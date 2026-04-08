Even CNN Finally Cancels Their Darling Hasan Piker: 'Excusing Sexual Violence by Hamas Terrorists'

Apparently, the Democrat Party has given CNN the green light to tell the truth about Hasan Piker. The clearly have decided he is too much of a liability, even as some Dems have cozied up to him.
CNN's @DanaBashCNN: "Hasan Piker is excusing sexual violence by Hamas terrorists. He also claims Hamas is, quote, 'a thousand times better than Israel.' Hamas is a designated terror organization, not just by the U.S., but by the EU, Canada, Australia, New Zealand." pic.twitter.com/Z0QKorD8Uz— Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) April 8, 2026
As a reminder, Hasan is the nephew of Cenk Uygur of Young Turks fame. This isn't some random young person who shot to stardom.
Just one more week of Hasan coverage bro. It’ll work this time bro. The last two weeks didn’t work but one more week of “Hasan said” will do it. Please bro. We’re so close. He’s so mean to Israel. Please bro. https://t.co/LeYn3LCpxp— Joe Wrote (@joewrote) April 8, 2026
To be clear, he has many weirdo followers. This is why Democrats can't win. They can't have power when too many of their party members make a hero of someone like this.
When you’ve lost CNN. https://t.co/xDCcieL2tj— SarahDownSouth (@SarahDownSouth) April 8, 2026
Piker was a welcome guest on @CBCNews in February. https://t.co/gsaFZ3rA64— Kevin Sinclair 🏴🏴🇬🇧 (@kevinsinclairsk) April 8, 2026
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Isn't it funny how when all the horrific things he says on a regular basis are exposed, suddenly he is person non grata.
Is @CNN now competing with @CBSNews in the truthful news business?— AAE (@AAC0519) April 8, 2026
It's possible they would just like to have viewers again and they realize most people find Piker's verbiage really toxic.
April 8, 2026
@Elex_Michaelson @RoKhanna think he is an acceptable guest to entertain.— #USA (@69Rsi) April 8, 2026
Oh, Ro is a BIG fan of Hasan.
If even this liberal stooge can see how awful he is you know you’re bad. Well he is parading around with democrats hoping to get them elected.— Ami Coletti (@ColettiAmi7339) April 8, 2026
Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed says there is NOTHING that Hasan Piker has said that he disagrees with.— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2026
JOURNALIST: “Are there any views that Hasan holds that you disavow?”
EL-SAYED: “I’m not here to disavow people’s views…”
Reminder: Piker said "America deserved 9/11." pic.twitter.com/8U2IzctPZR
Michigan Senate Democrat candidate El-Sayed campaigned with him in the last week, for example.
Abdul El-Sayed @AbdulElSayed made excuses for the Hezbollah-inspired terrorist who attacked Temple Israel:— Loomer Unleashed (@LoomerUnleashed) April 8, 2026
“I think it’s just critical for us to understand that hurt people do hurt people.”
Sayed said this while standing next to Hasan Piker @hasanthehun and Summer Lee… https://t.co/gdQHqnYuWE pic.twitter.com/5u3iJVmK3I
Apparently El-Sayed and Piker think hurt people rape women and kill babies.
Hasan Piker just claimed that the U.S. pays for Israelis to have free healthcare on stage at Abdul El-Sayed rally.— Olivia Reingold (@Olivia_Reingold) April 8, 2026
Just closed out with “free Palestine.”
Reporting for @TheFP pic.twitter.com/eUagLpcHKC
The guy is crazy.
Great to see Democrats finally criticizing other Democrats.— Solon (@Solon_Prime) April 8, 2026
Just a little too late, but whatever.
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