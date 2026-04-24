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Hasan Piker: Trust-Fund Trotsky Who Encourages Felonies While Melting Down Over His My Little Pony Photo

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on April 24, 2026
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

After yesterday’s New York Times podcast dropped, Hasan Piker achieved the rare feat of getting mocked by literally everyone with an internet connection.

Pro tip: When your big media moment includes casually encouraging carjackings, piracy, and bank robbery, people tend to conclude you’re not exactly a serious thinker.

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Hasan tries to act like he's down with the struggle, but Tweeps found a picture of him as a young boy riding a horse that looks like one of Ann Romney's dancing horses. That sent him spiraling.

That's his other claim to fame ... he talks like he is a Gen-Z when he's actually an elder millennial refusing to grow up. 


Oh, yes. He's so edgy.

He made it out of his basement because his Uncle Cenk has media contacts. That's been detrimental for American youth, unfortunately.

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He's as dumb as he looks and he looks really dumb.

To be fair, Hasan wouldn't be poor in his Communist Utopia. He'd be one of those elites forcing the others to work and stand in bread lines. 

Oh, he's not going to give away his wealth. Far from it. He's going to get wealthier and also he's going to encourage killing CEOs and Senators, but he won't do any of that dirty work either. 

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That's why it's so funny. 

Never stop mocking this absolute fraud.

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