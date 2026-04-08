Even CNN Finally Cancels Their Darling Hasan Piker: 'Excusing Sexual Violence by Hamas Terrorists'

Apparently, the Democrat Party has given CNN the green light to tell the truth about Hasan Piker. The clearly have decided he is too much of a liability, even as some Dems have cozied up to him.

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CNN's @DanaBashCNN: "Hasan Piker is excusing sexual violence by Hamas terrorists. He also claims Hamas is, quote, 'a thousand times better than Israel.' Hamas is a designated terror organization, not just by the U.S., but by the EU, Canada, Australia, New Zealand." pic.twitter.com/Z0QKorD8Uz — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) April 8, 2026

As a reminder, Hasan is the nephew of Cenk Uygur of Young Turks fame. This isn't some random young person who shot to stardom.





Just one more week of Hasan coverage bro. It’ll work this time bro. The last two weeks didn’t work but one more week of “Hasan said” will do it. Please bro. We’re so close. He’s so mean to Israel. Please bro. https://t.co/LeYn3LCpxp — Joe Wrote (@joewrote) April 8, 2026

To be clear, he has many weirdo followers. This is why Democrats can't win. They can't have power when too many of their party members make a hero of someone like this.

Piker was a welcome guest on @CBCNews in February. https://t.co/gsaFZ3rA64 — Kevin Sinclair 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@kevinsinclairsk) April 8, 2026

Isn't it funny how when all the horrific things he says on a regular basis are exposed, suddenly he is person non grata.

Is @CNN now competing with @CBSNews in the truthful news business? — AAE (@AAC0519) April 8, 2026

It's possible they would just like to have viewers again and they realize most people find Piker's verbiage really toxic.

Oh, Ro is a BIG fan of Hasan.

If even this liberal stooge can see how awful he is you know you’re bad. Well he is parading around with democrats hoping to get them elected. — Ami Coletti (@ColettiAmi7339) April 8, 2026

Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed says there is NOTHING that Hasan Piker has said that he disagrees with.



JOURNALIST: “Are there any views that Hasan holds that you disavow?”



EL-SAYED: “I’m not here to disavow people’s views…”



Reminder: Piker said "America deserved 9/11." pic.twitter.com/8U2IzctPZR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2026

Michigan Senate Democrat candidate El-Sayed campaigned with him in the last week, for example.

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Abdul El-Sayed @AbdulElSayed made excuses for the Hezbollah-inspired terrorist who attacked Temple Israel:



“I think it’s just critical for us to understand that hurt people do hurt people.”



Sayed said this while standing next to Hasan Piker @hasanthehun and Summer Lee… https://t.co/gdQHqnYuWE pic.twitter.com/5u3iJVmK3I — Loomer Unleashed (@LoomerUnleashed) April 8, 2026

Apparently El-Sayed and Piker think hurt people rape women and kill babies.

Hasan Piker just claimed that the U.S. pays for Israelis to have free healthcare on stage at Abdul El-Sayed rally.



Just closed out with “free Palestine.”



Reporting for @TheFP pic.twitter.com/eUagLpcHKC — Olivia Reingold (@Olivia_Reingold) April 8, 2026

The guy is crazy.

Great to see Democrats finally criticizing other Democrats. — Solon (@Solon_Prime) April 8, 2026

Just a little too late, but whatever.

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