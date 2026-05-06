Obama Opens His Monument to Self-Love ... 'Don’t Forget Your Photo ID' (But Voting? Just Your Word)

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justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on May 06, 2026
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File

The Obama Presidential Center is opening and Barack and Michelle are throwing open the doors.

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Don't forget your identification though.

Also, if you want the free admission, you must bring several forms of identification.

Why can't they just take people's word for it. That's what they want to do at the voting booth. 

Barack is a huge fan of Brack. 

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Ugly and meaningless. Dreary and dreadful. 

Not a whole lot of fans out there, it seems.

Believe it or not, Trump can't take the ballroom with him when he leaves in 2 years. It will stay at the White House and be there for all the Presidents in the future. Please stop being so dumb. 

What a fun experience that would be.

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It's bad.

If they have events honoring her, she may show up.

Fitting.

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2026 ELECTIONS BARACK OBAMA CHICAGO MICHELLE OBAMA VOTER ID

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