Elon Musk Tells British ‘Journo’ Who Called Him 'Far Right' That More People Hate Her Than She Knows

Entrepreneur Elon Musk recently sat down for an interview with The Economist’s editor-in-chief, Zanny Minton Beddoes. As you’ll see, she’s as snobby as her name sounds. During the exchange, she dutifully regurgitated smears hurled at Musk and called him ‘far right.’ Thankfully, Musk pushed back with the truth of how the public sees her and her biased ‘journalistic’ ilk.

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AWESOME! Elon Musk MIC DROPS this reporter accusing him of being "far right" "It's actually just NORMAL PEOPLE...here are the principles. Which sound terrible? We should have secure borders, safe cities, and sensible spending." "Which of those 3 are 'far right?'" "I'd like to admonish YOU and the MEDIA for the ABSURD characterization of the far right. It is FALSE, MISLEADING, and NONSENSE! KEEP THIS PART IN!" LFG @ElonMusk! "Literally, you could go back 10 or 15 years, and these policies were completely normal. In fact, one of the tricks that I think is funny is to take a speech from Obama and Hillary, and then go to someone who's on the lunatic left, and say, 'what do you think of the speech by Trump?'" "They're like, oh, wow, he's the worst person ever. Actually, that was the speech by Obama! Or Hillary!" Nailed it.

Musk hit Zanny Minton Beddoes with the facts about the media’s leftward shift and its mischaracterization of the so-called ‘far right.’ (WATCH)

🔥 AWESOME! Elon Musk MIC DROPS this reporter accusing him of being "far right"



"It's actually just NORMAL PEOPLE...here are the principles. Which sound terrible? We should have secure borders, safe cities, and sensible spending."



"Which of those 3 are 'far right?'"



"I'd like… pic.twitter.com/AQueMObzN9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 23, 2026

It’s amazing how many sensible classic liberals from just a few years back would now be labeled far-right extremists by today’s ‘journalists’ and the Democrat Party.

Some posters say that describes exactly what happened to them.

10 years ago I would have considered myself a little more liberal someplace in the middle now according to society I would be an extreme far right — Conservative Hippie (@SStuits) July 23, 2026

I completely agree. I was a left leaning centrist for most of my life and now according to the left, I am a right wing extremist. The only thing that changed was how far left the party went. — Skalez AKA FL4Life (@TheSkalez) July 23, 2026

That shift to the extremes of the far left will only get more pronounced now that Democrats have welcomed socialists and communists into their party with open arms.

MAGA is basically a lifeboat for many who have been tossed overboard by the Democrat Party.

Exactly. Democrats from 15 years ago are considered MAGA today. — Skalez AKA FL4Life (@TheSkalez) July 23, 2026

He's right. You can find MANY Democrat speeches from 20-30 years ago that sound "far right"



In fact, Democrats filed to end birthright citizenship! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 23, 2026

And not that long ago either. — Skalez AKA FL4Life (@TheSkalez) July 23, 2026

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That shows how fast the Democrat Party is moving away from normal Americans.

Zanny Minton Beddoes told Musk that many people despise him. He quickly pointed out the number of people who respect and trust ‘journalists’ is plummeting.

🚨 Elon Musk just NUKED this reporter to her face in a MASTERCLASS



"People loathe you!"



ELON: "I don't care. The fact that a quarter billion people follow me means a lot more people like me than don't."



"I think a lot more people hate YOU and the MEDIA than you realize!"



🫳🏻🎤 pic.twitter.com/BOj528BGE8 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 23, 2026

As if Elon Musk needs anyone to love him. He simply lives an incredible life of integrity and hard work. People can take it or leave it. He can rest easy. — Constance Crane 🇺🇸 (@TrackingFires) July 23, 2026

We’re pretty sure Musk sleeps soundly at night despite the hate that is thrown at him daily.

Commenters hope Beddoes and others in the dying media lose sleep worrying about their future employment.

What an idiot that reporter is. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 23, 2026

Her arrogance was actually dripping. I love how Elon is so quick on the draw, he doesn't need time to think...out pops another diamond to behold! He is a true MASTER...yet the left still bothers to try to one-up him🤷‍♀️ You would think by now they would have learned they CAN'T! — Judith (@Judith75608690) July 24, 2026

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that's their whole playbook, emotional black mail, that's the number one go to for the left, and as you said it doesn't work anymore, it's like the boy who cried wolf one too many times. — sun (@sunofwisdom) July 23, 2026

It baffles me that these people still think @elonmusk cares about the BS attacks — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 23, 2026

Those emotional appeals once worked. But Musk and others are showing life can be great once you stop caring what those on the left think, especially the ‘journalists’ like Zanny Minton Beddoes.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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