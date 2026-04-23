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NYT Podcast Lets Hasan Piker Casually Endorse Stealing Cars and Louvre Heists: 'Pro-Piracy All the Way'

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on April 23, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Oh, Hasan Piker. The little rich kid with the media famous Uncle (Cenk Uygur) who now pretends to hate the wealthy and be a man of the people. What a joke.

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He's a huge fake and people taking him seriously look so dumb.

The guy is a fraud. It's laughable.

Yes, he went on the New York Times podcast and talked about stealing cars and paintings from the Louvre. He wants people to start robbing banks. He finds those kinds of crimes 'sexy' and he thinks there needs to be much more of it. What a guy! Also, he won't be committing the crimes he encourages. He isn't going to jail, after all. He will be enjoying his mansion and his fast cars. He just wants other people to destabilize society while he lives in a gated community. 

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He'll convince the working class they must be criminals for the 'good' of society.

Yes, he's actually terrible and believes all of his own rhetoric.

They won't condemn him because they know a significant portion of their base agrees with him.

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Oh, now he has offended liberal wine Moms. That's a bridge to far, perhaps.

Basically!

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