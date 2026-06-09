LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: Primary Night in Maine, Nevada, North Dakota, and South Carolina

It's hard to believe we're covering even MORE 2026 primaries across the country, but here we are. And tonight is a BIG ONE.

*that's what she said*

You know what, considering Graham Platner is in tonight's primary, maybe we shouldn't make jokes like that one. OUR BAD.

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Anywho ...

Stay with Twitchy LIVE as the results come in from some of the most-watched and anticipated primaries of the 2026 election cycle so far. Thanks to our partnership with Decision Desk HQ, you can see all the live results below.





Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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