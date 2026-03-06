Semafor Platforms Hasan Piker: Mainstream Media's Chat with the Left's Dog-Shocking, Jew-Hating Streamer

The Face of Dems? Jennifer Welch's Haggard, Vulgar GLAAD Tirade Proves the Party...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on March 06, 2026
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Apparently, the Democrats are happy to platform the dog abusing, Jew hating streamer Hasan Piker whenever possible. His latest appearance was on a mainstream podcast hosted by 'Semafor'. Yes, the Ben Smith 'Semafor'. 

It must be really hard to get used to the grind of talking bad about Commies and blaming everything on 'The Joos'. Surely, that takes it right out of him.

It's quite clear, they plan on amping it up and the louder the better.

They certainly have no problem signal boosting them.

Do the opposite of whatever Hasan suggests. 

Polyamory Isn't Liberation—It's Lindy West's Public Humiliation Ritual to Convince You Monogamy Sucks
justmindy
Hasan probably won't bring that up or the Democrats will call it 'youthful exuberance' and give him a pass.

Don't hold your breath.

The perfect mascot for today's Democrat Party, actually.

He works hard for his money or something. 

That's a good decision. It's just depressing.

These are all very fair questions.

Probably because they agree with him and they know most of the Democrat Party also agrees with him.

Never ever be shocked to see Corporate Media working hand in hand with the Left. They are one in the same.

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

