Daily Beast: 'CBS News Veteran' Shreds ‘Brazen MAGA Slant’ of 60 Minutes

Maybe quoting the guy who introduced America to "fake but accurate" is why The Daily Beast left Dan Rather's name out of its piece about "a former CBS News veteran" and his reaction to Scott Pelley and two others being given the boot at CBS News.

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A former CBS News veteran has shredded the brazen MAGA slant of his beloved '60 Minutes' program.

https://t.co/m3ITv8biwy — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 5, 2026

The story's a few days old, but it's just getting traction on X on Tuesday.

Editorial intern Owen Mason-Hill reports:

Former CBS News veteran Dan Rather tore into the brazen MAGA slant of his beloved 60 Minutes program. “It pains me to write this, but the president and the corporate billionaires who curry his favor have eviscerated the best news program in the world,” Rather, 94, wrote in a scathing Substack essay on Thursday titled, “Tick, Tick, Boom.” … “For anyone who watches the next season of 60 Minutes this fall, understand this: It is not the 60 Minutes we have all come to trust and respect. It will be a diminished, Trump-approved version," he declared. “Going forward, every interview, every story, every shot should come with an asterisk superimposed on the screen right next to the CBS eye: ‘This story was approved by Donald Trump,’” he continued.

So, in reality, Rather didn't claim that 60 Minutes had a "brazen MAGA slant" … that was the intern's contribution.

Dan Rather… you’re going with Dan Rather? Are you serious here? https://t.co/qN5XYlnqDt — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 9, 2026

The “legend” here is Dan Rather.



The dude who pushed fake documents about GWB try to get John Kerry elected.



Kind of proving Weiss’ point, aren’t you? https://t.co/f1zPxrOZgm — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 9, 2026

That should be a post from the Bee — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 9, 2026

Might as well ask John Harwood and Terry Moran what they think about media bias. — Andy (@CountrySquire76) June 9, 2026

MAGA slant?! — Wendy Dunbar (@WendyDunbar13) June 9, 2026

Rather says in his SubStack piece that President Donald Trump's influence will be subtle, but present. He won't directly sanction stories, but the people in charge at CBS News know what he wants to see and what he doesn't.

Dan Rather? The guy who was caught making stuff up for a news story? pic.twitter.com/w8gJrB9ca9 — Chaos & Order (@RealChaosOrder) June 9, 2026

To influence an election?

Remind me again why he stopped working for CBS — That Goddamned Finkelstein Shit Kid (@Supreme____Beef) June 9, 2026

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You mean the veteran journo who pushed documents so fake that randos on the internet could debunk them, all in service of swinging an election to the favored party of the press? That veteran journo? — Snuggs!!!! (@SnuggyJr) June 9, 2026

I see The Daily Beast is practicing some paleontology. Put that fossil back where you found it, guys. — EnthusiasticallyBored (@Verbish75) June 9, 2026

It’s really hard to tell if you are doing this for clicks or are irredeemably stupid enough to use Dan Rather as your bastion of unbiased journalism. — Bygones_be_Bygones (@BygonesbeBygon7) June 9, 2026

At least we know that when we want the news delivered straight, without a brazen MAGA slant, we can always turn to The Daily Beast.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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