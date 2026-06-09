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LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Primary Night in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, and South Carolina

Sam J.
Sam J. | 6:40 PM on June 09, 2026
Townhall Media

It's hard to believe we're covering even MORE 2026 primaries across the country, but here we are. And tonight is a BIG ONE.

*that's what she said*

You know what, considering Graham Platner is in tonight's primary, maybe we shouldn't make jokes like that one. OUR BAD.

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Anywho ... 

Stay with Twitchy LIVE as the results come in from some of the most-watched and anticipated primaries of the 2026 election cycle so far. Thanks to our partnership with Decision Desk HQ, you can see all the live results below.


Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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