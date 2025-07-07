WHEW-DOGGIE! WATCH Elitist Squirm As He Tries Using Poor, Rural HICKS to Justify...
YAAAS! Eric Swalwell's Fake 'Oh, You SURPRISED Me With That Question' Videos May...
DataRepublican Accepts Mouth-Breather's Challenge to 'MAGA Biblicals' to Interpret Bible V...
D-BAG Ron Filipkowski TRIES Deleting VILE Post Claiming TX MAGA Parents Deserve to...
MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in TX Flood Goes REALLY Wrong;...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
If It Quacks Like a Communist: Zohran Mamdani Describes Himself as a ‘BMW...
Joy Reid and James Carville Are Predicting Trump Will Never Leave Office and...
False Alarm: Disgraced Dem Jamaal Bowman Laughably Claims Trump is Afraid of Zohran...
VIP
The Future Looks Bright for Female Athletes
Not So Friendly Fire: Nina Turner Drops Ron Filipkowski and Leftists Politicizing the...
BYE! Cruel Lefty Removed From Houston Food Insecurity Board After VILE Comments About...
NC Governor Vetoes Bill That Barred Taxpayer Funded Gender Reassignment Surgeries for INMA...
Disgusting Obama Lackey David Axelrod Dances on Graves of Texas Flooding Victims for...

BREAKING: LEO Sources Report Active Shooter with Rifle and Tactical Gear Ambushed Border Patrol Agents

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:41 AM on July 07, 2025
Townhall Media

Border Patrol agents were ambushed by a shooter with a rifle and tactical gear as they arrived at a Border Patrol annex facility in McAllen, Texas. Local police and federal agents returned fire, killing him.

Advertisement

Fox News' Bill Melugin has more:

Post continues:

... told this was a purposeful ambush/attack against federal agents and a press conference is planned for later this morning. No federal agents injured. 

I'm told a McAllen police officer may have been shot, but is in stable condition. 

Photos via law enforcement sources.

This is a developing story; we will update as we learn more.

###

============================================================

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Related:

YAAAS! Eric Swalwell's Fake 'Oh, You SURPRISED Me With That Question' Videos May Soon Get EXPOSED and LOL

DataRepublican Accepts Mouth-Breather's Challenge to 'MAGA Biblicals' to Interpret Bible Verse and HOOBOY

D-BAG Ron Filipkowski TRIES Deleting VILE Post Claiming TX MAGA Parents Deserve to Lose Their Daughters

MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in TX Flood Goes REALLY Wrong; Updated- She's FIRED

Riley Gaines Pulls ZERO Punches Brutally Confronting Keith Olbermann About His CREEPY Obsession with Her

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WHEW-DOGGIE! WATCH Elitist Squirm As He Tries Using Poor, Rural HICKS to Justify Funding Progressive PBS
Sam J.
DataRepublican Accepts Mouth-Breather's Challenge to 'MAGA Biblicals' to Interpret Bible Verse and HOOBOY
Sam J.
YAAAS! Eric Swalwell's Fake 'Oh, You SURPRISED Me With That Question' Videos May Soon Get EXPOSED and LOL
Sam J.
MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in TX Flood Goes REALLY Wrong; Updated- She's FIRED
Sam J.
D-BAG Ron Filipkowski TRIES Deleting VILE Post Claiming TX MAGA Parents Deserve to Lose Their Daughters
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement