainment and clout.

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That's why people like Hasan are dangerous. 

More money is never the solution to a spending problem — it simply creates a bigger one. You cannot tax your way out of fiscal irresponsibility. Hasan is a nepo-baby so he doesn't understand how money works for most people.

Hasan's parents got rich through Capitalism. He was the baby of rich people. His parents were welcomed into America and thrived. Now, he wants to make America like the place his parents fled.

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Hasan Piker's father, Mehmet Piker, spent over 24 years as a high-ranking executive at Sabancı Holding — one of Turkey’s largest and most powerful corporate conglomerates — rising to Board Member and Vice President.

He built the family’s wealth through exactly the kind of big-corporate career, high-level negotiations, and capitalist enterprise that Hasan routinely denounces as exploitative on stream. 

And abusing his dog.

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Tags:

COMMUNISM JEFF BEZOS SOCIALISM TAXES TURKEY

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