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Daily Beast: 'CBS News Veteran' Shreds ‘Brazen MAGA Slant’ of 60 Minutes

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on June 09, 2026
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Maybe quoting the guy who introduced America to "fake but accurate" is why The Daily Beast left Dan Rather's name out of its piece about "a former CBS News veteran" and his reaction to Scott Pelley and two others being given the boot at CBS News.

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Editorial intern Owen Mason-Hill reports:

Former CBS News veteran Dan Rather tore into the brazen MAGA slant of his beloved 60 Minutes program.

“It pains me to write this, but the president and the corporate billionaires who curry his favor have eviscerated the best news program in the world,” Rather, 94, wrote in a scathing Substack essay on Thursday titled, “Tick, Tick, Boom.”

“For anyone who watches the next season of 60 Minutes this fall, understand this: It is not the 60 Minutes we have all come to trust and respect. It will be a diminished, Trump-approved version," he declared.

“Going forward, every interview, every story, every shot should come with an asterisk superimposed on the screen right next to the CBS eye: ‘This story was approved by Donald Trump,’” he continued.

 So, in reality, Rather didn't claim that 60 Minutes had a "brazen MAGA slant" … that was the intern's contribution.

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Rather says in his SubStack piece that President Donald Trump's influence will be subtle, but present. He won't directly sanction stories, but the people in charge at CBS News know what he wants to see and what he doesn't.

To influence an election?

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At least we know that when we want the news delivered straight, without a brazen MAGA slant, we can always turn to The Daily Beast.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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