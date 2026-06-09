‘FAFO, Donald’: Gavin Newsom Signs Law Imprisoning Politicians Who Spread Election Lies

As our own Warren Squire reported, President Donald Trump took off his mic and stormed out of a Meet the Press interview with an antagonistic Kristen Welker on Sunday. You've probably seen the memes of Welker's facial expressions as she argued with Trump rather than interview him. In case you missed the video, though, here's Welker fighting with Trump over what he called the "rigged elections" currently going on in California.

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🚨 HOLY SMOKES. President Trump just went berserk on the ELECTION FRAUD in California to Kristen Welker's face, and she melted down



"They're CROOKED just like YOU'RE CROOKED! You're either CROOKED or you're STUPID. You KNOW these elections are rigged." 🔥



"They're dropping fast… pic.twitter.com/zufWPjjviA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 7, 2026

California Gov. Gavin Newsom takes these allegations personally, and when he's elected president in 2028, it looks like he's threatening to jail Trump for "spreading election lies with the goal of illegally interfering with counting ballots" and daring him to FAFO.

Trump says voter fraud should land people in prison.



Agreed. And let's start with the politicians spreading election lies with the goal of illegally interfering with counting ballots.



In California, I just signed a law making that punishable with up to 3 years behind bars.… — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 9, 2026

The closer:

More to come. FAFO, Donald.

He's just "Donald" now? Are they frenemies?

So am I understanding correctly? You have laws against talking about voter fraud but no guardrails against actually committing voter fraud?



You’re really not inspiring confidence here Gav. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) June 9, 2026

You literally just signed SB 73 before the LA mayoral election. This law prohibits unauthorized access, disruption, modification, or seizure of voter rolls, voter lists, or certified voting technology by law enforcement (including federal agents) without a court order or specific… — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) June 9, 2026

The post continues:

… state election law investigation. You are actively making laws to make it HARDER for there to be election integrity. Time to take down the California Communist Party

You lit🤡erally signed a law blocking investigators looking into FRAUD in CA...



But go on queen... — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) June 9, 2026

You’re so wildly corrupt.



…saying this after you sign a bill restricting law enforcement from investigating voter rolls is super brave!



But hey, “No Kings”, am I right?



Corrupt snake. — Exit the Left (@_ExitTheLeft) June 9, 2026

You think cursing at the end of your post helps anyone?



If you were doing something good then your actions would speak for you.



You wouldn’t need inflammatory language.



Counting ballots takes way too long in California.



People are right to question why. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 9, 2026

Here is an honest and sincere question for you. If there is the potential for fraud, why not close those loopholes as opposed to scream from the rooftops that there’s no proof that fraud has happened in the past? If the unlocked door is there, somebody will eventually exploit it. — Real Voter (@realvoter_US) June 9, 2026

Audit your voter rolls and prove to us that they are all living, us citizens voting in your election; and do a random sample to confirm that collected ballots were voted in the way the person who signed them say they did. — Yogi (@Houseofyogi) June 9, 2026

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Buddy… Florida election officials could count all of Floridas ballots, then walk to California to count your ballots and they would finish before California election officials. — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) June 9, 2026

You signed the laws that ruined the elections, and you signed the laws trying to make it impossible to audit the ruined elections.

FY, you greasy POS. — Jake West - A friendly ghost. (@JakeIsHere5x5) June 9, 2026

You block fraud from being investigated, now you want to lock up people for exposing the fraud — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) June 9, 2026

Ah yes, more laws to punish anyone who dares investigate fraud. On brand. — Victoria Rodriguez (@DandelionQueen8) June 9, 2026

World class clown playing tough guy is hilarious. — PA VOTER (Marla) (@PAKAG2020) June 9, 2026

We're sure Trump is quaking in his shoes over that threat, if in fact he's even been told about it.

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