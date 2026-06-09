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‘FAFO, Donald’: Gavin Newsom Signs Law Imprisoning Politicians Who Spread Election Lies

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on June 09, 2026
Twitter

As our own Warren Squire reported, President Donald Trump took off his mic and stormed out of a Meet the Press interview with an antagonistic Kristen Welker on Sunday. You've probably seen the memes of Welker's facial expressions as she argued with Trump rather than interview him. In case you missed the video, though, here's Welker fighting with Trump over what he called the "rigged elections" currently going on in California.

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom takes these allegations personally, and when he's elected president in 2028, it looks like he's threatening to jail Trump for "spreading election lies with the goal of illegally interfering with counting ballots" and daring him to FAFO.

The closer:

More to come. FAFO, Donald.

He's just "Donald" now? Are they frenemies?

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The post continues:

… state election law investigation.

You are actively making laws to make it HARDER for there to be election integrity. 

Time to take down the California Communist Party

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We're sure Trump is quaking in his shoes over that threat, if in fact he's even been told about it.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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CALIFORNIA DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM KRISTEN WELKER

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