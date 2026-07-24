Elon Musk Told a Journo That Open Borders Dems Weren't Always Crazy (and Video Backs That Up)

This week Elon Musk sat down for an interview with Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist.

During the interview, Musk had a self-awareness check for the journo after she started pushing the "everybody hates Elon Musk" talking points that have been going around on the left. Musk reminded her that more people loathe the media than dislike him.

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Musk also brought up another issue, which is "common sense" border and immigration policies. He also pointed out that many Democrats who now defend criminal illegal aliens and are pro-open borders weren't always this crazy.

For video confirmation, @mazemoore went back to a time not really all that long ago, starting with Barack Obama:

2010. President Obama shoots down the whole "stop deportations and just let the illegal immigrants be" idea that the Democrat party is currently arguing and fighting for. pic.twitter.com/VJOiW9ZSvo — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 23, 2026

How far the Dems have fallen on even common sense matters.

The border was completely opened during the Biden years, but almost 20 years ago he had this to say.

2007. Joe Biden says that immigration laws have to be enforced and that if President, he would not allow sanctuary cities. Biden said they turn into dumps.pic.twitter.com/ACfuhKH7AU — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 23, 2026

Everybody knows that Joe Biden wasn't making the decisions during the four years he was in the White House and the totally open southern border was even more proof of that.

2005. Pelosi slams the Bush Admin for not securing the border and for not enforcing immigration laws.



"Democrats support enforcing laws, current laws against those who came here illegally." pic.twitter.com/jhqsBMzqxi — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 23, 2026

2014. Hillary Clinton says that migrant children who have entered the country illegally should be deported.



"We have to send a clear message that just because your child gets across the border, that doesn't mean the child gets to stay." pic.twitter.com/0aV9yvNppq — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 23, 2026

At some point along the way, the Democrats realized that they were going to lose massive amounts of power if they didn't start attempting to import voters by the millions, and we've seen the result of that.

The takeaway is that Democrats are bold faced liars who will do and say anything for power. — LESIL5S1 (@S1Lesil5) July 24, 2026

Hell, there was a time when Biden made sense?? — .*Funkytown™*. (@01Funkytown) July 24, 2026

It was rare but that did happen on occasion.

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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