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Elon Musk Tells British ‘Journo’ Who Called Him 'Far Right' That More People Hate Her Than She Knows

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:15 AM on July 24, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

Entrepreneur Elon Musk recently sat down for an interview with The Economist’s editor-in-chief, Zanny Minton Beddoes. As you’ll see, she’s as snobby as her name sounds. During the exchange, she dutifully regurgitated smears hurled at Musk and called him ‘far right.’ Thankfully, Musk pushed back with the truth of how the public sees her and her biased ‘journalistic’ ilk.

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Here’s more. (READ)

AWESOME! Elon Musk MIC DROPS this reporter accusing him of being "far right"

"It's actually just NORMAL PEOPLE...here are the principles. Which sound terrible? We should have secure borders, safe cities, and sensible spending."

"Which of those 3 are 'far right?'"

"I'd like to admonish YOU and the MEDIA for the ABSURD characterization of the far right. It is FALSE, MISLEADING, and NONSENSE! KEEP THIS PART IN!" LFG @ElonMusk

"Literally, you could go back 10 or 15 years, and these policies were completely normal. In fact, one of the tricks that I think is funny is to take a speech from Obama and Hillary, and then go to someone who's on the lunatic left, and say, 'what do you think of the speech by Trump?'"

"They're like, oh, wow, he's the worst person ever. Actually, that was the speech by Obama! Or Hillary!"

Nailed it.

Musk hit Zanny Minton Beddoes with the facts about the media’s leftward shift and its mischaracterization of the so-called ‘far right.’ (WATCH)

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It’s amazing how many sensible classic liberals from just a few years back would now be labeled far-right extremists by today’s ‘journalists’ and the Democrat Party.

Some posters say that describes exactly what happened to them.

That shift to the extremes of the far left will only get more pronounced now that Democrats have welcomed socialists and communists into their party with open arms.

MAGA is basically a lifeboat for many who have been tossed overboard by the Democrat Party.

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That shows how fast the Democrat Party is moving away from normal Americans.

Zanny Minton Beddoes told Musk that many people despise him. He quickly pointed out the number of people who respect and trust ‘journalists’ is plummeting.

We’re pretty sure Musk sleeps soundly at night despite the hate that is thrown at him daily.

Commenters hope Beddoes and others in the dying media lose sleep worrying about their future employment.

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Those emotional appeals once worked. But Musk and others are showing life can be great once you stop caring what those on the left think, especially the ‘journalists’ like Zanny Minton Beddoes.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS CONSERVATISM DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS

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