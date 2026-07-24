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Elon Musk Told a Journo That Open Borders Dems Weren't Always Crazy (and Video Backs That Up)

Doug P. | 10:37 AM on July 24, 2026
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This week Elon Musk sat down for an interview with Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor-in-chief of The Economist. 

During the interview, Musk had a self-awareness check for the journo after she started pushing the "everybody hates Elon Musk" talking points that have been going around on the left. Musk reminded her that more people loathe the media than dislike him. 

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Musk also brought up another issue, which is "common sense" border and immigration policies. He also pointed out that many Democrats who now defend criminal illegal aliens and are pro-open borders weren't always this crazy. 

For video confirmation, @mazemoore went back to a time not really all that long ago, starting with Barack Obama: 

How far the Dems have fallen on even common sense matters.

The border was completely opened during the Biden years, but almost 20 years ago he had this to say.

Everybody knows that Joe Biden wasn't making the decisions during the four years he was in the White House and the totally open southern border was even more proof of that. 

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At some point along the way, the Democrats realized that they were going to lose massive amounts of power if they didn't start attempting to import voters by the millions, and we've seen the result of that. 

It was rare but that did happen on occasion. 

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY ELON MUSK ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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