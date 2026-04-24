Hasan Piker: Trust-Fund Trotsky Who Encourages Felonies While Melting Down Over His My Little Pony Photo

After yesterday’s New York Times podcast dropped, Hasan Piker achieved the rare feat of getting mocked by literally everyone with an internet connection.

Pro tip: When your big media moment includes casually encouraging carjackings, piracy, and bank robbery, people tend to conclude you’re not exactly a serious thinker.

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broke mfs would rather kills themselves than hear anybody say a better future is possible https://t.co/Jq4VMO13DP — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) April 24, 2026

Hasan tries to act like he's down with the struggle, but Tweeps found a picture of him as a young boy riding a horse that looks like one of Ann Romney's dancing horses. That sent him spiraling.

I get the whole wanting to murder people thing but are we ever going to address he has the grammar level of a 13 year old? https://t.co/LeLGwh8rR8 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2026

That's his other claim to fame ... he talks like he is a Gen-Z when he's actually an elder millennial refusing to grow up.

This is a 35 year old man. pic.twitter.com/ryh2Uepd0y — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2026





But he’s so dope and funky fresh with his lingo. — NWK+ (@25GoDawgs) April 24, 2026

Oh, yes. He's so edgy.

Just remove the face and the name and it reads like either a 76 year old FREEP subber or a 14 year old redditor. pic.twitter.com/JYedio5xQW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2026

He made it out of his basement because his Uncle Cenk has media contacts. That's been detrimental for American youth, unfortunately.

Maybe the fact he's semi-cross eyed does prove he's semi functionally and mentally handicapped. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 24, 2026

He's as dumb as he looks and he looks really dumb.

my favorite part of socialism is using poor as an insult https://t.co/mgDj50e2u4 — Magills (@magills_) April 24, 2026

To be fair, Hasan wouldn't be poor in his Communist Utopia. He'd be one of those elites forcing the others to work and stand in bread lines.

I've often noticed that the loudest commies are people who have the luxury of wealth that they somehow don't redistribute to these "broke mfs."



Start today, Hasan.



Give away all your wealth.



Or shut the f**k up. https://t.co/HRHyW6Ik9f — RBe (@RBPundit) April 24, 2026

Oh, he's not going to give away his wealth. Far from it. He's going to get wealthier and also he's going to encourage killing CEOs and Senators, but he won't do any of that dirty work either.

Are you advocating for a better future?? All I hear is you telling impressionable people to commit petty theft and kill CEOs. https://t.co/nPmYLGRKQB — Tim (@trouble_man90) April 24, 2026

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You can tell that the My Little Pony photo hurts Piker by his nonsensical response. https://t.co/gKVSDStSfC — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) April 24, 2026

That's why it's so funny.

How much money does Hasan’s family have and how much more could they give away themselves to people in need? https://t.co/yVwnWxyANZ — Z.E. Silver (@z_e_silver) April 24, 2026

“Please don't make fun of me for being a little rich fat boy who electrocutes his dog PLEASE!” https://t.co/DLNvJqb55I — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) April 24, 2026

Never stop mocking this absolute fraud.

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