The Obama Presidential Center's First Order of Business: Acknowledging Who the Land Was Stolen From

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago has been compared to everything from a giant dumpster to a North Korean guard tower.

Chicago might be about to lose the Bears but at least they get this:

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Nearly a decade in the making, the Obama Presidential Center will have a star-studded dedication ceremony Thursday. The grand opening, which will host "global leaders, artists, changemakers, and citizens," will feature musical performances and appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera and John Legend, among others. Every living president will be in attendance except one: President Trump. During a press preview in early June, longtime Obama White House aide and current CEO of the Obama Foundation Valerie Jarrett said Trump is welcome to visit the museum and they'd love to give him a tour. She said he simply was not invited to the dedication.

This is the Obama Presidential Library.



It looks like a house the villain would live in, in a Roald Dahl children's novel. pic.twitter.com/RNEtlDgoLN — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 25, 2025

She's a looker!

The media refuse to point out the ultimate irony now that the center is open: Most of the people in attendance are vehemently opposed to needing a photo ID or proof of residency in order to vote, but you most certainly need them for entrance into today's event and the grand opening.

That's just special.

Additionally, so was one of the first items on the agenda for today's dedication ceremony:

Former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett christens the Obama Presidential Center opening ceremony with a land acknowledgment:



“We honor the Anishinaabe, the Council of Three Fires, the Ojibwe, the Odawa, and the Potawatomi Nations.” pic.twitter.com/Cc1JYVh354 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 18, 2026

That didn't seem to have too much of an effect on the decision to go ahead with construction.

So you just went ahead and built on that land anyway, huh. https://t.co/2y4gkSZGkc — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2026

Yep!

I'm sure the aboriginal inhabitants would be greatly honored by taking their land and building a grotesque monument to hubris. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) June 18, 2026

Why did the Obamas build on someone else's land? Seems like the respectable thing to do would be to give it back to them — Jay Miller (@NatrlBornMiller) June 18, 2026

It was at least nice of Jarrett to acknowledge what got bulldozed for the monument to Obama.

Further confirmation the Obama gang wants to destroy the USA. https://t.co/hvqoFyeNNi — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 18, 2026

Speaking of destroying the country, visitors can also pick up a copy of Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals at the Center's book store.

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