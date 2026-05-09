Glenn Beck Spots Something VERY Telling for Sale at The Obama Center's Merch Store

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago has been architecturally compared to a giant dumpster or a North Korean guard tower at the DMV. It's a real looker:

This is the Obama Presidential Library.



It looks like a house the villain would live in, in a Roald Dahl children's novel. pic.twitter.com/RNEtlDgoLN — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) July 25, 2025

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And if you want to visit the Obama Center, make sure to bring a photo ID for entry to the Irony Wing and everywhere else.

The Obama Center also has a merch store, and Glenn Beck and his staff noticed a certain book that's for sale there. This might not surprise you:

I was mocked for saying that Obama even KNEW about Saul Alinsky's book, "Rules for Radicals." Now, the Obama Presidential Center Merch Store is literally SELLING IT!



Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/SyV33CaQz0 — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) May 8, 2026

Yep, it's real:

See for yourselves. They actually compare Alinsky to Thomas Paine. But sure, tell me again how tying Obama to Alinsky is a conspiracy theory.https://t.co/2bfwzctTAW — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) May 8, 2026

This description is really disgusting:

First published in 1971 and written in the midst of radical political developments whose direction Alinsky was one of the first to question, this volume exhibits his style at its best. Like Thomas Paine before him, Alinsky was able to combine, both in his person and his writing, the intensity of political engagement with an absolute insistence on rational political discourse and adherence to the American democratic tradition.

The Obama Center site says that proceeds from the sale of Rules For Radicals will basically go toward creating future Alinsky-ites.

In one of Obama's two autobiographies, Michelle said Barack quoted Saul Alinsky on their first date. That was "the moment she knew" it was love. or something. — RC (@Pedlar7) May 9, 2026

What a romantic!

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