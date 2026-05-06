Obama Opens His Monument to Self-Love ... 'Don’t Forget Your Photo ID' (But Voting? Just Your Word)

The Obama Presidential Center is opening and Barack and Michelle are throwing open the doors.

Michelle and I can’t wait for you to visit the Obama Presidential Center!



Starting on June 19, the Center will be open to the public, and you’ll be able to check out the Museum along with public spaces like a new branch of the Chicago Public Library with a reading room, a… pic.twitter.com/eePltEe9Lp — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 6, 2026

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Don't forget your identification though.

Also, if you want the free admission, you must bring several forms of identification.

To gain free admission, you need to show proof of residency. You mean someone's mere attestation of residency isn't sufficient? pic.twitter.com/USqB2dGf1U — stevemur (@stevemur) May 6, 2026

Why can't they just take people's word for it. That's what they want to do at the voting booth.

We should all strive to love ourselves more than Barack Obama loves Barack Obama https://t.co/L3nS2yQhg8 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 6, 2026

Barack is a huge fan of Brack.

Only a true supervillain posts a photo like this https://t.co/4Y8dNTVB1x pic.twitter.com/DdMcWlRYkK — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) May 6, 2026

I’m glad this is appropriately dated and without energy, hopefully reflective of the state of Obama’s legacy https://t.co/KDEDrbjbXP — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) May 6, 2026

Ugly and meaningless. Dreary and dreadful.

Not a whole lot of fans out there, it seems.

Me walking through the halls desperately looking for the exhibit that reveals Obama’s last name https://t.co/i1ombvmjQi pic.twitter.com/dz35FEYnCf — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) May 6, 2026

Have fun at your ugly trashcan… the building perfectly represents your legacy. https://t.co/RtDFfLJnr4 — 🤠AI Rabbi Weimar Silver Baron 🤠 (@BankerWeimar) May 6, 2026

Obama builds a library, a museum, a playground, and a public space.



Trump builds a ballroom for himself.



That contrast says everything. https://t.co/lHgeP5pG5F — AnatolijUkraine (@AnatoliUkraine) May 6, 2026

Believe it or not, Trump can't take the ballroom with him when he leaves in 2 years. It will stay at the White House and be there for all the Presidents in the future. Please stop being so dumb.

Does it have an interactive map showing how many Afghan citizens were killed via drone strikes? https://t.co/cKJxzhtKot — Jank'n Stank (@CanesIncognito) May 6, 2026

What a fun experience that would be.

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A monument to narcissism and mediocrity. https://t.co/NyWTMHgXHM — Midwest Midwit (@Midwest_Midwit) May 6, 2026

I think he was a very bad President anyway but come on, this building is objectively hideous. https://t.co/IYn3bGi3WN pic.twitter.com/LFwX6Fpydi — Ben Harris (@btharris93) May 6, 2026

It's bad.

A Serious question: Aside from it's opening day, will Michelle Obama ever set foot in the Barack Obama Presidential Center?

I imagine her caring even less about this than the average person. https://t.co/1RHHZAyiTV — Jay Weber (@JayWeber3) May 6, 2026

If they have events honoring her, she may show up.

Fitting.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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