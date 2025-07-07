Monday Morning Meme Madness
MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in TX Flood Goes REALLY Wrong; Updated- She's FIRED

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:20 AM on July 07, 2025
Twitchy

--- UPDATE ---

Annnd the monster pediatrician has been fired:

She's not reached the 'find out' part of the FAFO.

---

Imagine finding out the doctor you've been taking your children to for care is ok with certain children drowning because of the way their parents vote. Welp, that's what has happened with a Houston pediatrician who thought it was smart to post something this awful, this vile, this UGLY, after the floods:

We have no words.

Ok, that's not true, we always have words, but none of them are PG-13 enough for this site.

And the fact that she thought it was smart to post it for the whole world to see only makes it worse. Posts are forever, especially those that truly reveal who people are.

Speaking of which:

Hoo boy.

It's not just BlueFish MD:

Hoo boy again.

Seriously. 

Good yet terrifying question.

That they are.

Blue Fish MD and the Head of the Texas Medical Board did respond:

We'll keep an eye on this one, because as someone said up there, if she truly did post this, she has no business caring for children.

Hrm.

============================================================

