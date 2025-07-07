BREAKING: LEO Sources Report Active Shooter with Rifle and Tactical Gear Ambushed Border Patrol Agents

Border Patrol agents were ambushed by a shooter with a rifle and tactical gear as they arrived at a Border Patrol annex facility in McAllen, Texas. Local police and federal agents returned fire, killing him.

Fox News' Bill Melugin has more:

BREAKING: Three federal & TX law enforcement sources tell me an active shooter with a rifle & tactical gear ambushed Border Patrol agents as they arrived at a Border Patrol annex facility in McAllen, TX this morning. Local police and federal agents returned fire, killing him. I’m… pic.twitter.com/xL3qw5G6OW — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 7, 2025

... told this was a purposeful ambush/attack against federal agents and a press conference is planned for later this morning. No federal agents injured. I'm told a McAllen police officer may have been shot, but is in stable condition. Photos via law enforcement sources.

This is a developing story; we will update as we learn more.

