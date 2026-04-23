NYT Podcast Lets Hasan Piker Casually Endorse Stealing Cars and Louvre Heists: 'Pro-Piracy All the Way'

Oh, Hasan Piker. The little rich kid with the media famous Uncle (Cenk Uygur) who now pretends to hate the wealthy and be a man of the people. What a joke.

He is the RICH, he has been rich his whole f*****g life. He gets special treatment on twitch no one else receives even twitch thots don't have this level of impunity. pic.twitter.com/O6Y7QmuVIf — ItsGundo! (@GundamIsHere) April 23, 2026

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He's a huge fake and people taking him seriously look so dumb.

Hasan Piker was literally a fat little rich kid with a pony. Now he makes a fortune selling "eat the rich" to nepo commie kids, lmao https://t.co/9WiQIxGP7v pic.twitter.com/SNVqKWag8L — Cecil Says. (@dickandcomix) April 23, 2026

The guy is a fraud. It's laughable.

The New York Times platformed Hasan Piker on their "The Opinions" podcast to promote theft as a form of protest. The Mao fan said, "Yeah, I’m pro-piracy all the way, like, across the board. Would you pirate a car? Yes. You know, if you could."



He also says he would steal from… pic.twitter.com/D05oo7WEwk — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) April 22, 2026

Yes, he went on the New York Times podcast and talked about stealing cars and paintings from the Louvre. He wants people to start robbing banks. He finds those kinds of crimes 'sexy' and he thinks there needs to be much more of it. What a guy! Also, he won't be committing the crimes he encourages. He isn't going to jail, after all. He will be enjoying his mansion and his fast cars. He just wants other people to destabilize society while he lives in a gated community.

Every communist atrocity in history was justified by said communists by inventing some scenario where they had no choice but to be monsters.



100% of the time.



“I didn’t wanna do this horrible thing. I just have no choice.” https://t.co/NdnnUbcGeX — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 23, 2026

He'll convince the working class they must be criminals for the 'good' of society.

Hasan Piker is awful and ought to be imprisoned or deported, but he isn't a hypocrite. When he defends theft at the Louvre but not at his local library, he expresses a consistent principle: namely, harming those he hates and helping those he loves.pic.twitter.com/R1UAlSNGLR — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) April 23, 2026

Yes, he's actually terrible and believes all of his own rhetoric.

🚨DISGUSTING: Hasan Piker, who is campaigning with Michigan liberal Abdul-El Sayed today, urged his followers to KILL Senate Republicans.



“If you cared about Medicare fraud... you would kill Rick Scott.”



What will it take for Democrats to condemn him? pic.twitter.com/foRklUhaJs — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) April 7, 2026

They won't condemn him because they know a significant portion of their base agrees with him.

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Hasan Piker finally found the line. Calling Jews in-bred and pig-dogs is one thing, but now that he's endorsed stealing lemons from Whole Foods we'll need to have a serious conversation before the midterms — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 23, 2026

Oh, now he has offended liberal wine Moms. That's a bridge to far, perhaps.

So, Hasan Piker is your average, shortsighted, low IQ communist who is all for full government control of all your money, and wants private businesses to fail. He's the epitome of useful idiot. — Marla, MD (@MarlaFights) April 23, 2026

Basically!

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