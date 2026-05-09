CNN's Jake Tapper Provides the Dem Response After John King Says Republicans Are...
VIP
Who Can Louise Lucas' Supporters Contact to Get a Refund on These Shirts...
People Are Connecting Some Dots About Gavin Newsom's $20 Million 'FREE DIAPERS' Program
CNN's Abby Phillip Had No Problem With the FA Part of Dem Redistricting...
Drunk History: AOC Rewrites the American Revolution as a Communist Struggle Against 'Billi...
AOC Says Black Representatives Are Being Wiped Out In Tennessee, Forgets Dem Steve...
VA Map Slap: CNN Delivers Brutal Reality Check to Hakeem Jeffries and His...
Commie Influencer Hasan Piker Cites JFK to Justify Violence After VA Ruling, Forgets...
VIP
‘Told You So!’ Former VA AG Jason Miyares Warned State Dems Redistricting Scheme...
Ted Cruz Needed 2 Words to Finish Off a Months-Long Feud With Beleaguered...
VIP
Literally Testified for the Blind Sheikh — Now Leading Race for US Congress...
Hantavirus Cruise Ship Americans Get One-Way Ticket to Nebraska Isolation
Matt (Matty)Yglesias Throws Tantrum Over Judges Who Won't Let Virginia Dems Ignore the...
'F***!' Anonymous House Dems Spill to Axios How Disastrous the SCOVA Ruling Is...

Glenn Beck Spots Something VERY Telling for Sale at The Obama Center's Merch Store

Doug P. | 12:45 PM on May 09, 2026
Meme screenshot

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago has been architecturally compared to a giant dumpster or a North Korean guard tower at the DMV. It's a real looker:

Advertisement

And if you want to visit the Obama Center, make sure to bring a photo ID for entry to the Irony Wing and everywhere else. 

The Obama Center also has a merch store, and Glenn Beck and his staff noticed a certain book that's for sale there. This might not surprise you: 

Yep, it's real:

This description is really disgusting: 

First published in 1971 and written in the midst of radical political developments whose direction Alinsky was one of the first to question, this volume exhibits his style at its best. Like Thomas Paine before him, Alinsky was able to combine, both in his person and his writing, the intensity of political engagement with an absolute insistence on rational political discourse and adherence to the American democratic tradition.

Recommended

People Are Connecting Some Dots About Gavin Newsom's $20 Million 'FREE DIAPERS' Program
Doug P.
Advertisement

The Obama Center site says that proceeds from the sale of Rules For Radicals will basically go toward creating future Alinsky-ites. 

What a romantic!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

People Are Connecting Some Dots About Gavin Newsom's $20 Million 'FREE DIAPERS' Program
Doug P.
Drunk History: AOC Rewrites the American Revolution as a Communist Struggle Against 'Billionaires'
Grateful Calvin
CNN's Jake Tapper Provides the Dem Response After John King Says Republicans Are in Better Shape Today
Doug P.
VA Map Slap: CNN Delivers Brutal Reality Check to Hakeem Jeffries and His ‘The Law Is With Us’ Claim
Warren Squire
CNN's Abby Phillip Had No Problem With the FA Part of Dem Redistricting but Is VERY Upset by the FO Era
Doug P.
Ted Cruz Needed 2 Words to Finish Off a Months-Long Feud With Beleaguered Va. State Sen. Louise Lucas
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

People Are Connecting Some Dots About Gavin Newsom's $20 Million 'FREE DIAPERS' Program Doug P.
Advertisement