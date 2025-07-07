MONSTER Pediatrician Cheering Deaths of MAGA Children in TX Flood Goes REALLY Wrong; Updated- She's FIRED

--- UPDATE ---

Annnd the monster pediatrician has been fired:

Pediatrician fired for vile post politicizing devastating Texas floods: May Trump supporters get ‘what they voted for’ https://t.co/VPeeLzCWvi pic.twitter.com/Hj0iTI1MBA — New York Post (@nypost) July 7, 2025

She's not reached the 'find out' part of the FAFO.

---

Imagine finding out the doctor you've been taking your children to for care is ok with certain children drowning because of the way their parents vote. Welp, that's what has happened with a Houston pediatrician who thought it was smart to post something this awful, this vile, this UGLY, after the floods:

This is the sort of pediatric clinician employed at @BlueFishMD in Houston. The ethics, humanity and empathy illustrated here is unfathomable. pic.twitter.com/yW0TbEMGN7 — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) July 5, 2025

We have no words.

Ok, that's not true, we always have words, but none of them are PG-13 enough for this site.

And the fact that she thought it was smart to post it for the whole world to see only makes it worse. Posts are forever, especially those that truly reveal who people are.

Speaking of which:

Hoo boy.

It's not just BlueFish MD:

Hoo boy again.

This person should be nowhere near children! — SKWalker 🇺🇸 (@skwalker117) July 6, 2025

Seriously.

In a just world, @BlueFishMD loses their license as well as all their customers if they don't immediately terminate their clown that thinks politics comes before children who are patients. — Conservative Waters (@ConservativeH2O) July 6, 2025

Horrible. If I went in with an American flag t-shirt would I even be treated? Don’t take your kids to BlueFish, TX! — FebruaryKel (@KelFebruary216) July 6, 2025

Good yet terrifying question.

Democrats are truly the party of hate and destruction. — Arkadalo™ (@Arkadalo) July 6, 2025

That they are.

Blue Fish MD and the Head of the Texas Medical Board did respond:

Update from the Head of the Texas Medical Board 😁👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/KDJwtxW6ZD — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) July 6, 2025

We'll keep an eye on this one, because as someone said up there, if she truly did post this, she has no business caring for children.

It appears Blue Fish Pediatrics has removed her from their site! Think she got fired? — JoEbY-X (@_joeby_x) July 6, 2025

Hrm.

