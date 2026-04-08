Primary Salazar: Traitorous GOP Rep Backs Mass Amnesty and Student Debt Forgiveness for...
Stephen King Got a Much-Needed History Lesson After Asking 'Idiot' Marco Rubio 'Who...
Finland's 25-Year Study: Gender Reassignment Failed to Improve Mental Health in Trans Yout...
CNN Posts Fraudulent Ceasefire Details, and Trump Is Livid
'How Very Communist of Them'! Rep. Jason Crow and the Dems Are Making...
Harwood's Jealous Rant on Hegseth Backfires: 'Ugly American' Meets Combat Vet Who Actually...
Flashbacks Show Why the Public's Immune to Dem Screeching About Trump and the...
VA Gov. Spanberger Shamelessly Steals Youngkin’s Jobs Boom for Her Own Fake Victory...
VIP
Let's Remind the NY Times That 'No One Is Above the Law' After...
Heroes Pulled From Behind Enemy Lines ... Meanwhile, O'Donnell Offended by Hegseth’s ‘No...
Cory 'Spartacus' Booker's Wife Was Convinced His 25-Hour Filibuster Would Straight-Up Kill...
TACO Bros: Nick Fuentes & Silly Bill Kristol KISSING in the Tree of...
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Shifts From 'WAR CRIMES' to 'Trump Backed Down' in...
Dem Senator (and Iranian Regime Propagandist) Chris Murphy Pivots From 'War Crimes' to...

Even CNN Finally Cancels Their Darling Hasan Piker: 'Excusing Sexual Violence by Hamas Terrorists'

justmindy
justmindy | 2:30 PM on April 08, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Apparently, the Democrat Party has given CNN the green light to tell the truth about Hasan Piker. The clearly have decided he is too much of a liability, even as some Dems have cozied up to him. 

Advertisement

As a reminder, Hasan is the nephew of Cenk Uygur of Young Turks fame. This isn't some random young person who shot to stardom.


To be clear, he has many weirdo followers. This is why Democrats can't win. They can't have power when too many of their party members make a hero of someone like this.

Recommended

Stephen King Got a Much-Needed History Lesson After Asking 'Idiot' Marco Rubio 'Who Started This Mess?'
Doug P.
Advertisement

Isn't it funny how when all the horrific things he says on a regular basis are exposed, suddenly he is person non grata.

It's possible they would just like to have viewers again and they realize most people find Piker's verbiage really toxic.

Oh, Ro is a BIG fan of Hasan.

Michigan Senate Democrat candidate El-Sayed campaigned with him in the last week, for example.

Advertisement

Apparently El-Sayed and Piker think hurt people rape women and kill babies.

The guy is crazy.

Just a little too late, but whatever. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY HAMAS MICHIGAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Stephen King Got a Much-Needed History Lesson After Asking 'Idiot' Marco Rubio 'Who Started This Mess?'
Doug P.
Primary Salazar: Traitorous GOP Rep Backs Mass Amnesty and Student Debt Forgiveness for Illegal's Lawyers
justmindy
Harwood's Jealous Rant on Hegseth Backfires: 'Ugly American' Meets Combat Vet Who Actually Wins Wars
justmindy
Finland's 25-Year Study: Gender Reassignment Failed to Improve Mental Health in Trans Youth
justmindy
'How Very Communist of Them'! Rep. Jason Crow and the Dems Are Making Lists of Trump Officials to Punish
Doug P.
Flashbacks Show Why the Public's Immune to Dem Screeching About Trump and the 25th Amendment
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Stephen King Got a Much-Needed History Lesson After Asking 'Idiot' Marco Rubio 'Who Started This Mess?' Doug P.
Advertisement