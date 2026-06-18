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The Obama Presidential Center's First Order of Business: Acknowledging Who the Land Was Stolen From

Doug P. | 2:15 PM on June 18, 2026
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago has been compared to everything from a giant dumpster to a North Korean guard tower. 

Chicago might be about to lose the Bears but at least they get this

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Nearly a decade in the making, the Obama Presidential Center will have a star-studded dedication ceremony Thursday. 

The grand opening, which will host "global leaders, artists, changemakers, and citizens," will feature musical performances and appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera and John Legend, among others. 

Every living president will be in attendance except one: President Trump. During a press preview in early June, longtime Obama White House aide and current CEO of the Obama Foundation Valerie Jarrett said Trump is welcome to visit the museum and they'd love to give him a tour. She said he simply was not invited to the dedication.

She's a looker!

The media refuse to point out the ultimate irony now that the center is open: Most of the people in attendance are vehemently opposed to needing a photo ID or proof of residency in order to vote, but you most certainly need them for entrance into today's event and the grand opening. 

That's just special.

Additionally, so was one of the first items on the agenda for today's dedication ceremony: 

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That didn't seem to have too much of an effect on the decision to go ahead with construction. 

Yep!

It was at least nice of Jarrett to acknowledge what got bulldozed for the monument to Obama.

Speaking of destroying the country, visitors can also pick up a copy of Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals at the Center's book store. 

*****

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