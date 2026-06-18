Michelle Obama Calls 'Dreamers' the Soul of the Nation (RNC Research Reminds Us What Happened YESTERDAY)

The dedication of the Obama Presidential Center is going on today, and they kicked things off with a land acknowledgement to the people who were once on the real estate that Team Barack had bulldoze the area in order to construct the hideous looking monument to himself.

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Another thing became clearer today: TDS has caused many Democrats to forget that they used to compare George W. Bush to Hitler and claim that he stole the 2000 election with assistance from the Supreme Court:

📸 Great photo of @JoeBiden and @DrBiden with the Obamas, Bushes, and Clintons in Chicago today.



This is America. Not what is currently in the White House. pic.twitter.com/uAxUcILI2A — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) June 18, 2026

Some of those people are WHY Donald Trump's in the White House for a second term.

And of course we're supposed to forget the disastrous four years that Biden was in the Oval Office and the borders were wide open, which has had tragic consequences for countless Americans and their families.

Open borders for you.



Bulletproof glass for them.



That’s the Democrat motto. pic.twitter.com/EIt8LxPLVn — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 18, 2026

The criminal illegals Biden let into the country are only supposed to be an inconvenience for the peasants, but they're safe so all is well.

During her speech, Michelle Obama called the so-called "Dreamers" the "beating heart of this country," and "they are us and we are them."

We don't remember her saying that after a bunch of illegals were sent to Martha's Vineyard and the lib residents there couldn't send them away fast enough.

As usual, timing is everything. Here's what happened shortly before Obama called Dreamers the "beating heart of the country":

Days after a "Dreamer" plotted a failed terror attack on the White House, Michelle Obama says they "are the beating heart of this country." https://t.co/O0dbt0BE2S pic.twitter.com/DhQ7LAAW1b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 18, 2026

Clearly the pro-open borders Democrats don't care about that. They need future voters and nothing will stop them in that quest.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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