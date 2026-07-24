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Universal and Atari Announce Classic Video Games Are Leaping From the TV Screen to the Big Screen

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:30 PM on July 24, 2026
AP Photo/Strong National Museum of Play

If you were a child in the late 70s to the early 80s, you probably have fond memories of playing game cartridges with your Atari 2600 console. It looks like Atari and Universal Pictures want to mine your nostalgia for some box office cash. The two just announced that many favorite Atari games are getting big-screen adaptations. But the list of games has many joystick and paddle fans wondering how movies can be crafted out of bare-bones games like Pong, Breakout, and others.

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Check out the announcement and the full game list. (READ)

They’re already making movies based on Nintendo and Sega properties. So Atari films seem less far-fetched than they would be otherwise.

But many posters don’t see the need to attach the Atari name to movies that don’t necessarily need the branding. Does a movie about a man escaping from robots need to be linked to Atari’s Berzerk, for example?

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Unlike modern video games that follow storylines and have characters, vintage Atari games are very basic. The spaceship pilot in Asteroids doesn’t have a name; we only know the game’s objective is to shoot space rocks and avoid getting hit by them or obliterated by the occasional flying saucer.

Even without details, one poster says three titles could make interesting films.

Centipede might work.

The most bizarre game-to-movie decision most people question is Pong, which is one of the simplest popular video games ever.

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We’ve already seen movies like Battleship, which had nothing to do with the Hasbro board game except the name. We had Clue way back in 1985. Movies based on video games are nothing new; a new Resident Evil movie is coming out soon. It’s not impossible to adapt these kinds of properties to the big screen, but if someone can pull off Yar’s Revenge: The Movie, we’re game.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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