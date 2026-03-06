Semafor Platforms Hasan Piker: Mainstream Media's Chat with the Left's Dog-Shocking, Jew-Hating Streamer

Apparently, the Democrats are happy to platform the dog abusing, Jew hating streamer Hasan Piker whenever possible. His latest appearance was on a mainstream podcast hosted by 'Semafor'. Yes, the Ben Smith 'Semafor'.

🟡 @hasanthehun joins Mixed Signals for a wide-ranging conversation about becoming a prominent socialist streamer and influential pundit on the left.@maxwelltani and @semaforben ask him about getting older with his audience, the grind of broadcasting all day, seven days a week,… pic.twitter.com/bV4DZMunIO — Semafor (@semafor) March 6, 2026

It must be really hard to get used to the grind of talking bad about Commies and blaming everything on 'The Joos'. Surely, that takes it right out of him.

"dialing back the rhetoric."



Great work normalizing this, team. https://t.co/ln6whAl0Oy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 6, 2026

It's quite clear, they plan on amping it up and the louder the better.

They certainly have no problem signal boosting them.

Do the opposite of whatever Hasan suggests.

"Will you be dialing back the whole shock collaring your dog thing, as you prepare to speak at the DNC?"



JFC you guys. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 6, 2026

Hasan probably won't bring that up or the Democrats will call it 'youthful exuberance' and give him a pass.

And I’m sure you’ve discussed his anti semitism and calls for terrorism and his hate for America in general



You know journalism — Jay 🕋☪️✈️ (@jay_kobbe) March 6, 2026

Don't hold your breath.

A proud antisemite and commie



Incredible stuff



Tell me more about your concerns about normalizing hate and all that — Sunny (@sunnyright) March 6, 2026

The perfect mascot for today's Democrat Party, actually.

Man, it must be such a grind being a trust fund baby socialist who spouts antisemitic and Communist propaganda into a microphone all day.



Offshore oil platform workers are glad they have an easier job. — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) March 6, 2026

He works hard for his money or something.

There is no way that I will watch anything with Hasan. I am not interested in antisemitic commies. — 🙄Erin 🤔 (@MsErinMurray) March 6, 2026

That's a good decision. It's just depressing.

What about torturing his dog live on stream? Did you ask him about that? Anti-Semitic remarks, did you ask about those? — Michael Watson (@watsonmd) March 6, 2026

Two questions:



Did Night Media approach you guys to set up this interview & why is this guy interviewed in such a friendly matter instead of being treated as the Nick Fuentes of the left? — Somber (@SomberOne) March 6, 2026

These are all very fair questions.

You guys are just hanging around with the guy who said America deserved 9/11 and shocks his dog? — George (@Rhomai0n) March 6, 2026

WTF?!!

Why are you platforming & normalizing this guy??? — Claire de lune (@ClaireDeLune_NY) March 6, 2026

Probably because they agree with him and they know most of the Democrat Party also agrees with him.

Like his dog, I'm shocked. — JJVinegar (@JesseJVinegar) March 6, 2026

Never ever be shocked to see Corporate Media working hand in hand with the Left. They are one in the same.

